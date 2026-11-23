"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 23, 2026- Meet the Cast of DOLLY on Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's a look at what made headlines on BroadwayWorld yesterday. Rise and shine, because there's plenty to catch up on!
Our front page featured an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at WILD ROSE at New York Theatre Workshop, where BAFTA-winning writer Nicole Taylor brings her award-winning film to the stage this winter. Margaret Cho also shared her joy about making her Broadway debut as the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54, and the cast of DOLLY got ready for Broadway in a video that's sure to make you smile.
In exclusive news, Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara accepted the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre. Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit also brought the house down at their Beacon Theatre debut concert.
Visually, it was a feast! Frank Sinatra's new bronze statue was unveiled outside the Aldwych Theatre, Michael Ball shared an all-new look as Willy Wonka, and DUNE: The Experience opened in Downtown Los Angeles.
Don't miss our reviews! EUROTRASH, starring Kathryn Hunter and Ben Whishaw, is a darkly whimsical treat at the Young Vic, and our Review Roundup of THE GOOD THIEF at Irish Repertory Theatre gathers what the critics are saying.
Behind the scenes, Raúl Esparza has returned to GALILEO on Broadway after a brief absence, and PENELOPE has extended its run at Classic Stage Company. Fans of the cast recordings will also want to check out the new RAGTIME tiny vinyl and Dolby Atmos editions, and the LES MISÉRABLES 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast is now available on vinyl.
Finally, a fun video to end on: the cast of CHICAGO performed "All That Jazz" and "Roxie" on Good Morning America to celebrate the musical's 30th anniversary.
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|Coming Up
Thursday, November 26
Thanksgiving Day
Sunday, November 29
The Rocky Horror Show closes on Broadway
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Exclusive: Behind the Scenes with WILD ROSE at New York Theatre Workshop
For BAFTA-winning writer Nicole Taylor, inspiration came from a lifelong love of country music. Now, she’s bringing her award-winning film 'Wild Rose' to the storied New York Theatre Workshop this winter.
|
Video: Margaret Cho Is Living a ROCKY HORROR Dream Come True
Margaret Cho is finally making her Broadway debut, and she's doing it in a show that has been close to her heart for decades. The award-winning comedian, actress, and activist is currently starring as the Narrator in Sam Pinkleton's production of The Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54. She recently sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss her lifelong love of the musical, the importance of its message, and the thrill of joining the Broadway community. Watch in this video.
|
Video: Here She Comes Again! The Cast of DOLLY Gets Ready for Broadway
The extraordinary life story of music icon Dolly Parton is coming to Broadway! Dolly: A True Original Musical begins performances this December at the St. James Theatre, with an official opening set for January 19, Dolly's birthday. Watch as Richard Ridge catches up with Clarke, Sher, and more members of the company in this video!
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Watch an exclusive video of York Theatre Company honoring Tony Award winning actress, Kelli O'Hara, with the 34th Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Lea Michele & Aaron Tveit Sing SUNDAY IN THE PARK & More at the Beacon Theatre
by Michael Major
Watch videos of Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit performing songs from Moulin Rouge!, Glee, Spring Awakening, Wicked, Once, Funny Girl, and more during their debut concert at the Beacon Theatre.. (more...)
|
Video: How Stephen Beresford & Simon Stone Brought Ian Charleson's Story to Life in ELSINORE
Video: CHICAGO Cast Performs 'All That Jazz,' 'Roxie' and More on GMA
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Frank Sinatra Statue Unveiled to Celebrate SINATRA THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
A bronze statue of Frank Sinatra, created by sculptor Carolyn D. Palmer, has been shipped over from the US to take pride of place outside the Aldwych Theatre in the heart of London’s West End to celebrate Sinatra the Musical. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Photo: Michael Ball as Willy Wonka in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
by Stephi Wild
An all new photo has been released featuring Michael Ball OBE as Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the musical adaptation based on the story by Roald Dahl, which will open at the London Coliseum in 2027. Check out the photo here!. (more...)
|Photos: DUNE: THE EXPERIENCE Opens in Downtown Los Angeles Ahead of DUNE: PART THREE Release
by Rachel Stone
DUNE: The Experience opened to the public in Downtown Los Angeles at 330 S. Alameda Street, featuring more than 200 original costumes, props, and weapons from the Dune films and a screen-used ornithopter. The limited-time attraction is presented by Legendary Entertainment and Fever and co-produced by AKJOHNSTON Group ahead of the theatrical release of DUNE: Part Three.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
McCallum Theatre has appointed Llewellyn Crain as chief philanthropy officer. Crain will oversee the theatre's Development Department and report to Bell, with Tom Head continuing as vice president of development.. (more...)
