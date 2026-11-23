Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Picked For You

Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's a look at what made headlines on BroadwayWorld yesterday. Rise and shine, because there's plenty to catch up on!

Our front page featured an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at WILD ROSE at New York Theatre Workshop, where BAFTA-winning writer Nicole Taylor brings her award-winning film to the stage this winter. Margaret Cho also shared her joy about making her Broadway debut as the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54, and the cast of DOLLY got ready for Broadway in a video that's sure to make you smile.

In exclusive news, Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara accepted the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre. Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit also brought the house down at their Beacon Theatre debut concert.

Visually, it was a feast! Frank Sinatra's new bronze statue was unveiled outside the Aldwych Theatre, Michael Ball shared an all-new look as Willy Wonka, and DUNE: The Experience opened in Downtown Los Angeles.

Don't miss our reviews! EUROTRASH, starring Kathryn Hunter and Ben Whishaw, is a darkly whimsical treat at the Young Vic, and our Review Roundup of THE GOOD THIEF at Irish Repertory Theatre gathers what the critics are saying.

Behind the scenes, Raúl Esparza has returned to GALILEO on Broadway after a brief absence, and PENELOPE has extended its run at Classic Stage Company. Fans of the cast recordings will also want to check out the new RAGTIME tiny vinyl and Dolby Atmos editions, and the LES MISÉRABLES 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast is now available on vinyl.

Finally, a fun video to end on: the cast of CHICAGO performed "All That Jazz" and "Roxie" on Good Morning America to celebrate the musical's 30th anniversary.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!