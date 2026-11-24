"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 24, 2026- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Opens on Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's a look back at a busy day across BroadwayWorld, from a heartwarming Broadway radio revival to some unhinged holiday fun and a protest that made its voice heard at the Kennedy Center.
Start your morning with our interview with Emmy-winning foley artist Leslie Bloome, who reveals how everyday objects become the sounds of Bedford Falls in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY. Then get ready for some seasonal chaos in our video with Marla Mindelle and Josh Sharp from the new comedy A KIDMAN CAROL at New World Stages.
Theatre fans in New York have more to look forward to as CEILIDH makes its New York premiere at PAC NYC, directed by Sam Pinkleton. Over on the Broadway front, see what critics are saying about IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, now officially open at the Broadhurst Theatre.
Don't miss the day's standout video moments: Broadway dancers staged a protest at the Kennedy Center over changes to the JFK memorial, Rosamund Pike shared how she reached out to Shania Twain for INTER ALIA, and Ensemble Connect joined David Krakauer at Carnegie Hall for LOVE SONG FOR LEMBERG / LVOV.
Photo lovers, we've got you covered: the company of AWAKE AND SING! is getting ready for Broadway, get a first look at Patti LuPone and Scott Bakula in CANDIDE at LA Opera, and ROAD SHOW is now playing at Chromolume Theatre.
In industry news, the wardrobe union authorized a strike, and LaChanze is stepping down at Black Theatre United. Playwrights take note: Theatre Write Now is opening applications for its fourth cohort, and Breaking the Binary Theatre has named new co-directors.
Around the Broadway World, Rosie O'Donnell returns to THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in January,
|Coming Up
Thursday, November 26
Thanksgiving Day
Sunday, November 29
The Rocky Horror Show closes on Broadway
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Interview: Leslie Bloome Makes a Wonderful Noise
Emmy-winning foley artist Leslie Bloome reveals how everyday objects become the sounds of Bedford Falls in Broadway's IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, and why creating those sounds live is as much about emotion as technical artistry.
|
Video: Marla Mindelle & Josh Sharp Are Having a Very Unhinged Christmas in A KIDMAN CAROL
The holiday season is getting unhinged! A Kidman Carol, the new comedy by Kevin Zak, is bringing some star-studded seasonal chaos to New World Stages. Directed by Skylar Fox, the production stars Marla Mindelle and Josh Sharp. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with the company at Planet Hollywood to find out what audiences can expect from this outrageous new take on a holiday classic.
|
CEILIDH Will Make New York Premiere at PAC NYC, Directed by Sam Pinkleton
Perelman Performing Arts Center has announced the New York premiere of Ceilidh, a new musical which features a score and book by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, with direction and choreography by Sam Pinkleton
|Must Watch
|Video: Broadway Dancers Stage Protest at Kennedy Center Over Trump's Changes to JFK Memorial
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Twenty-two Broadway dancers returned to the now-shuttered John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to protest President Donald Trump's changes to the institution and honor the legacy of the president it was built to memorialize. Watch footage!. (more...)
|Video: Rosamund Pike Reached Out to Shania Twain to Sing Her Song in INTER ALIA
by Michael Major
Rosamund Pike discussed playing a criminal court judge in INTER ALIA at the Music Box Theatre, the Latin title's meaning. Watch the video from the Live! With Kelly & Mark interview now.. (more...)
|
Video: LOVE SONG FOR LEMBERG / LVOV at Carnegie Hall
Video: THE GILDED AGE Season 4 Episode 5 Preview on HBO Max
|Hot Photos
|Photos: The Company of AWAKE AND SING! Is Getting Ready for Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Next up at Manhattan Theatre Club is the new Broadway production of Clifford Odets' landmark 1935 American drama, Awake and Sing! Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, Awake and Sing! will begin preview performances on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, with opening night on Thursday, January 7, 2027, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.Check out photos of the cast from inside rehearsals here!. (more...)
