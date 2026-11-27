Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good morning, theatre lovers, and happy Thanksgiving Eve! Here's a quick look at what caught our eye on BroadwayWorld yesterday. We have a sneak peek of Lisa Howard and Cayleigh Capaldi singing "My Favorite Things" from THE SOUND OF MUSIC tour, just in time for the holidays. Get into the holiday spirit with our Broadway Thanksgiving playlist, and find everything you need to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026, including start times, performers, and how to watch. In reviews, Jade Kops takes in WHISPERING JACK, THE JOHN FARNHAM MUSICAL, Natalie O'Donoghue enjoys ALADDIN at King's Theatre, and Stephen Mosher celebrates THE FRANKIE MORENO TRIO at Birdland. Franco Milazzo reviews THE WALDORF PROJECT: CHAPTER FIVE/KAIHOGYO in London, Louise Penn reports on LUMINISCENCE AT CHRISTMAS at Westminster Cathedral, and Kat Mokrynski talks with performer Steven Webb about his return to London in FEELING AFRAID AS IF SOMETHING TERRIBLE IS GOING TO HAPPEN. Don't forget to play today's Daily Word Game and check out the BroadwayWorld Games Center!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Exclusive: Lisa Howard & Cayleigh Capaldi Sing 'My Favorite Things' from THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour
The hills are alive... all throughout North America! The Sound of Music continues its run on tour, and just in time for the holidays, we have a very special sneak peek of 'My Favorite Things', performed by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer and Lisa Howard as the Mother Abbess. Watch an exclusive performance from the iconic musical, performed at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre.
Food, Glorious Food! A Broadway Thanksgiving Playlist
Thanksgiving is almost here, and while the turkey is roasting and the pies are baking, there's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than with a little Broadway music! Whether you're preparing a Thanksgiving feast, gathering around the dinner table, or simply looking for the perfect soundtrack to your holiday celebrations, we've put together a Broadway Thanksgiving playlist that's sure to satisfy your appetite for showtunes.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026: Start Time, Performers, Route & How to Watch
Everything to know about the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including start time, performers, Broadway shows, parade route, NBC and Peacock streaming.
|Hot Photos
|REVIEW: WHISPERING JACK, THE JOHN FARNHAM MUSICAL Shares the Success And Struggles Of One of Australia’s Best Known Performers In A New Australian Musical.
by Jade Kops
Honouring the man often referred to as ‘The Voice’, WHISPERING JACK, THE JOHN FARNHAM MUSICAL is a well-crafted homage to the artist whose career spanned six decades. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Natalie O'Donoghue
This is Aladdin as you’ve never seen it before, complete with mesmerising sets and costumes, genie-us effects, and all the boos, hisses, and laughter that panto audiences love.. (more...)
Review: THE FRANKIE MORENO TRIO a Rock and Roll Treat At Birdland
by Stephen Mosher
The visiting-from-Vegas Frankie Moreno Trio breathed bona fide rock and roll joy into the venerated jazz club.. (more...)
REVIEW: WHISPERING JACK, THE JOHN FARNHAM MUSICAL Shares the Success And Struggles Of One of Australia’s Best Known Performers In A New Australian Musical.
by Jade Kops
Honouring the man often referred to as ‘The Voice’, WHISPERING JACK, THE JOHN FARNHAM MUSICAL is a well-crafted homage to the artist whose career spanned six decades. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Review: THE WALDORF PROJECT: CHAPTER FIVE/KAIHOGYO, London
by Franco Milazzo
Sean Rogg has never knowingly undersold a chapter of his Waldorf Project. His new chapter is, he says, 'arguably the most intense immersive theatre experience in the world', and Waldorf goes further still, promising a performance to 'achieve true enlightenment'. A few weeks before opening, he tempered that somewhat: 'I cannot promise enlightenment.' Expectation management, Rogg-style, means aiming for nirvana and settling for a nice lie-down.. (more...)
Review: LUMINISCENCE AT CHRISTMAS, Westminster Cathedral
by Louise Penn
Luminiscence at Christmas promises to deliver 'the story of the City in an immersive 360° experience', and takes place at Westminster Cathedral. With narration, music and video mapping, it is an intriguing prospect but falls short of similar experiences in the capital.. (more...)
Interview: 'It Taught Me A Lot About Not Prejudging An Audience': Performer Steven Webb On FEELING AFRAID AS IF SOMETHING TERRIBLE IS GOING TO HAPPEN
by Kat Mokrynski
After successful runs in Edinburgh, London and even Washington D.C., Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going to Happen is making a triumphant return to London, this time at The Other Palace. Written by Marcelo Dos Santos and starring Steven Webb, the show follows a stand-up comedian as he meets his “Mr Right” and questions how far he’ll go to make the audience laugh.. (more...)
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