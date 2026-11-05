Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 5, 2026- THE FANTASTICKS On Broadway First Look and More

Video: Preview of ROMEO & JULIET at New York City Ballet

by Michael Major

A new papercraft-animated preview introduces New York City Ballet's company premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's ROMEO & JULIET, set to Prokofiev's score and performed by the NYCB Orchestra.. (more...)

Video: Margaret Cho Takes First Bow in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

by Michael Major

Margaret Cho took a jump to the left and joined the cast of The Rocky Horror Show on Tuesday, making her Broadway debut as the 'Narrator.' Watch a video her first bow!. (more...)