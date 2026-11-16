"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16, 2026- NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Opens on Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers, and welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Yesterday was another busy day across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond, so grab your coffee and let's catch up on the highlights.
The holiday season kicked off in style as NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE made its New York debut for an eight-week run, and THE KING'S CRITIQUE celebrated its Off-Broadway opening night at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Critics were quick to weigh in, so be sure to check out the review roundup too!
Meanwhile, the stars were out in force. John C. Reilly chatted with Seth Meyers about his upcoming Broadway run alongside Steve Carell in a fun new interview, and Ledisi brought the house down with a first look at "Inheritance" from WANTED, which officially opened on Broadway this week. Plus, Jonathan Groff shines as Rosalind in a clip from the Royal Shakespeare Company's all-male As You Like It.
On the music front, Snoh Aalegra released her long-awaited album LEGENDARY LOVE, and U2 dropped CARNAVAL DE LUZ, their first new studio album in nine years. Cast album fans, you'll want to hear the latest single, "Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer" from CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL.
Looking ahead, Megan Hilty and Leslie Odom Jr. are set to appear at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and fans of Bryan Cranston may have a reason to get excited: a surprise hint at a return to Broadway this season.
Finally, our reviews team had plenty to say, including a thoughtful take on HAMLET HAIL TO THE THIEF at the Barbican and a powerful one-woman show in SHARP EDGES at Camden People's Theatre.
That's your Wake Up rundown for the day. Don't forget to play today's Daily Word Game, and we'll see you bright and early tomorrow!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
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Photos: First Look at NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE on Broadway
Now You See Me Live has arrived in New York this holiday season for eight weeks only. Now You See Me Live follows the impossible heists of the 'Four Horsemen' - a team of the world's greatest illusionists. See photos of the production!
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Photos: THE KING'S CRITIQUE Celebrates Opening Night
The new musical comedy The King's Critique has officially opened at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out photos from inside the big night below!
|Exclusive
Exclusive: Watch 'Typecast' From Signature's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE
by Michael Major
Deema Turkomani and Kyle Sherman perform 'Typecast' from Adam Gwon's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre. Watch the new video from the regional premiere now!. (more...)
Exclusive: Carey Renee Sharpe Drops 'Prey' Single From BLOOD/LOVE Musical
by Michael Major
Carey Renee Sharpe has dropped a new music video and single of “Prey” from BLOOD/LOVE. Watch the new visual, now available on all streaming platforms.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: John C. Reilly Talks Broadway And Starring With Steve Carell
by Marissa Faith Curley
John C. Reilly told Seth Meyers on Late Night he is excited to star on Broadway with Steve Carell, and recalled being introduced to Will Ferrell by Molly Shannon while discussing his film 'How To Rob A Bank'. Check out the video!. (more...)
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Video: Watch Ledisi Perform 'Inheritance' in WANTED on Broadway
Video: Watch Jonathan Groff in AS YOU LIKE IT From the Royal Shakespeare Company
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Snoh Aalegra Releases New Album LEGENDARY LOVE, Shares 'Supernova' Video
by Rachel Stone
Snoh Aalegra released her new album LEGENDARY LOVE via Stem, her first full-length release in five years. The album includes the track 'Supernova,' for which she shared a music video directed by Alfred Marroquín that finds her in London.. (more...)
|Photos: The Justice Theater Project to Stage Bess Wohl's CONTINUITY in Raleigh
by Rachel Stone
Bonnie Webster will direct CONTINUITY, Bess Wohl's dark comedy about a film crew on a New Mexico desert set racing to finish a climate-change blockbuster. The Justice Theater Project will stage the production as part of its 2026-27 Outside the Lines season.. (more...)
|Photos: U2 to Release NEW STUDIO ALBUM CARNAVAL DE LUZ, First Album of New Material in Nine Years
by Rachel Stone
U2 released CARNAVAL DE LUZ, the band's 16th studio album and first set of new material in nine years, on Interscope Records. The album also includes "Torn," a duet with Dolly Parton, co-written by U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Colin Donnell and Patti Murin will join a workshop of the new musical BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL, directed by Michael Greif, with a presentation in New York. Music and lyrics are by Hannah Corneau, with a book by Mona Mansour.. (more...)
KIDLAR Staged Reading by Taylor Jon Gonzalez to Be Presented at Eris in Brooklyn
by Rachel Stone
The Brooklyn Comedy Collective will present a one-night staged reading of KIDLAR, a new play by Taylor Jon Gonzalez, at Eris in Brooklyn. The reading features Kelly Whitley, Christi Brennan, Ocean Harris, Tej Khanna and Justin Torres, and the play is a finalist for the 2026 Austin Film Festival Best Play award.. (more...)
