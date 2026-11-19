Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's your Wake Up with BroadwayWorld rundown of the stories that kept the stage world buzzing on November 18, 2026. Grab your coffee and catch up on the highlights!

The week's biggest news kicked off with a glamorous red carpet gala for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at the Broadhurst Theatre, while Nicholas Christopher shared his journey into JUST IN TIME. Nina Ross also opened up about the personal resonance of THE UNBELIEVERS at Manhattan Theatre Club.

Elsewhere, Cynthia Erivo delighted fans with a joyful dance alongside her ASL interpreter during her Lincoln Center benefit concert. Blue Man Group also made its Broadway debut with A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE, with highlights available in a new video, and critics have weighed in via a Review Roundup.

Broadway also welcomed NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and Hannah Cruz made her opening night debut as Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Westside Theatre. Billy Crystal's 860 also made box office history, setting a new Imperial Theatre weekly record for a play.

On the industry side, a new playwrights' collective, Saturn Returns, launched to produce its own work, while Abingdon Theatre Company partnered with On Broadway as its educational wing. Lincoln Center Theater also unveiled its Composer Series lineup, featuring Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Sadly, Broadway's community is rallying behind dancer Brandon Trujillo, who was reportedly detained by ICE during a birthday trip. Raúl Esparza also extended his leave from GALILEO while recovering from a concussion, and wishing him a speedy return.

Happy listening, and see you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!