|Photos: First Look at Patti LuPone, Scott Bakula and More in CANDIDE at LA Opera
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at photos of Patti LuPone, Scott Bakula, and more in LA Opera's production of Candide, now playing at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion through December 13, 2026.. (more...)
|
Photos: ROAD SHOW is Now Playing at Chromolume Theatre
Photos: Kara Lindsay, Will Burton and More in MARY POPPINS at Paper Mill Playhouse
|Industry Insights
by Alex Freeman
IATSE Local 764 votes unanimously to authorize a strike, Equity wins first UK AI protections for performers, LaChanze steps down at Black Theatre United, and Seaview, LCT and Hartford Stage make key hires. Read this week's industry news.. (more...)
Theatre Write Now to Open Applications for Fourth Playwright Cohort in New York City
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Write Now is now accepting applications for its fourth playwright cohort, serving early-career New York-based artists. Theatre Write Now provides playwrights with a supportive environment to develop original theatrical works.. (more...)
Breaking the Binary Theatre Names New Co-Directors
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Breaking the Binary Theatre has named Bryar Barborka, Dominique Rider, and Nora Brigid Monahan as its new Co-Directors, succeeding founder George Strus.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is now officially open at the Broadhurst Theatre! It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is playing a strictly limited engagemen. (more...)
Review: CINDERELLA, Lyric Hammersmith
by Josh Maughan
Cinderella has all the makings of a terrific panto, but somewhere along the way the magic gets lost. A talented cast, inspired costumes and plenty of political mischief are let down by a production that never quite brings the ingredients together.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
K-pop soloist EVAN is heading on the road on his first ever fan live tour, EVAN FAN LIVE ‘EVERLASTING.' The tour will take the award-winning artist to 14 cities across Asia and North America beginning in January 2027.. (more...)
Brent Comer and Ella Stiller to Join ROPE Off-Broadway at The Theater at St. Clement's
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Brent Comer and Ella Stiller are set to join Corey Fogelmanis, Jason Butler Harner, Cameron Monaghan and James Waterston in Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton.. (more...)
Broadway Thanksgiving 2026: Special Show Schedules
by Sidney Paterra
Planning a Broadway show for Thanksgiving 2026? Most productions play a special holiday week schedule. Chicago plays Thanksgiving Day; many add Friday matinees.. (more...)
Rosie O'Donnell to Return to THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in January
by Michael Major
Rosie O'Donnell is heading back out on a strange journey! She will return to The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway in January. The entertainment icon will step back into the role of the 'Narrator' on January 12.. (more...)
Steven Hack, Broadway and Screen Performer, Dies at 68
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen performer Steven Hack, who appeared on Broadway in Cats and A Chorus Line, has died at 68. Read the full obituary here.. (more...)
Taylor Trensch to Join SLANTED FLOORS as Off-Broadway Run Extends Through January
by Stephi Wild
Taylor Trensch will join the cast of SLANTED FLOORS in the role of Teddy beginning December 5, succeeding Kyle Beltran. The Astor Place Theatre production has been extended through January 17, 2027, with Adam Chanler-Berat continuing as Kaplan.. (more...)
RENT: THE SHOW THAT CHANGED MY LIFE to Be Staged at New York Theatre Workshop With Leslie Odom, Jr.
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York Theatre Workshop will present Rent: The Show That Changed My Life, a special one-night-only celebration of the award-winning musical, hosted & co-conceived by Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr.. (more...)
August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS Extends Ahead of Opening Night Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of its opening night at Lincoln Center Theater, August Wilson's Seven Guitars is extending by one week at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater due to popular demand. Learn more here.. (more...)
Tickets Now on Sale for Patti LuPone in FULL GALLOP Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tickets are now on sale for three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone as the iconic Diana Vreeland in a new production of Full Gallop, written by Mark Hampton and Mary Louise Wilson.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Sarah Hyland
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"We thank Thee then, oh Father, for all things bright and good
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode