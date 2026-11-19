"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 19, 2026- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Opens on Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's your Wake Up with BroadwayWorld rundown of the stories that kept the stage world buzzing on November 18, 2026. Grab your coffee and catch up on the highlights!
The week's biggest news kicked off with a glamorous red carpet gala for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at the Broadhurst Theatre, while Nicholas Christopher shared his journey into JUST IN TIME. Nina Ross also opened up about the personal resonance of THE UNBELIEVERS at Manhattan Theatre Club.
Elsewhere, Cynthia Erivo delighted fans with a joyful dance alongside her ASL interpreter during her Lincoln Center benefit concert. Blue Man Group also made its Broadway debut with A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE, with highlights available in a new video, and critics have weighed in via a Review Roundup.
Broadway also welcomed NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and Hannah Cruz made her opening night debut as Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Westside Theatre. Billy Crystal's 860 also made box office history, setting a new Imperial Theatre weekly record for a play.
On the industry side, a new playwrights' collective, Saturn Returns, launched to produce its own work, while Abingdon Theatre Company partnered with On Broadway as its educational wing. Lincoln Center Theater also unveiled its Composer Series lineup, featuring Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Sadly, Broadway's community is rallying behind dancer Brandon Trujillo, who was reportedly detained by ICE during a birthday trip. Raúl Esparza also extended his leave from GALILEO while recovering from a concussion, and wishing him a speedy return.
Happy listening, and see you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Thursday, November 19
Much Ado About Nothing opens on Broadway
|Coming Up
Sunday, November 22
The Imaginary Invalid opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY on Broadway
A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play celebrates a red carpet gala tonight, November 18, 2026, at the Broadhurst Theatre! The show will open on Monday, November 23, 2026. It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is playing a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 3, 2027. Check out a first look at the cast in action here.
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Video: Nicholas Christopher Is Making a (Splish) Splash in JUST IN TIME
Watch in this video as Nicholas Christopher discusses the music of Bobby Darin, the challenges of mastering the show's many costume changes, and why this role is the perfect next chapter in his Broadway journey.
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Interview: For Nina Ross, Artistry and Identity Collide in THE UNBELIEVERS at Manhattan Theatre Club
Nina Ross opens up about playing a character whose identity closely mirrors their own in Manhattan Theatre Club's THE UNBELIEVERS, exploring the intersection of personal experience, artistic expression, and the complexities of family and grief.
|Must Watch
|Video: Cynthia Erivo Dances With ASL Interpreter During Lincoln Center Concert
by Michael Major
Cynthia Erivo dances with the ASL interpreter during a performance of 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' at her Lincoln Center benefit concert. Watch a video from the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Benefit Concert!. (more...)
|Video: Watch Highlights From BLUE MAN GROUP: A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Blue Man Group celebrated 35 years in the making as the iconic trio took the stage at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for the New York premiere of Blue Man Group “A New Holiday Surprise,” its first-ever touring holiday production. See footage!. (more...)
|Video: SLEEPING BEAUTY Pantomime Teaser at Bristol Hippodrome
by Michael Major
A video teaser for the SLEEPING BEAUTY pantomime at Bristol Hippodrome sets up a wicked fairy causing mischief in Bristol, with the production planned for the Christmas season.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: BLUE MAN GROUP: A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE Opens on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Blue Man Group has officially made its Broadway debut with “A New Holiday Surprise,” the group's first-ever touring holiday production. Check out photos from the show's opening night here!. (more...)
|Photos: BLUE MAN GROUP Comes to Broadway With A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE
by Stephi Wild
Blue Man Group is making its Broadway debut this holiday season with “A New Holiday Surprise,” its first-ever touring holiday production. The all-new production will play a strictly limited engagement. Check out photos from the show!. (more...)
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Photos: HBO's THE BUFFALO MIRACLE Premieres Buffalo Screening With Ben Proudfoot and Josh Allen
Photos: Sam Rockwell, Carla Gugino and Alfred Molina in A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Rehearsals
Photos: Hannah Cruz Opens as Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Saturn Returns, a collective of ten New York City playwrights, will produce one another's work while building a co-operative model for independent theater over the next three to five years. The group will host readings and workshops across multiple boroughs ahead of its inaugural season, planned for 2027–28.. (more...)
Josh Lamon, Constantine Pappas and More to Lead Industry Readings of YANKEE DEVILS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Constantine Pappas, Josh Lamon and more will lead staged readings of Yankee Devils in Midtown Manhattan. Yankee Devils is based on George Bernard Shaw's first major success, now expanded with song.. (more...)
Abingdon Theatre Company Partners With On Broadway as Official Educational Wing
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Abingdon Theatre Company is launching a new partnership with On Broadway, officially naming the performing arts training organization as the educational wing of the Off-Broadway theatre company.. (more...)
Broadway Dreams Showcase to Feature Students From 14 States and 6 Countries at Racket NYC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Dreams will present its annual NYC Showcase at Racket NYC, featuring a 90-minute musical performance by students from across the United States and abroad.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Blue Man Group “A New Holiday Surprise,” its first-ever touring holiday production, is now officially open at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. See what the critics are saying.... (more...)
Review Roundup: NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Opens on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Now You See Me Live is officially open at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway. The production will play a limited engagement. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review: DONALD, Theatre Royal Bath
by Cheryl Markosky
How do you become the most powerful man in the world? Donald tells the story of the rise of Donald Trump – and explores the man behind the myth.. (more...)
Review: DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS, Almeida Theatre
by Alexander Cohen
Arthur Miller defined post war American theatre by dragging Greek tragedy, kicking and screaming, down from the level of kings and nobles to the common man. But Eugene O’Neill did it first.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Sue Barker, Matt Dawson & Phil Tufnell to Tour Together in Final Showdown Farewell Tour
by Rachel Stone
Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will embark on a farewell UK tour, The Final Showdown, opening at Oxford New Theatre and ending at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The quiz show trio, known from 13 years on television, will be joined by rotating guest sporting stars at each performance.. (more...)
THE HISTORY BOYS Holds Open Submissions to Cast Class of 2027 in London's West End
by Stephi Wild
Producers Brian and Dayna Lee and Nicholas Hytner have opened submissions for the eight pupil roles in THE HISTORY BOYS, with auditions in London and Leeds. Submissions are open to male-presenting actors aged 18 and over without professional representation, with a deadline of Monday 23 November at 11.59am.. (more...)
Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear Will Create New Musical TikTok Series TO DIE FOR LOVE
by Stephi Wild
Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who are known for having created The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, are returning to TikTok with a new original musical project 'To Die For Love' which will premiere next month on TikTok and PineDrama.. (more...)
Raúl Esparza Extends Leave From GALILEO on Broadway Following Concussion
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Raúl Esparza has extended his absence from Galileo on Broadway as he continues to recover from a concussion. Initially out of the production on November 16 and 17, he will miss additional upcoming performances.. (more...)
Billy Crystal's 860 Sets Imperial Theatre Weekly Box Office Record for a Play
by Stephi Wild
Billy Crystal's new play, 860, has set a new Imperial Theatre Box Office record for the highest weekly gross for a play. Learn more about the show's grosses here.. (more...)
Matthew Iliffe Named Winner of 2026 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award
by Stephi Wild
Matthew Iliffe has been announced as the winner of the 2026 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award, which will fund a new production at Exeter Northcott Theatre opening in October 2027. The show will tour to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Northern Stage in Newcastle, Salisbury Playhouse and Royal & Derngate in Northampton, with the RTST providing a grant of £60,000. Danielle Kassarate and Beth Knight were named joint runners-up.. (more...)
Broadway Community Rallies Behind Dancer Detained by ICE While on His Birthday Trip
by Michael Gioia
Some members of the Broadway community are doing all they can to help dancer Brandon Trujillo, who they said was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.. (more...)
Antonio Cipriano, Rachel Zegler, Joy Woods and More to Join THE COMPOSER SERIES at LCT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the vocalists for the Benj Pasek & Justin Paul evening as part of their inaugural lineup for The Composer Series, including Antonio Cipriano, Rachel Zegler and more. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Allison Janney
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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