Ensemble Studio Theatre Welcomes Eight New Playwrights to Youngblood Collective
by Stephi Wild
Ensemble Studio Theatre has added eight early-career playwrights to Youngblood, its OBIE Award-winning collective, for the 2026–2027 season. The new members, including Phoebe Corde and Anita Parrott, will join 26 returning writers and develop work with EST's artistic team.. (more...)
Lincoln Center Theater Names Naomi Weinstock Development Director, Promotes Robert Jones
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater named Naomi Weinstock Executive Director of Development, and promoted Robert Jones to Chief Brand and Strategy Officer. Weinstock joins from New York City Center.. (more...)
Geva Theatre Named 2026 Indigenous Theatermaker Award Recipient by Dramatists Guild Foundation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dramatists Guild Foundation named Geva Theatre in Rochester, New York, as the 2026 recipient of the Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award, which carries a $20,000 prize.. (more...)
LaChanze to Step Down as Black Theatre United President After Four Years
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Black Theatre United President and Co-Founder LaChanze is stepping down from her position, concluding four years of leadership at the organization. Her successor will be announced at a later date.. (more...)
Katie Finneran, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, and Paige Gilbert to Star in DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR Reading
by Rachel Stone
Douglas Lyons' play DON'T TOUCH MY HAIR will hold an invitation-only developmental reading in New York, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene and produced by Potluck Media. The cast includes Katie Finneran, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Paige Gilbert, Ben Crawford, Gillian Glasco, and Motell G. Foster.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Irish Repertory Theatre is presenting The Good Thief by Conor McPherson, directed by Justin Waldman and starring Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review: EUROTRASH, starring Kathryn Hunter and Ben Whishaw, Young Vic
by Cindy Marcolina
An author and his elderly mother road-trip through Europe, squandering her wealth in Colin Teevan’s adaptation of Christian Kracht’s smash-hit autofictional novel. Kathryn Hunter and Ben Whishaw join forces to deliver an unsettling, relentlessly amusing black comedy directed by Walter Meierjohann. Armed with endless wit and a plastic bag full of cash, the pair bicker and grumble, reconnecting in the most bonkers of ways after a lifetime of rocky dysfunction. Part sit-com delight, part social investigation, Eurotrash is a treat. A dark whimsy sets in right away.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Emilia Ruiz de Somocurcio
El plazo para presentar candidaturas al nuevo musical de Iván Macías y Félix Amador permanecerá abierto hasta el 30 de noviembre . (more...)
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026: Start Time, Performers, Route & How to Watch
by Sidney Paterra
Everything to know about the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including start time, performers, Broadway shows, parade route, NBC and Peacock streaming.. (more...)
Raúl Esparza Will Return to GALILEO Following Absence Due to a Concussion
by Stephi Wild
Raúl Esparza has returned to Galileo on Broadway following a brief absence due to a concussion. He took part in a press conference with the show's team where he explained what happened. . (more...)
Grand Theft Auto VI Features Rob McClure, Derek Klena, Carolee Carmello & More
by Michael Major
Carolee Carmello, Derek Klena, Jelani Alladin, Rob McClure, John Behlmann, Alex Boniello, Heather Alicia Simms, Caesar Samayoa, Alison Fraser, and more are part of the voice cast of Grand Theft Auto VI.. (more...)
Full Cast Set for Quentin Tarantino's THE POPINJAY CAVALIER, Starring Sacha Baron Cohen
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been announced for the world premiere of Quentin Tarantino's THE POPINJAY CAVALIER, starring Sacha Baron Cohen. Learn more about the show here.. (more...)
PENELOPE Extends Run Off-Broadway at Classic Stage Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company has added 19 performances to its strictly limited engagement of the musical Penelope. The production stars Grace McLean in a contemporary musical retelling of Homer's The Odyssey.. (more...)
Josh Groban Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Cinematic' Album
by Stephi Wild
Josh Groban has released CINEMATIC (Deluxe), which is available now.. The new edition features two brand new bonus tracks, “Take My Breath Away” from the classic action-packed Top Gun and “Je Vole” from the film La Famille Bélier. Listen here!. (more...)
RAGTIME Cast Recording Released on Tiny Vinyl and in Dolby Atmos
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Concord Theatricals Recordings has released two new editions of RAGTIME (2025 BROADWAY CAST RECORDING): 4” Tiny Vinyl and a Dolby Atmos digital remix. . (more...)
LES MISÉRABLES: THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CAST Released on Vinyl
by Stephi Wild
First Night Records released the vinyl edition of LES MISÉRABLES: THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY ALL-STAR CAST, a recording of Cameron Mackintosh's production, in a 3LP trifold transparent colour edition across Europe and ex-US territories. Killian Donnelly, Bradley Jaden and Katie Hall are among the cast members.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Jerry Bock
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"I've got plenty to be thankful for.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode