"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17, 2026- THE FANTASTICKS Opens On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre fans, and welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Yesterday was a busy day on the boards, so grab your coffee and let's catch up on the stories you need to know.
It's a big night for Broadway's newest arrival: THE FANTASTICKS officially opens tonight at the Hayes Theater, and you can get a first look in our highlights video. Over on the musical side of things, Bebe Neuwirth looks back on 30 years of CHICAGO with a warm reflection on the magic of its original company, and Luke James gives us a first listen to "Invisible" from WANTED on Broadway.
Plenty of fresh faces are making news too. Nick Blaemire chats with Jennifer Ashley Tepper about the power of small theatre and the lessons of A FEW GOOD MEN, and an exclusive clip of "Something to Sing About" from the BUFFY musical benefit concert is well worth your time.
Check out our exclusives as well: new portraits of Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat from SLANTED FLOORS, which has extended through November 29, and a first look at A KIDMAN CAROL, which begins Off-Broadway performances tonight.
Big news on Broadway: DOWNSTATE has extended its run, Myles Frost returns to the title role in MJ for a limited engagement, and Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste will reprise their roles in ALL MY SONS. And if you missed the opening night glamour, the DOWNSTATE red carpet photos are a must-see.
Awards season is heating up as well, with THE LOST BOYS, RAGTIME, and more nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2027 GRAMMY Awards.
Finally, don't forget to play today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game and cast your vote in the second round of voting for Next On Stage: Season 7. Have a wonderful day, and we'll see you bright and early tomorrow!
But first...
|Coming Up
Thursday, November 19
Much Ado About Nothing opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 22
The Imaginary Invalid opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Watch Highlights from THE FANTASTICKS on Broadway
You can now get a first look at THE FANTASTICKS, which officially opens tonight, November 16th at Broadway's Hayes Theater for a limited 15-week engagement. Watch in this video!
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Nick Blaemire on the Power of Small Theatre and the Big Lessons of A FEW GOOD MEN
Nick Blaemire chats with Jennifer Ashley Tepper about writing off-Broadway’s Soon, currently in the last week of its Out of the Box Theatrics run, starring in Broadway’s A Few Good Men, and everything in between.
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Video: Bebe Neuwirth Looks Back on 30 Years of CHICAGO: 'There Was Magic in the Room'
Thirty years after Chicago returned to Broadway, the razzle-dazzle musical is still going strong! As the Tony Award-winning revival celebrates its milestone anniversary, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with original star Bebe Neuwirth to reflect on the show's extraordinary legacy, the magic of its original company, and why the beloved musical continues to captivate audiences three decades later. Watch in this video!
|Exclusive
by A.A. Cristi
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at new portraits of Kyle Beltran and Adam Chanler-Berat from SLANTED FLOORS, which has extended its Lower Manhattan engagement through November 29.. (more...)
Exclusive: Watch 'Something to Sing About' From the BUFFY Musical Benefit Concert
by Michael Major
Watch an exclusive video clip of 'Something to Sing About,' from Once More, With Feeling: Live! 25th Anniversary Show, featuring Carina Gravante as Buffy and Emily Enden as Sweet.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Luke James Sings 'Invisible' from WANTED on Broadway
by Michael Major
Watch a first look at Luke James singing 'Invisible' in Wanted: A New American Musical, now open on Broadway. The new video comes after the production celebrated its opening night earlier this month.. (more...)
|Video: BRIXTON CALLING at Southwark Playhouse Releases Trailer
by Michael Major
BRIXTON CALLING, the play about the rise of Brixton Academy featuring songs by The Clash, Blondie and Bob Marley, is previewed in a new trailer ahead of its return to Southwark Playhouse after a sell-out run.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of DOWNSTATE
by Bruce Glikas
Check out photos from the star-studded opening night arrivals, which included special guests Bryan Cranston, Sarah Paulson, Alec Baldwin, David Hyde Pierce, Matthew Broderick, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Rudd, and more!. (more...)
|Photos: MARY POPPINS Opens at The Argyle Theatre
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Now running at the Argyle Theatre is Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, directed by Evan Pappas, with associate direction and choreography by Debbie Roshe and musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Starring Liz Leclerc as Mary Poppins and Ben Marshall as Bert, the beloved musical will continue through Sunday, January 3, 2027, at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon, New York. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Vineyard Theatre will celebrate the 100th birthday of legendary Broadway composer John Kander with KANDER'S 100TH!, a one-night-only Broadway birthday celebration.. (more...)
Bianca Rogoff, Natalie Gold, Tracee Chimo and Greg Keller to Star in Reading of BIG DEAL by Téa Wolk
by Stephi Wild
Britt Berke will direct an invitation-only Equity staged reading of BIG DEAL, a new dark comedy by Téa Wolk. The reading will feature Bianca Rogoff, Natalie Gold, Tracee Chimo, Greg Keller and others as Lauren, a playwriting student facing an abortion during a chaotic week of grad school.. (more...)
