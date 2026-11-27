Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

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Good morning, theatre lovers, and happy Thanksgiving Eve! Here's a quick look at what caught our eye on BroadwayWorld yesterday. We have a sneak peek of Lisa Howard and Cayleigh Capaldi singing "My Favorite Things" from THE SOUND OF MUSIC tour, just in time for the holidays. Get into the holiday spirit with our Broadway Thanksgiving playlist, and find everything you need to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026, including start times, performers, and how to watch. In reviews, Jade Kops takes in WHISPERING JACK, THE JOHN FARNHAM MUSICAL, Natalie O'Donoghue enjoys ALADDIN at King's Theatre, and Stephen Mosher celebrates THE FRANKIE MORENO TRIO at Birdland. Franco Milazzo reviews THE WALDORF PROJECT: CHAPTER FIVE/KAIHOGYO in London, Louise Penn reports on LUMINISCENCE AT CHRISTMAS at Westminster Cathedral, and Kat Mokrynski talks with performer Steven Webb about his return to London in FEELING AFRAID AS IF SOMETHING TERRIBLE IS GOING TO HAPPEN. Don't forget to play today's Daily Word Game and check out the BroadwayWorld Games Center!