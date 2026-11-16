Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16, 2026- NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Opens on Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, theatre lovers, and welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Yesterday was another busy day across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond, so grab your coffee and let's catch up on the highlights.

The holiday season kicked off in style as NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE made its New York debut for an eight-week run, and THE KING'S CRITIQUE celebrated its Off-Broadway opening night at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Critics were quick to weigh in, so be sure to check out the review roundup too!

Meanwhile, the stars were out in force. John C. Reilly chatted with Seth Meyers about his upcoming Broadway run alongside Steve Carell in a fun new interview, and Ledisi brought the house down with a first look at "Inheritance" from WANTED, which officially opened on Broadway this week. Plus, Jonathan Groff shines as Rosalind in a clip from the Royal Shakespeare Company's all-male As You Like It.

On the music front, Snoh Aalegra released her long-awaited album LEGENDARY LOVE, and U2 dropped CARNAVAL DE LUZ, their first new studio album in nine years. Cast album fans, you'll want to hear the latest single, "Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer" from CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL.

Looking ahead, Megan Hilty and Leslie Odom Jr. are set to appear at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and fans of Bryan Cranston may have a reason to get excited: a surprise hint at a return to Broadway this season.

Finally, our reviews team had plenty to say, including a thoughtful take on HAMLET HAIL TO THE THIEF at the Barbican and a powerful one-woman show in SHARP EDGES at Camden People's Theatre.

That's your Wake Up rundown for the day. Don't forget to play today's Daily Word Game, and we'll see you bright and early tomorrow!