Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 5, 2026- THE FANTASTICKS On Broadway First Look and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Happy Tuesday, theatre fans! Here's a look back at some of the biggest stories from around the BroadwayWorld world. From a trip to the Museum of Broadway with the Kid Critics to Andy Karl getting ready for A Christmas Carol, and a first look at the new Broadway musical THE FANTASTICKS, there's plenty to catch up on. Also don't miss the announcement that the new Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been revealed, featuring Tom Felton and Rupert Grint, and that Margaret Cho has made her Broadway debut in The Rocky Horror Show. Dive in and see what you missed!
|The Front Page
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Video: The Kid Critics Brush Up on Their Theatre History at The Museum of Broadway
We are continuing Kid Critics with Quinn (10), Ellie (9), and Kian (9), who recently took a very special trip to the Museum of Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the experience? Find out in this video!
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Video: Andy Karl Is Finding the Heart Behind the Humbug in A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The holiday season is almost here, and Andy Karl is getting ready to embrace his inner Scrooge! The three-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner will lead the cast of the Old Vic's acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol, returning to PAC NYC. Watch in this video as Karl, along with cast members Tamika Lawrence and Anne L. Nathan, chats more about the production and what audiences can expect from this magical holiday tradition.
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Photos: Nathan Levy, Maxim Chlumecky and More in THE FANTASTICKS on Broadway
You can now get a first look at production photos for THE FANTASTICKS, which officially opens at Broadway's Hayes Theater starring Nathan Levy, Maxim Chlumecky and more.
|Must Watch
|Video: Enter the Wonderful World of Musical Theater in WELCOME TO BROADWAY
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
From the author of Welcome to the Symphony and Welcome to Jazz, this musical picture book introduces children to the wonderful world of musical theater with 12 interactive sound buttons that play iconic Broadway show tunes performed by Tony Award winning-Broadway stars. Order a copy today and watch in this video as we chat with author Carolyn Sloan about how this fourth book in the series came together!. (more...)
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Video: Preview of ROMEO & JULIET at New York City Ballet
Video: Margaret Cho Takes First Bow in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Video: The Rockettes Debut First New Tap Number in 20 Years 'Ring'
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Elizabeth Anderson and More in THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from The Hunger Games: On Stage, which has just entered its second year at Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre. Check out the photos here.. (more...)
|Photos: First look at OPT’s THE HOBGOBLIN OF LITTLE MINDS
by Jerri Shafer
After the death of the wealthy and outspoken Ethel Ortiz, family and friends gather for the reading of her will, where long-held secrets, unresolved relationships, and unexpected revelations quickly surface. As personalities clash and emotions run high, the gathering becomes an unforgettable comedy about family, legacy, and the surprises that can emerge when everyone is finally in the same room.. (more...)
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Photos: Lauren Lyle, Lorne MacFadyen and Carole K Millar to Appear as Special Guests at INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL GLASGOW
Photos: Sandy Duncan, Michael Urie and More at Abingdon's 34th Anniversary Gala
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Italia Conti has opened applications for short and pre-vocational courses in acting, musical theatre and dance. The programme ranges from holiday training to audition preparation and includes summer schools and specialist intensives.. (more...)
Equity President Warns Drag Artists Are Being 'Physically Threatened' Amidst Rise of Reform UK
by Stephi Wild
Equity president Lynda Rooke has expressed her concerns about the rise of Reform UK in the latest edition of the union’s magazine, stating that drag artists are being 'hounded and persecuted and physically threatened” by members of the far right.. (more...)
Kuhoo Verma and More to Star in PERPETUAL SUNSHINE & THE GHOST GIRLS Industry Presentations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Out of the Box Theatrics has revealed the complete cast for the industry presentation of Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls, featuring Kuhoo Verma and more at Open Jar Studios.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Rachel Stone
Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohn joined host Jennifer Hudson to discuss how a set-up date led to their friendship, according to the title of the segment on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW.. (more...)
Review: Stunning ELENA SHADDOW SINGS NINE... ALL OF IT! at 54 Below A Tour De Force
by Stephen Mosher
She would like to be everyone in Nine... and she CAN.. (more...)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jack Thorne and Others Back Writers' Block to Ease London Housing Costs for Early-Career Playwrights
by Stephi Wild
A new theatre initiative helping playwrights from underprivileged backgrounds overcome the cost of spending essential time in London has attracted support from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jack Thorne.. (more...)
New Cast to Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD; Tom Felton Continues
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for the new Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, beginning performances at New York's Lyric Theatre, including Tom Felton and Rupert Grint.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, is making its Broadway premiere! Learn more about the show and meet the cast here.. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo Joins Snoop Dogg Biopic as Tupac Shakur’s Mother
by Michael Major
Cynthia Erivo has joined the cast of Snoop, Universal Pictures’ biopic of Snoop Dogg, as Tupac Shakur’s mother, Afeni Shakur. Universal Pictures’ upcoming film stars Jonathan Daviss in the title role.. (more...)
Tony Awards Broadcast to Remain on CBS Through 2032 Under Extended Deal
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award Productions and CBS revealed a new broadcast agreement extending the Tony Awards telecast on the CBS Television Network through 2032. The 80th Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.. (more...)
Kate Winslet, Brian Cox, Ambika Mod and Baroness Helena Kennedy to Join THE PELICOT TRIAL Reading
by Stephi Wild
The Young Vic has announced the full company for the UK premiere of THE PELICOT TRIAL, a one-off documentary theatre performance at London County Hall. The four-and-a-half-hour production will be live-streamed free on the Young Vic YouTube channel.. (more...)
What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Week 2026
by Sidney Paterra
If your 2026 Thanksgiving plans this year include enjoying a Broadway show, take note that most productions will play a special schedule for the holiday week. While Chicago will play on Thanksgiving Day, many have added Friday matinees.. (more...)
INALA to Celebrate South African Heritage at 2026 Lord Mayor's Show in London
by Stephi Wild
The South African cast of INALA will perform Zulu song and dance in the City of London procession honouring incoming Lord Mayor Bronek Masojada, who was born and raised in Durban. The procession sets off from Mansion House.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Andrea McArdle
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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