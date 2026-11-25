Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theater lovers, and welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Yesterday was packed with news, and here are a few highlights to get your day started.

The cast of the new musical WILD ROSE is ready to make some noise as the show begins performances Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop, while Broadway grosses for the week ending 11/22 show HAMILTON topping $3 million as three shows opened. Jennifer Lopez also fans out a first look at her CBS special, with an exclusive clip of "Don't Rain On My Parade" from THE JLO SHOW.

Prince fans have something to celebrate, as PURPLE RAIN is heading to the Majestic Theatre next spring. Off-Broadway, Lincoln Center Theater opened August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS, and Sasha Velour is bringing her solo show TRAVESTY to the Daryl Roth Theatre. On the London side, THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES is transferring to Broadway's Music Box Theatre this spring.

There's plenty of behind-the-scenes buzz too. Broadway's stagehands union reached a tentative deal with the Broadway League to avert a strike, and Carole Demas looks back on her time in THE BAKER'S WIFE. For fans of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, check out the SCHMIGADOON! cast in rehearsal for the 100th edition.

Don't forget to play today's Daily Word Game. Have a wonderful Monday, BroadwayWorld!