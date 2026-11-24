Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's a look back at a busy day across BroadwayWorld, from a heartwarming Broadway radio revival to some unhinged holiday fun and a protest that made its voice heard at the Kennedy Center.

Start your morning with our interview with Emmy-winning foley artist Leslie Bloome, who reveals how everyday objects become the sounds of Bedford Falls in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY. Then get ready for some seasonal chaos in our video with Marla Mindelle and Josh Sharp from the new comedy A KIDMAN CAROL at New World Stages.

Theatre fans in New York have more to look forward to as CEILIDH makes its New York premiere at PAC NYC, directed by Sam Pinkleton. Over on the Broadway front, see what critics are saying about IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, now officially open at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Don't miss the day's standout video moments: Broadway dancers staged a protest at the Kennedy Center over changes to the JFK memorial, Rosamund Pike shared how she reached out to Shania Twain for INTER ALIA, and Ensemble Connect joined David Krakauer at Carnegie Hall for LOVE SONG FOR LEMBERG / LVOV.

Photo lovers, we've got you covered: the company of AWAKE AND SING! is getting ready for Broadway, get a first look at Patti LuPone and Scott Bakula in CANDIDE at LA Opera, and ROAD SHOW is now playing at Chromolume Theatre.

In industry news, the wardrobe union authorized a strike, and LaChanze is stepping down at Black Theatre United. Playwrights take note: Theatre Write Now is opening applications for its fourth cohort, and Breaking the Binary Theatre has named new co-directors.

Around the Broadway World, Rosie O'Donnell returns to THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in January,

But first...

Coming Up

Thursday, November 26

Thanksgiving Day

Sunday, November 29

The Rocky Horror Show closes on Broadway

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) closes on Broadway



Interview: Leslie Bloome Makes a Wonderful Noise Emmy-winning foley artist Leslie Bloome reveals how everyday objects become the sounds of Bedford Falls in Broadway's IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, and why creating those sounds live is as much about emotion as technical artistry.



Video: Marla Mindelle & Josh Sharp Are Having a Very Unhinged Christmas in A KIDMAN CAROL The holiday season is getting unhinged! A Kidman Carol, the new comedy by Kevin Zak, is bringing some star-studded seasonal chaos to New World Stages. Directed by Skylar Fox, the production stars Marla Mindelle and Josh Sharp. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with the company at Planet Hollywood to find out what audiences can expect from this outrageous new take on a holiday classic.



CEILIDH Will Make New York Premiere at PAC NYC, Directed by Sam Pinkleton Perelman Performing Arts Center has announced the New York premiere of Ceilidh, a new musical which features a score and book by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, with direction and choreography by Sam Pinkleton

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Alex Freeman

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Chloe Rabinowitz

IATSE Local 764 votes unanimously to authorize a strike, Equity wins first UK AI protections for performers, LaChanze steps down at Black Theatre United, and Seaview, LCT and Hartford Stage make key hires. Read this week's industry news.. ( more... Theatre Write Now is now accepting applications for its fourth playwright cohort, serving early-career New York-based artists. Theatre Write Now provides playwrights with a supportive environment to develop original theatrical works.. ( more... Breaking the Binary Theatre has named Bryar Barborka, Dominique Rider, and Nora Brigid Monahan as its new Co-Directors, succeeding founder George Strus.. ( more... It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is now officially open at the Broadhurst Theatre! It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is playing a strictly limited engagemen. ( more...

Review: CINDERELLA, Lyric Hammersmith

by Josh Maughan

Cinderella has all the makings of a terrific panto, but somewhere along the way the magic gets lost. A talented cast, inspired costumes and plenty of political mischief are let down by a production that never quite brings the ingredients together.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Sidney Paterra

by Michael Major

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

K-pop soloist EVAN is heading on the road on his first ever fan live tour, EVAN FAN LIVE ‘EVERLASTING.' The tour will take the award-winning artist to 14 cities across Asia and North America beginning in January 2027.. ( more... Brent Comer and Ella Stiller are set to join Corey Fogelmanis, Jason Butler Harner, Cameron Monaghan and James Waterston in Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton.. ( more... Planning a Broadway show for Thanksgiving 2026? Most productions play a special holiday week schedule. Chicago plays Thanksgiving Day; many add Friday matinees.. ( more... Rosie O'Donnell is heading back out on a strange journey! She will return to The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway in January. The entertainment icon will step back into the role of the 'Narrator' on January 12.. ( more... BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen performer Steven Hack, who appeared on Broadway in Cats and A Chorus Line, has died at 68. Read the full obituary here.. ( more... Taylor Trensch will join the cast of SLANTED FLOORS in the role of Teddy beginning December 5, succeeding Kyle Beltran. The Astor Place Theatre production has been extended through January 17, 2027, with Adam Chanler-Berat continuing as Kaplan.. ( more... New York Theatre Workshop will present Rent: The Show That Changed My Life, a special one-night-only celebration of the award-winning musical, hosted & co-conceived by Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr.. ( more... Ahead of its opening night at Lincoln Center Theater, August Wilson's Seven Guitars is extending by one week at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater due to popular demand. Learn more here.. ( more...

Tickets Now on Sale for Patti LuPone in FULL GALLOP Off-Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tickets are now on sale for three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone as the iconic Diana Vreeland in a new production of Full Gallop, written by Mark Hampton and Mary Louise Wilson.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Sarah Hyland

Listen Up

"We thank Thee then, oh Father, for all things bright and good

The seed-time and the harvest, our life, our health, our food

No gifts have we to offer for all Thy love imparts

But that which Thou desirest, our humble thankful hearts." - Godspell

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!