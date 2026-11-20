"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2026- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opens On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's a look back at the stories making headlines on BroadwayWorld yesterday, Wednesday, November 19th.
Broadway's own Natalie Paris is celebrating a full-circle moment as she returns to the role of Jane Seymour in SIX, a character she helped originate in London's West End. Read more in Natalie Paris Comes Full Circle: Broadway, Becoming, and the Heart of SIX.
Get ready for the holidays! Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a mega-medley from ten Broadway casts, introduced by Julianne Hough, on its landmark 100th march. Find out more in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Feature 9 Broadway Casts in Mega-Medley.
Don't miss the latest Broadway Under the Stars livestream, featuring The Lost Boys, SIX, and Operation Mincemeat, and catch Juan Pablo Di Pace talking about his Broadway debut in Juan Pablo Di Pace Is Making Broadway Magic and Spreading Holiday Cheer.
Fans of Frozen can get a sneak peek at Marie Efie's "Let It Go" in our exclusive first look, and Lance Bass made a surprise appearance in Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Off-Broadway.
Check out the red carpet photos from the gala for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY, and see tucker Wetmore perform at the 60th CMA Awards.
In industry news, Higher Ground joined the producing team of the Off-Broadway revival of Rumors, BIRTHRIGHT is heading to Broadway this spring, and Beth Behrs and Josh Radnor will lead Schmigadoon! beginning in January 2027.
Finally, Much Ado About Nothing is celebrating its opening night on Broadway. Watch the red carpet livestream to see the stars arrive.
Happy reading, and see you tomorrow!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
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|The Front Page
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Video: Watch THE LOST BOYS, SIX, and OPERATION MINCEMEAT at Broadway Under the Stars- Live at 5pm
This year's five-part series continues every Thursday through December 17. The November 19th event will feature performances from the casts of: The Lost Boys, Six, and Operation Mincemeat. Tune in today at 5pm ET to watch live!
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Natalie Paris Comes Full Circle: Broadway, Becoming, and the Heart of SIX
For Natalie Paris, Broadway has always been a dream. Now, as she steps into the spotlight as Jane Seymour in the global phenomenon SIX, that dream has come full circle in a particularly meaningful way. Having helped originate the role on London's West End, Paris returns to a character who has accompanied her through years of personal and artistic growth. As the production approaches its final Broadway performance after a stellar run, her return brings a particularly poignant sense of connection to the show's remarkable journey on Broadway.
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Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Feature 9 Broadway Casts in Mega-Medley
On Thursday, Nov. 26, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will deliver holiday magic - celebrating entertainment, artistry and imagination - with its landmark 100th march. BroadwayWorld has learned that the broadcast will include a mega-medley featuring ten Broadway casts, who will tribute Broadway past and present. Introduced by Julianne Hough, who is set to make her Broadway debut in Damn Yankees this spring, the segment will be arranged by Pulitzer Prize Winner and Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby.
|Must Watch
|Video: Juan Pablo Di Pace Is Making Broadway Magic and Spreading Holiday Cheer
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Juan Pablo Di Pace is having quite the busy season! The actor is making his Broadway debut as Doc in the Tony Award-winning musical Schmigadoon!, while also celebrating the release of two new films: the semi-autobiographical romantic drama Before We Forget, which he co-directed, and the new Hallmark Christmas movie Holiday Unplugged. He talks about all of it in this video!. (more...)
|Exclusive Video: First Look at 'Let It Go' in FROZEN at Walnut Street Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at Marie Efie singing “Let It Go” as Elsa in Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical at Walnut Street Theatre. Watch the video now!. (more...)
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Video: Lance Bass Makes Surprise Appearance as Scott Hunter in HEATED RIVALRY Off-Broadway
Video: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Opening Night Red Carpet
|Hot Photos
|Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Gala Night For IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY
by Bruce Glikas
A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play celebrated its red carpet gala at the Broadhurst Theatre, ahead of its official opening this month. Check out photos of the company on the red carpet here!. (more...)
|Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Cast Takes Bows at Gala Night
by Bruce Glikas
A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play recently celebrated its red carpet gala at the Broadhurst Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their bows at the gala here. . (more...)