Mel Johnson Jr. to Lead TOP OF THE TICKET Industry Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Top of the Ticket by Philip Ardell will have an industry reading at Ripley-Grier Studios. The reading will be led by Mel Johnson Jr. It is directed by Andrew J. Beck and produced by Outta Bounds Productions, Philip Ardell and Mel Johnson Jr.. (more...)
|Rialto Chatter
by Rialto Chatter
While making a surprise appearance at EPCOT's La Cava Experience, Bryan Cranston may have revealed that he is returning to Broadway. Could it be in All My Sons? Watch the video!. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
The new musical comedy The King's Critique has officially opened at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. The King's Critique is a delightful, demented, wholly original musical from Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes that's more infectious than the plague and more fun than a magnificent ship full of gay men and Patti LuPone. Check out what the critiques are saying about the new musical.... (more...)
Review Roundup: The RSC's HAMLET HAIL TO THE THIEF Transfers To London
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Shakespeare’s great tragedy and Radiohead’s critically acclaimed album collide for a mesmerising live experience that fuses theatre, music and movement. Elsinore has a new ruler, and the air bites. Hamlet Hail to the Thief centres on Hamlet and Ophelia’s awakening to the lies and corruption infecting their war-like state. In this witching hour, when ghosts reveal wild and hurling truths, hectic pulses through the blood of its citizens. When minds and hearts are overthrown, music speaks loudly.. (more...)
Review: HAMLET HAIL TO THE THIEF, Barbican Theatre
by Debbie Gilpin
“Just 'cause you feel it doesn't mean it's there.” A line from Radiohead’s “There, There” or a rather apt summing-up of Shakespeare’s Hamlet? Perhaps you don’t actually have to choose, as Christine Jones, Steven Hoggett and Thom Yorke’s 20-year project Hamlet Hail to the Thief has now come to fruition - and has taken up residence in the Barbican Theatre following last year’s première at Manchester’s Aviva Studios.. (more...)
Review: SHARP EDGES, Camden People’s Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Sophocles inspires Sophie Max to write a candid look at familial violence. Sharp Edges is merely a shadow of Electra, but Max coils the myth on itself and turns it into a sorrowful one-woman-show on (dis)loyalty and grief. Directed by Blair McAlpine, Max is Ellie, who grew up in a divided family. The overt factions saw Ellie and her father band together to snicker and oppose her mother and sister. Ellie idolises her dad and detests her mum. “When I was born, I think Mum was disappointed [...] No one was particularly happy to see me”.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Nicole Rosky
On Thursday, Nov. 26, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will deliver holiday magic - celebrating entertainment, artistry and imagination - with its landmark 100th march. The most-watched entertainment program of the year across broadcast television will kick off the holiday season at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock. It will also air live on Telemundo.. (more...)
Listen: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cast Album Releases New Single 'Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlantic Records has unveiled a new single from CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Original Broadway Cast Recording). Performed by Jonathan Burke and Dava Huesca, listen to “Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer”.. (more...)
Alex Brightman and Sara Chase to Depart SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway in January
by Chloe Rabinowitz
SCHMIGADOON! Original Broadway cast members Alex Brightman and Sara Chase will play their final performances in the production at the Nederlander Theatre, with replacement casting to be revealed.. (more...)
Chris Colfer Talks Return To GLEE Reboot After a 'Nice Conversation'
by Marissa Faith Curley
Chris Colfer has opened up about the possibility of reprising his role as Kurt Hummel in the upcoming Glee revival, which is currently in development for Disney+ and Hulu.. (more...)
Lois Smith Joins The Cast Of OUTSIDE OF CLEVELAND Alongside Alex Wolff
by Marissa Faith Curley
Tony Award-winning actress Lois Smith has joined the cast of Outside of Cleveland, an upcoming fantasy dramedy from writer and director Colin West. Smith will portray Marjorie, the grandmother of the film's central character, Max, played by Wolff.. (more...)
Watch the Premiere of Next On Stage: Season 7
by Nicole Rosky
The votes have been counted and tonight's the night! Who will make the Top 30 of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage? You'll have to tune in at 7pm ET to find out! Watch th episode at 7pm ET.. (more...)
& JULIET to Mark Fourth Anniversary on Broadway With Silent Disco and TODAY SHOW Performance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
& Juliet on Broadway will launch special events to celebrate the upcoming 4th Anniversary of the musical, including a Silent Disco, a special Anniversary performance and more. . (more...)
Miriam Shor, Andrea Martin and More to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Event at The Beacon
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Hedwig and the Angry Inch 25th Anniversary Tour has revealed special guests for its upcoming event at the Beacon Theatre, including Miriam Shor, Andrea Martin and more joining John Cameron Mitchell!. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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