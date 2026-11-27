Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 27, 2026- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers, and welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Yesterday was a big day across the stage, screen, and beyond, so let's catch you up on the highlights.
Start your morning with a trip back to the Book of Mormon as Nikki M. James and Rory O'Malley reminisce about the show's early days and 15th anniversary celebrations. On the new musicals front, you can get a first look at Raúl Esparza and Joy Woods in GALILEO ahead of its Shubert Theatre opening, and meet Jocelyn Maher, our Debut of the Month, as she makes her Broadway debut as Ginny Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Our exclusive this morning is a treat for fans of The Sound of Music: Lisa Howard and Cayleigh Capaldi sing "My Favorite Things" from the national tour. Marla Mindelle also had a memorable moment on Seth Meyers, revealing her mom had been quietly promoting her career on BroadwayWorld's message boards. And Rhea Norwood sings "Forget Yesterday" from Tom Stoppard's Jumpers as the Hampstead Theatre production begins previews.
Holiday spirit is everywhere! Check out rehearsal photos for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featuring Leslie Odom, Jr. and Anthony Ramos, and watch 50 of the best Broadway performances from past parades. Note that this year's parade has been postponed until Saturday, November 28 due to severe weather. Meanwhile, Andy Karl leads A Christmas Carol at PPAC, and Michael Mott's BROADWAY HOLIDAY album features a star-studded lineup of guest vocalists.
In industry news, The Holes has recouped its entire Off-Broadway investment in just over seven weeks, and Jenna Russell and Brian Stokes Mitchell are set to lead a workshop of the new British musical MY LIFE WITHOUT YOU. Across the pond, Robert Lindsay and Tonya Pinkins will lead the UK premiere of The Notebook, and Billy Porter and Vanessa Williams will star in a one-night staging of Bill Pay the Musical in London.
|Coming Up
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Hello Again! Nikki M. James & Rory O'Malley Have Come Home to THE BOOK OF MORMON
In this video, watch as James and O'Malley catch up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to reminisce about the early days of The Book of Mormon, reflect on the show's enduring legacy, share stories from this summer's 15th anniversary celebrations, and explain why returning to the musical feels so much like coming home.
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Video: The Cast of GALILEO Is Over the Moon About Bringing the Musical to Broadway
The stars are aligning on Broadway! Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of the revolutionary astronomer, is preparing for its opening night at the Shubert Theatre, where audiences are already discovering its electrifying rock score and remarkably timely story. Watch in this video.
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Debut of the Month: Jocelyn Maher Forges Her Own Path as Ginny Potter on Broadway
Jocelyn Maher is currently making her Broadway debut as Ginny Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! BroadwayWorld spoke with Maher about bringing her own interpretation to Ginny while honoring the character audiences have known for years.
|Exclusive
Exclusive: Lisa Howard & Cayleigh Capaldi Sing 'My Favorite Things' from THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour
by Sam Anctil
The hills are alive... all throughout North America! The Sound of Music continues its run on tour, and just in time for the holidays, we have a very special sneak peek of 'My Favorite Things', performed by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer and Lisa Howard as the Mother Abbess. Watch an exclusive performance from the iconic musical, performed at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre.. (more...)
Exclusive: Listen to 'We Three Kings' from Michael Mott's BROADWAY HOLIDAY Album
by A.A. Cristi
Michael Mott & Friends will release BROADWAY HOLIDAY on streaming and digital platforms, with a CD edition to follow. Guest vocalists include Sierra Boggess, Isa Briones, Mandy Gonzalez, Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Vosk.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Marla Mindelle Reveals Her Mom Promoted Her Career On BroadwayWorld's Message Board
by Joshua Wright
Marla Mindelle told Seth Meyers she discovered her mother was anonymously praising her on BroadwayWorld's message boards, as she and Josh Sharp arrived in character to discuss A KIDMAN CAROL.. (more...)
|Video: Rhea Norwood Sings 'Forget Yesterday' From Tom Stoppard's JUMPERS
by Stephi Wild
Hampstead Theatre has released an all new video featuring a song from Tom Stoppard’s Jumpers as the production begins preview performances. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr., Anthony Ramos, and More in Rehearsal for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
We're taking you inside the second day of rehearsals for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026, featuring photos of Leslie Odom, Jr., Anthony Ramos, and more. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: Andy Karl and More Lead A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PPAC
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Matthew Warchus' production of Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. Check out all new photos from the show, led by Andy Karl as Ebenezer Scrooge, here!. (more...)
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Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Celebrates Second Year With Media Night
Photos: First Look at Raúl Esparza, Joy Woods and More in GALILEO on Broadway
Photos: Marla Mindelle, Josh Sharp and More in A KIDMAN CAROL
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Off-Broadway's The Holes, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, has recouped its entire $285,000 capitalization in just over seven weeks. Following a sold-out initial six-week run, the production extended three times.. (more...)
Jenna Russell and Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Lead MY LIFE WITHOUT YOU Workshop
by Stephi Wild
Jenna Russell and Brian Stokes Mitchell will lead a workshop of the new British musical MY LIFE WITHOUT YOU, according to WhatsOnStage. The publicity contact for the project, Kate McKeown of Johanson Productions, has been asked for a press release to confirm details.. (more...)
Trafalgar Entertainment Reveals New Investment in Asia-Pacific
by Stephi Wild
Trafalgar Entertainment has announced its next phase of growth in Asia-Pacific, with investment in people, technology, audience development and the customer experience. Learn more here.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: PRIDE Transfers To The Bridge Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Based on the uplifting true story of solidarity between LGBTQ+ activists and striking Welsh miners during the 1984 miners’ strike, Pride follows two seemingly disparate communities united during one of Britain’s most turbulent political eras.. (more...)
Review: PRIDE THE MUSICAL, Bridge Theatre
by Christiana Rose
Some stories deserve to be told, some deserve to be celebrated, and some serve as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when people stand together.. (more...)
Review: THE AFRONAUTS, Royal Court Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Never less than interesting, but never quite resolving its ideas, The Afronauts is both too long and too short. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Watch the 50 Best Broadway Performances at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
by Sidney Paterra
Watch 50 of the best Broadway performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring Wicked, The Lion King, Hadestown, Beetlejuice and more.. (more...)
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed Until Saturday Due to Severe Weather
by A.A. Cristi
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not take place on Thanksgiving morning this year. According to Variety, NBC announced Wednesday that the annual event has been postponed until Saturday, November 28, due to anticipated severe weather in New York City.. (more...)
Jennifer Lopez Says She Would Star in a Broadway Musical
by Stephi Wild
Jennifer Lopez has her sights set on Broadway. During a recent radio appearance, the singer was asked if she would ever star in a Broadway show, to which she replied that she would if it were the right project at the right time.. (more...)
Robert Lindsay and Tonya Pinkins Will Lead UK Premiere of THE NOTEBOOK
by Stephi Wild
Tony, BAFTA and two-time Olivier Award-winning actor Robert Lindsay and Tony Award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins will star as Older Noah and Older Allie in the UK premiere of The Notebook - A New Musical.. (more...)
Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams and More to Star in BILL PAY THE MUSICAL UK Performance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams, Rachel Tucker and Marisha Wallace will star in a one-night-only staging of Bill Pay the Musical at the Dominion Theatre in London.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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