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Photos: Tucker Wetmore Performs "Who Told You That" and "All My Rowdy Friends" at 60th CMA Awards
Photos: Classic Stage Company Honors Steven Pasquale and Adrian Bryan-Brown at 2026 Gala
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Higher Ground, the media company founded by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, joined the producing team of the Off-Broadway revival of Neil Simon's RUMORS, directed by Zhailon Levingston.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/19/2026; Jobs In Costumes, Lighting, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/19/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Lynn Nottage, LaChanze, and Elizabeth Van Dyke Join Nambi E. Kelley's First Woman Advisory Council
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lynn Nottage, LaChanze, and Elizabeth Van Dyke will lend their leadership to Nambi E. Kelley's First Woman Inaugural Advisory Council of Women Leaders.. (more...)
THE BALUSTERS Licensing Rights Acquired by Concord Theatricals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English-language stage licensing rights to Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire's The Balusters for its Dramatists Play Service imprint.. (more...)
Theatre Row Selects Four Companies for Inaugural Studio Residency
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Row revealed the four companies selected for the first season of its new two-year Studio Residency, which provides nonprofit performing arts companies with space, time, and professional development for organizational growth.. (more...)
Equity Secures UK-First AI Protections For Performers
by Stephi Wild
Equity has secured the first ever collective AI protections for performers in UK film and television, striking an agreement on protections for artists over their digital likeness alongside vital safeguards that prioritize human creativity in the industry. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sandra Arias Muñoz
Vortice Dance Company busca bailarinas y bailarines de danza contemporánea y ballet para su gira 2027-2028.. (more...)
New Musical HAVANA World Premiere Set for The Old Globe 2027 Season
by A.A. Cristi
The Old Globe will present the world premiere of HAVANA, a new musical set against the backdrop of the Cuban Revolution, September 5 through October 10, 2027, in San Diego.. (more...)
Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Joins RUMORS Producing Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Higher Ground, the media company founded by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, joined the producing team of the Off-Broadway revival of Neil Simon's RUMORS, directed by Zhailon Levingston.. (more...)
Joe Mantello Discusses the Challenges of Social Media in Modern Theatre
by Michael Gioia
Joe Mantello is opening up about his relationship with social media. The Tony Award-winning director explained on the Tuesday, November 17, episode of the 'Tea Time With Mikayla' podcast, 'I'm uncomfortable with self-promotion.'. (more...)
BIRTHRIGHT Will Open on Broadway This Spring
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Birthright, the new play by Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Teddy Bergman, will make its Broadway debut this spring.. (more...)
Andrew Rannells Reveals Kevin Spacey Sent Letter to BOOK OF MORMON Asking Him on a Date
by Michael Gioia
During Andrew Rannells' time in 'The Book of Mormon' on Broadway, he had a lot of famous faces come backstage — including Kevin Spacey, who allegedly asked him out on a date.. (more...)
SIX THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed at 10 Outdoor UK Venues in 2027
by Stephi Wild
SIX OUTDOOR – THE ROYAL HOMECOMING TOUR, will bring SIX THE MUSICAL on its first-ever outdoor tour, taking the complete, fully staged show to ten UK venues in 2027. Learn more here!. (more...)
Beth Behrs and Josh Radnor Will Lead SCHMIGADOON! Beginning in January 2027
by Stephi Wild
Television and film stars, Beth Behrs and Josh Radnor will lead the cast of Schmigadoon! as Melissa Gimble and Josh Skinner, respectively, beginning in January. Learn more here!. (more...)
Sydney James Harcourt to Ring in 2027 With THE STROKE OF MIDNIGHT at Laurie Beechman Theatre
by A.A. Cristi
Broadway performer Sydney James Harcourt will headline THE STROKE OF MIDNIGHT at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on December 31, featuring live music and a New Year's Eve celebration.. (more...)
HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Host Season One Watch Parties
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will host free weekly screenings of season one of HBO's “Heated Rivalry” following select performances Off-Broadway at The Culture Club.. (more...)
DOWN BY THE RIVER Will Be Performed at Punchdrunk's Woolwich Site
by Stephi Wild
Punchdrunk Associate Artists Kath Duggan and Hector Harkness will present DOWN BY THE RIVER, a one-hour theatrical experience for 40 audience members at a time in a warehouse at Building 18 in Woolwich, London. The production features a soundscape by Ben and Max Ringham and is now on sale.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Jeremy Jordan
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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