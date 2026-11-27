Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre lovers, and welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Yesterday was a big day across the stage, screen, and beyond, so let's catch you up on the highlights.

Start your morning with a trip back to the Book of Mormon as Nikki M. James and Rory O'Malley reminisce about the show's early days and 15th anniversary celebrations. On the new musicals front, you can get a first look at Raúl Esparza and Joy Woods in GALILEO ahead of its Shubert Theatre opening, and meet Jocelyn Maher, our Debut of the Month, as she makes her Broadway debut as Ginny Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Our exclusive this morning is a treat for fans of The Sound of Music: Lisa Howard and Cayleigh Capaldi sing "My Favorite Things" from the national tour. Marla Mindelle also had a memorable moment on Seth Meyers, revealing her mom had been quietly promoting her career on BroadwayWorld's message boards. And Rhea Norwood sings "Forget Yesterday" from Tom Stoppard's Jumpers as the Hampstead Theatre production begins previews.

Holiday spirit is everywhere! Check out rehearsal photos for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featuring Leslie Odom, Jr. and Anthony Ramos, and watch 50 of the best Broadway performances from past parades. Note that this year's parade has been postponed until Saturday, November 28 due to severe weather. Meanwhile, Andy Karl leads A Christmas Carol at PPAC, and Michael Mott's BROADWAY HOLIDAY album features a star-studded lineup of guest vocalists.

In industry news, The Holes has recouped its entire Off-Broadway investment in just over seven weeks, and Jenna Russell and Brian Stokes Mitchell are set to lead a workshop of the new British musical MY LIFE WITHOUT YOU. Across the pond, Robert Lindsay and Tonya Pinkins will lead the UK premiere of The Notebook, and Billy Porter and Vanessa Williams will star in a one-night staging of Bill Pay the Musical in London.

But first...

Coming Up



Video: Hello Again! Nikki M. James & Rory O'Malley Have Come Home to THE BOOK OF MORMON In this video, watch as James and O'Malley catch up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to reminisce about the early days of The Book of Mormon, reflect on the show's enduring legacy, share stories from this summer's 15th anniversary celebrations, and explain why returning to the musical feels so much like coming home.



Video: The Cast of GALILEO Is Over the Moon About Bringing the Musical to Broadway The stars are aligning on Broadway! Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of the revolutionary astronomer, is preparing for its opening night at the Shubert Theatre, where audiences are already discovering its electrifying rock score and remarkably timely story. Watch in this video.



Debut of the Month: Jocelyn Maher Forges Her Own Path as Ginny Potter on Broadway Jocelyn Maher is currently making her Broadway debut as Ginny Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! BroadwayWorld spoke with Maher about bringing her own interpretation to Ginny while honoring the character audiences have known for years.

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) closes on Broadway

Exclusive

Exclusive: Lisa Howard & Cayleigh Capaldi Sing 'My Favorite Things' from THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour

by Sam Anctil

The hills are alive... all throughout North America! The Sound of Music continues its run on tour, and just in time for the holidays, we have a very special sneak peek of 'My Favorite Things', performed by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer and Lisa Howard as the Mother Abbess. Watch an exclusive performance from the iconic musical, performed at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre.. (more...)

Exclusive: Listen to 'We Three Kings' from Michael Mott's BROADWAY HOLIDAY Album

by A.A. Cristi

Michael Mott & Friends will release BROADWAY HOLIDAY on streaming and digital platforms, with a CD edition to follow. Guest vocalists include Sierra Boggess, Isa Briones, Mandy Gonzalez, Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Vosk.. (more...)

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

Review Roundups

Off-Broadway's The Holes, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, has recouped its entire $285,000 capitalization in just over seven weeks. Following a sold-out initial six-week run, the production extended three times.. ( more... Jenna Russell and Brian Stokes Mitchell will lead a workshop of the new British musical MY LIFE WITHOUT YOU, according to WhatsOnStage. The publicity contact for the project, Kate McKeown of Johanson Productions, has been asked for a press release to confirm details.. ( more... Trafalgar Entertainment has announced its next phase of growth in Asia-Pacific, with investment in people, technology, audience development and the customer experience. Learn more here.. ( more...

Review Roundup: PRIDE Transfers To The Bridge Theatre

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Based on the uplifting true story of solidarity between LGBTQ+ activists and striking Welsh miners during the 1984 miners’ strike, Pride follows two seemingly disparate communities united during one of Britain’s most turbulent political eras.. (more...)

by Christiana Rose

Some stories deserve to be told, some deserve to be celebrated, and some serve as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when people stand together.. ( more...

Review: THE AFRONAUTS, Royal Court Theatre

by Gary Naylor

Never less than interesting, but never quite resolving its ideas, The Afronauts is both too long and too short. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

Watch the 50 Best Broadway Performances at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Sidney Paterra

Watch 50 of the best Broadway performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring Wicked, The Lion King, Hadestown, Beetlejuice and more.. (more...)

by A.A. Cristi

by Stephi Wild

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not take place on Thanksgiving morning this year. According to Variety, NBC announced Wednesday that the annual event has been postponed until Saturday, November 28, due to anticipated severe weather in New York City.. ( more... Jennifer Lopez has her sights set on Broadway. During a recent radio appearance, the singer was asked if she would ever star in a Broadway show, to which she replied that she would if it were the right project at the right time.. ( more...

Robert Lindsay and Tonya Pinkins Will Lead UK Premiere of THE NOTEBOOK

by Stephi Wild

Tony, BAFTA and two-time Olivier Award-winning actor Robert Lindsay and Tony Award-winning actress Tonya Pinkins will star as Older Noah and Older Allie in the UK premiere of The Notebook - A New Musical.. (more...)

Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams and More to Star in BILL PAY THE MUSICAL UK Performance

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams, Rachel Tucker and Marisha Wallace will star in a one-night-only staging of Bill Pay the Musical at the Dominion Theatre in London.. (more...)

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!