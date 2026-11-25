"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 25, 2026- HAMILTON Tops $3 Million in Grosses and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theater lovers, and welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Yesterday was packed with news, and here are a few highlights to get your day started.
The cast of the new musical WILD ROSE is ready to make some noise as the show begins performances Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop, while Broadway grosses for the week ending 11/22 show HAMILTON topping $3 million as three shows opened. Jennifer Lopez also fans out a first look at her CBS special, with an exclusive clip of "Don't Rain On My Parade" from THE JLO SHOW.
Prince fans have something to celebrate, as PURPLE RAIN is heading to the Majestic Theatre next spring. Off-Broadway, Lincoln Center Theater opened August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS, and Sasha Velour is bringing her solo show TRAVESTY to the Daryl Roth Theatre. On the London side, THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES is transferring to Broadway's Music Box Theatre this spring.
There's plenty of behind-the-scenes buzz too. Broadway's stagehands union reached a tentative deal with the Broadway League to avert a strike, and Carole Demas looks back on her time in THE BAKER'S WIFE. For fans of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, check out the SCHMIGADOON! cast in rehearsal for the 100th edition.
Don't forget to play today's Daily Word Game. Have a wonderful Monday, BroadwayWorld!
|Coming Up
Thursday, November 26
Thanksgiving Day
Sunday, November 29
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: The Cast of WILD ROSE Is Ready to Make Some Noise Off-Broadway
The new musical Wild Rose is getting ready to make its Off-Broadway debut! Based on the acclaimed 2018 film, the musical features a book by Nicole Taylor and direction by Tony Award winner John Tiffany. Performances begin today, November 24, at New York Theatre Workshop. Watch in this video as the company shares more about bringing Wild Rose to life on the New York stage.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/22/26 - HAMILTON Tops $3 Million; Three Shows Open
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/22/2026.
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Video: A Little Less Hockey, a Little More Happy Hour with HEATED RIVALRY's Jay Armstrong Johnson & Troy Iwata
Who says you need to hit the ice to get in on the Heated Rivalry action? BroadwayWorld's Michael Gioia recently hit the streets of Hell's Kitchen with Jay Armstrong Johnson and Troy Iwata, the stars of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, for a little gay bar hopping, a few cocktails, and a whole lot of tea. Watch in this video as they make stops at The Dickens and Dutch Fred's.
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Watch entertainment icon Jennifer Lopez perform 'Don't Rain On My Parade' from Funny Girl in an exclusive video clip from her upcoming CBS special, The JLO Show.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Patti LuPone, Scott Bakula & More in CANDIDE at LA Opera
by Joshua Wright
LA Opera shared a reviews reel for CANDIDE, now playing at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion with Patti LuPone, Scott Bakula, Duke Kim and Meghan Picerno in Francesca Zambello's production of the Leonard Bernstein work.. (more...)
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Video: First Look at August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS at Lincoln Center Theater
Video: Randy Rainbow Drops ANYTHING GOES Trump Parody 'He's A Flop!'
|Hot Photos
|Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast, Jarrod Spector, and More in Rehearsal for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City, celebrating its 100th edition with balloons, floats, celebrity performances, and a special Broadway musical celebration. Check out photos from the rehearsal here.. (more...)
|Photos: Inside Opening Night of August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS at Lincoln Center Theater
by Jennifer Broski
August Wilson's Seven Guitars officially opened on November 23 at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Learn more about the show and check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
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Up on the Marquee: PURPLE RAIN Arrives on Broadway
Photos: Lisa Howard, Matt Loehr, Dylan Bradford and More in THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour
|Industry Insights
by Sidney Paterra
According to Broadway Journal, the Broadway League and IATSE Local One to avoid a strike. Members of the union will vote on the agreement at the next monthly meeting, set for December 20. . (more...)
