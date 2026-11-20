Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's a look back at the stories making headlines on BroadwayWorld yesterday, Wednesday, November 19th.

Broadway's own Natalie Paris is celebrating a full-circle moment as she returns to the role of Jane Seymour in SIX, a character she helped originate in London's West End. Read more in Natalie Paris Comes Full Circle: Broadway, Becoming, and the Heart of SIX.

Get ready for the holidays! Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a mega-medley from ten Broadway casts, introduced by Julianne Hough, on its landmark 100th march. Find out more in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Feature 9 Broadway Casts in Mega-Medley.

Don't miss the latest Broadway Under the Stars livestream, featuring The Lost Boys, SIX, and Operation Mincemeat, and catch Juan Pablo Di Pace talking about his Broadway debut in Juan Pablo Di Pace Is Making Broadway Magic and Spreading Holiday Cheer.

Fans of Frozen can get a sneak peek at Marie Efie's "Let It Go" in our exclusive first look, and Lance Bass made a surprise appearance in Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Off-Broadway.

Check out the red carpet photos from the gala for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY, and see tucker Wetmore perform at the 60th CMA Awards.

In industry news, Higher Ground joined the producing team of the Off-Broadway revival of Rumors, BIRTHRIGHT is heading to Broadway this spring, and Beth Behrs and Josh Radnor will lead Schmigadoon! beginning in January 2027.

Finally, Much Ado About Nothing is celebrating its opening night on Broadway. Watch the red carpet livestream to see the stars arrive.

Happy reading, and see you tomorrow!