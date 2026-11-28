Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 28, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good morning, theatre lovers! Grab your coffee and settle in, because yesterday on BroadwayWorld was full of holiday cheer, sneak peeks, and plenty of stage news to catch up on. Here's a quick look at what you may have missed:
Planning your holiday season? Check out the Best Christmas & Holiday Shows in NYC 2026 guide, then find the perfect present for the theatre fan in your life with Broadway Gift Ideas for Theatre Lovers.
Watch and see: rehearsal footage from HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE at Chichester Festival Theatre and the opening number from PERCY JACKSON, O MUSICAL in São Paulo are ready to enjoy.
Photo fans had plenty to love, with new images from MY FAIR LADY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at Leeds Playhouse, and Justin Timberlake's Thanksgiving visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW.
On the industry front, Sasha Velour, Max Chernin, and Kim Blanck will lead an invite-only reading of THE GOLDEN RECORD, and casting news continues to roll in, including MISS SAIGON's West End return and Yana Perrault joining THE GREATEST SHOWMAN.
Don't miss the interviews and features too: Darcy Oake defies the impossible in NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE, Amy Poehler shares her Broadway dreams, and 10 of the best Broadway hangouts.
Music lovers can tune in to BROADWAY HOLIDAY and the THE NICE LIST cast recording, while reviewers praised But first...
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Best Christmas & Holiday Shows in NYC 2026: The Complete Guide
Planning a holiday trip to New York City or looking for a festive night out closer to home? We've rounded up some of the best Christmas shows, holiday musicals, concerts, ballets, and seasonal performances happening across NYC in November and December 2026, with select productions continuing into January 2027.
Best Broadway Gift Ideas for Theatre Lovers: 2026 Holiday Guide
Discover thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list, from one-of-a-kind finds to timeless favorites that make this season truly special. The holidays are just around the corner! For those who are in need of last-minute gift ideas for your theater-loving friends and family members (or even if you just want to treat yourself), BroadwayWorld is here to help with a Broadway-themed holiday gift guide, presented by The Shops at Columbus Circle.
|Must Watch
|Video: HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE Rehearsals at Chichester Festival Theatre
by Michael Major
Rehearsal footage from HEY! CHRISTMAS TREE, Michael Morpurgo's family show for ages 3 to 7, shows the cast preparing for its return to the Minerva Theatre at Chichester Festival Theatre.. (more...)
|Video: PERCY JACKSON THE MUSICAL Opening Number at Cena Musical
by Michael Major
Cena Musical shared the opening number from its Brazilian staging of PERCY JACKSON, O MUSICAL, the Portuguese-language production running at Teatro Liberdade in São Paulo. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Alan Cumming and More in MY FAIR LADY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from Pitlochry Festival Theatre's production of Lerner and Loewe’s musical My Fair Lady, starring Alan Cumming and more. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: Justin Timberlake Joins Jimmy Fallon for THE TONIGHT SHOW Thanksgiving Episode
by Rachel Stone
Justin Timberlake appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a Thanksgiving episode, with clips from the taping including segments titled The History of Party Songs and Camp Winnipesaukee. The show is taped at Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City.. (more...)
|Photos: Joel Montague and More in DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Leeds Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at Leeds Playhouse, starring Joel Montague as the Grinch. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Sasha Velour, Max Chernin, Kim Blanck and Britney Coleman will star in an invite-only industry reading of THE GOLDEN RECORD, an original musical by Angela Sclafani and Hunter Bird, at Open Jar Studios in New York City. The new musical follows Carl Sagan and a team of scientists and artists tasked with creating the Voyager Golden Record.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Oliver Oliveros
Full House Theater Company (FHTC) officially unveiled the all-Filipino principal cast and ensemble set to lead the Tony Award-nominated hit musical '& Juliet.'. (more...)
Photos: Alan Cumming and More in MY FAIR LADY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from Pitlochry Festival Theatre's production of Lerner and Loewe’s musical My Fair Lady, starring Alan Cumming and more. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Review: THE GRINCH WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS, Leeds Playhouse
by Sofia Sandica
Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical arrives at Leeds Playhouse in an imaginative festive production directed by Tom Wright. Combining spectacular theatrical design, energetic choreography and outstanding performances, this adaptation brings the much-loved story to life with an infectious sense of fun. The production offers an enchanting experience for audiences of all generations.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Interview: Darcy Oake Defies the Impossible in NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE
by David Clarke
Darcy Oake discusses the physical and mental demands of his death-defying performances in Broadway’s NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE, the enduring influence of Harry Houdini, and magic’s ability to reconnect audiences with their childlike sense of wonder.. (more...)
10 of the Best Broadway Hangouts, From Bars and Restaurants to This Beloved Bakery
by Michael Gioia
New York City is filled with plenty of places to grab a drink, have a bite or meet for coffee — but if you’re looking for a spot that theater artists are buzzing about, BroadwayWorld has you covered. . (more...)
Get a Free Mystery Pin & Free Shipping on Black Friday Orders From the BroadwayWorld Store
by Michael Major
In honor of Black Friday, get a free mystery pin and free shipping on orders $75+ from the BroadwayWorld store! Valid through November 29, the deal is available while supplies last.. (more...)
Listen: Isa Briones, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk and More on BROADWAY HOLIDAY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Holiday – the new album from Michael Mott & Friends – is now available in digital and streaming formats. The album features Matt Bloyd, Sierra Boggess, Isa Briones, Antonio Cipriano, Mandy Gonzalez, Aisha Jackson, Jeremy Jordan and more.. (more...)
Seann Miley Moore, Julianne Pundan, Jack Kane, and Emily Langham Will Reprise Roles in MISS SAIGON
by Stephi Wild
Cameron Mackintosh, in association with Michael Harrison, announced initial principal casting for MISS SAIGON's West End run at the Prince Edward Theatre. Seann Miley Moore, Julianne Pundan, Jack Kane and Emily Langham reprise their roles, with Dex Lee joining as John.. (more...)
Listen: Ana Gasteyer, James Monroe Iglehart and More on THE NICE LIST Cast Recording
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Nice List: Studio Cast Recording is now available in digital and streaming formats. The recording features Ana Gasteyer as Raisin, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Santa, and more.. (more...)
Amy Poehler Talks Broadway Dreams: 'I'd Love to Write a Play'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Amy Poehler revealed that writing a play and producing a Broadway show are among the goals remaining on her career bucket list. Poehler also shared her desire to return to the East Coast more! . (more...)
Belgrade Theatre Launches £20,000 Christmas Appeal to Fund Pantomime Tickets for Local Families
by Stephi Wild
The Belgrade Theatre in Coventry has launched its Making Memories appeal, aiming to raise £20,000 to provide free tickets to its Christmas pantomime for children and families facing challenging circumstances. Last year the appeal raised £19,232, enabling 933 children from 233 families to attend performances.. (more...)
Yana Perrault Joins THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Cast
by Stephi Wild
Full principal casting has been announced for the brand-new stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, based on the 2017 film, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Tim Federle and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.. (more...)
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