Oscar Hammerstein Museum Opens Applications for International Young Playwrights Festival
by Stephi Wild
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center opened applications for its International Young Playwrights Festival, which invites writers ages 14 to 18 worldwide to submit original one-act plays. Up to four selected works will receive staged readings by professional actors in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.. (more...)
TYA Tour Development Collective to Open Applications for Third Commissioning Cycle
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The TYA Tour Development Collective will open applications for its third commissioning cycle, supporting artists and companies developing new work for young audiences for national touring.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Hold Thanksgiving Zoom Conversation With Its Community
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will host a Zoom community gathering with producers Cate Cammarata, R.K. Greene and Patricia Klausner, and board members John Lant, Neal Rubinstein and Sandy Silverberg. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by A.A. Cristi
Sasha Velour announced her solo show TRAVESTY will make its Off-Broadway debut in a limited four-week engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York. Previews begin February 23, 2027, with 31 performances scheduled through March 21.. (more...)
Twenty One Pilots to Release SUPERCYCLE (LIVE) Double Concert Album Featuring Columbus and London Performances
by Rachel Stone
Twenty One Pilots announced the double-disc concert album SUPERCYCLE (LIVE), which will be released via Atlantic Records and includes recordings of CLANCY songs from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and BREACH songs from All Points East in London. The release will also be sold as a limited-edition Deluxe CD set in an 11-inch two-piece box.. (more...)
THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES to Open on Broadway This March
by A.A. Cristi
THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES will transfer from London's West End to the Music Box Theatre for a strictly limited 18-week engagement. Previews begin March 27, 2027, with opening night April 14, 2027.. (more...)
Carole Demas Claims She Was Fired From THE BAKER’S WIFE While Patti LuPone Rehearsed ‘in a Hotel Room’
by Michael Gioia
Carole Demas is looking back on her time starring as Geneviève in 'The Baker's Wife,' which hoped to open 50 years ago on Broadway in 1976, and how Patti LuPone replaced her.. (more...)
Ariana DeBose-Led SWEET CHARITY Workshop Featured Ainsley Melham, Gabi Campo, & More
by Michael Major
The Ariana DeBose-led Sweet Charity workshop has wrapped after five weeks, with Ainsley Melham, Gabi Campo, and more joining her. Production stage manager Cody Renard Richard shared a look inside the workshop.. (more...)
April Matthis and Campbell Scott to Join FAYDRA Starring Julianne Moore Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional cast members have been revealed for Manhattan Theatre Club's World Premiere of Sarah Ruhl's Faydra, starring Julianne Moore. April Matthis and Campbell Scott join the cast.. (more...)
Sky Lakota-Lynch Is Ready for His Next Act in THE KING'S CRITIQUE
by Nicole Wilson
For nearly a decade, Sky Lakota-Lynch carried Johnny Cade with him. From the early development of The Outsiders to its celebrated, Tony-winning Broadway run, the role became an extraordinary part of his life, earning him his very first Tony Award nomination and introducing wider audiences to an actor whose deeply affecting portrayal of the beloved character left a lasting impression. Sky is one of Broadway's most undeniable talents. But after years spent inhabiting one of musical theater's most heartbreaking and beloved characters, Lakota-Lynch was ready for something different.. (more...)
Edward Flynn Haddon, Siska Greene, and More Will Lead HADESTOWN in London
by Stephi Wild
New HADESTOWN cast members will join the London Lyric Theatre production from 9 February 2027, including Tori Allen-Martin as Persephone and Edward Flynn Haddon as Orpheus. The UK and Ireland tour begins in February 2027, visiting 28 towns and cities through November 2027.. (more...)
Veronica Vazquez-Jackson Recalls Early IN THE HEIGHTS Character Lincoln, Who Was Nina’s Gay Brother
by Michael Gioia
Diehard 'In the Heights' fans may know that long before the musical came to Broadway in 2008, there was a character named Lincoln who was Nina Rosario's brother. . (more...)
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Cole Escola
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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