Paul Tully's FIRE & I.C.E. to Hold Los Angeles Workshop Premiere at Theatre 68 in North Hollywood
by Stephi Wild
Playwright and director Paul Tully will present a workshop production of his new play FIRE & I.C.E. at Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood. The drama examines love, family and conflicting loyalties amid political divisions over immigration, with Johnny Cannizzaro and Cali Morales leading the ensemble.. (more...)
Tony Award Nominee Jenn Colella and Ren Parker to Star in New Musical NEARLY NEIGHBORS, Directed by Jade King Carroll
by Rachel Stone
Jenn Colella and Ren Parker will lead a developmental reading of NEARLY NEIGHBORS, a new chamber musical by Joshua Vranas, directed by Jade King Carroll. Two invitation-only industry presentations will be held November 20 at Open Jar Studios in New York City.. (more...)
Atra Asdou Named 2026 Recipient of Mark O'Donnell Prize for Emerging Theater Artists
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Entertainment Community Fund and Playwrights Horizons named playwright and actor Atra Asdou the 2026 recipient of the Mark O'Donnell Prize, which includes a cash award and use of The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn.. (more...)
England backs 100,000 young people in theatre, and The Mousetrap’s Denise Silvey steps down
by Alex Freeman
Next On Stage Season 7 reveals its Top 30, the National Theatre and the UK government back 100,000 young people, and a new program teaches NYC students to produce. Plus Denise Silvey exits The Mousetrap and five cast albums earn Grammy nods.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Nicole Rosky
The second round of voting begins today, November 16 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, November 18. The next results shows, announcing the Top 15 finalists in both age categories, will air on Friday, November 20 at 7pm (high school) and 9pm (college).. (more...)
Review: DAS PHANTOM DER OPER at Musical Dome Köln
by Konstantin Georgiou
31 Jahre nach meiner ersten Begegnung mit Andrew Lloyd Webbers Meisterwerk am Broadway entführt mich *Das Phantom der Oper* im Kölner Musical Dome erneut in eine Welt voller Emotionen, musikalischer Höhepunkte und überwältigender Bühnenmagie. Eine erstklassige Produktion von ATG Entertainment, die nicht nur Erinnerungen weckt, sondern auch neue Perspektiven auf ein Musical eröffnet, das mich seit über drei Jahrzehnten begleitet.. (more...)
L Morgan Lee, Bonnie Milligan & More to Star in THE DANISH GIRL Concert
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Breaking the Binary Theatre revealed the complete cast for the one-night-only concert of The Danish Girl taking place at Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium, including L Morgan Lee, Bonnie Milligan and more.. (more...)
Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste Will Reprise Roles in ALL MY SONS on Broadway, Directed by Ivo Van Hove
by Stephi Wild
Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste will reprise their roles of Joe Keller and Kate Keller, respectively, on Broadway in Arthur Miller’s ALL MY SONS, directed by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Ivo Van Hove.. (more...)
THE LOST BOYS, RAGTIME, and More Nominated For Best Musical Theater Album at the 2027 GRAMMY Awards
by Stephi Wild
The cast albums for CHESS the Musical, The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) have all been nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the 69th Annual GRAMMY Awards.. (more...)
DOWNSTATE Extends Run on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway production of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Bruce Norris’s new play Downstate has been extended. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here.. (more...)
Myles Frost to Return to Title Role in MJ on Broadway For Fifth Anniversary
by Stephi Wild
Myles Frost, who originated the title role in his Broadway debut and made history as the youngest-ever recipient of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, will return to MJ on Broadway for a strictly limited three-month engagement.. (more...)
Idina Menzel's Elphaba From WICKED Joins Broadway Cares Legends Ornament Collection
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Idina Menzel's Tony Award-winning Elphaba from Wicked has joined Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Broadway Legends ornament collection. The ornament, available now, features Menzel's Elphaba soaring high above Oz during “Defying Gravity.”. (more...)
Exclusive: First Look at A KIDMAN CAROL With Marla Mindelle & Josh Sharp
by Michael Major
A Kidman Carol begins performances Off-Broadway tonight, starring Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett. See an exclusive first look photo from the production, which is playing a limited engagement at New World Stages.. (more...)
Wooster Group's LSD, ITA's THE YEARS and More Set for St. Ann's Warehouse Spring 2027 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
St. Ann's Warehouse revealed its Spring 2027 season featuring Elizabeth LeCompte's renovation of The Wooster Group's LSD (...just the high points...), Eline Arbo's American debut with Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's THE YEARS, and more.. (more...)
Teri Hatcher Will Miss THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Performance on November 20
by Stephi Wild
Teri Hatcher has shared that she will be absent from the performances of The Devil Wears Prada on November 20, due to a scheduling matter. Learn more and read her full statement here.. (more...)
HADESTOWN: THE MUSICAL Live Capture to Stream on BroadwayHD
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayHD will be the exclusive US streaming home of HADESTOWN: THE MUSICAL, the live capture filmed at London's Lyric Theatre. The Musical will premiere with a virtual watch party that fans can join from home.. (more...)
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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