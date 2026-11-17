Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre fans, and welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Yesterday was a busy day on the boards, so grab your coffee and let's catch up on the stories you need to know.

It's a big night for Broadway's newest arrival: THE FANTASTICKS officially opens tonight at the Hayes Theater, and you can get a first look in our highlights video. Over on the musical side of things, Bebe Neuwirth looks back on 30 years of CHICAGO with a warm reflection on the magic of its original company, and Luke James gives us a first listen to "Invisible" from WANTED on Broadway.

Plenty of fresh faces are making news too. Nick Blaemire chats with Jennifer Ashley Tepper about the power of small theatre and the lessons of A FEW GOOD MEN, and an exclusive clip of "Something to Sing About" from the BUFFY musical benefit concert is well worth your time.

Check out our exclusives as well: new portraits of Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat from SLANTED FLOORS, which has extended through November 29, and a first look at A KIDMAN CAROL, which begins Off-Broadway performances tonight.

Big news on Broadway: DOWNSTATE has extended its run, Myles Frost returns to the title role in MJ for a limited engagement, and Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste will reprise their roles in ALL MY SONS. And if you missed the opening night glamour, the DOWNSTATE red carpet photos are a must-see.

Awards season is heating up as well, with THE LOST BOYS, RAGTIME, and more nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2027 GRAMMY Awards.

Finally, don't forget to play today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game and cast your vote in the second round of voting for Next On Stage: Season 7. Have a wonderful day, and we'll see you bright and early tomorrow!