My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good morning, theatre lovers! Grab your coffee and settle in, because yesterday on BroadwayWorld was packed with news, video, and photos from across the stage world. Here's a quick look at what you might have missed:
Lots of new Broadway energy was in the air. Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, and director Jerry Zaks shared what it takes to bring It's a Wonderful Life to the stage just in time for the holidays, and highlights from the newly opened WANTED give a taste of the show's energy. Meanwhile, Stella Cole talks about making her Broadway debut in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and Michelle Visage is heading to Broadway in SCHMIGADOON!
Big casting news also broke: Steve Carell and John C. Reilly will lead a new Broadway production of THE ODD COUPLE, directed by Thomas Kail. Fans of the big screen will also be excited to read Gaten Matarazzo's exclusive take on filming Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of OCTET.
And if you're looking for something to watch this afternoon, Broadway Under the Stars goes live at 5pm ET with performances from the casts of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK).
Don't miss the rest of yesterday's headlines, including Morgan Wallen's 2027 tour announcement and the added final performance of SIX on Broadway. Happy reading!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Video: Watch MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at Broadway Under the Stars- Live at 5pm
This year's five-part series launches on today, November 12 and continues every Thursday through December 17. Visit the 2nd Floor Stage to watch in-person, or check back right here at BroadwayWorld at 5pm ET to tune in live! The November 12th event will feature performances from the casts of: Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Maybe Happy Ending
Video: 'It Just Feels Like Hope': Andrew Rannells & More on Bringing IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to Broadway
The beloved holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life is coming to Broadway, and its star-studded company is ready to spread some Christmas cheer! BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with director Jerry Zaks, writer Joe Landry, and cast members Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Lisa Rinna, and Harry Hamlin and more to discuss bringing the timeless story to the stage just in time for the holidays. Watch the full interview as the company shares more about bringing It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play to Broadway, working together under Zaks' direction, and getting into the holiday spirit!
Video: Watch Highlights from WANTED on Broadway
The best of Broadway was at the James Earl Jones Theatre earlier this week, where the new musical Wanted officially opened on Broadway. Watch highlights of the cast in action in this video.
|Must Watch
|Video: GLOBAL MAJORITY Teaser Trailer From the Bush Theatre
by Michael Major
A teaser trailer for GLOBAL MAJORITY, Chris Fung's new political thriller about a high-stakes leadership interview, was released ahead of its run at London's Bush Theatre, with Jeremy Ang Jones in the cast.. (more...)
|Video: The Cast of PRIDE THE MUSICAL Performs 'I Miss Disco'
by Michael Major
The cast of PRIDE THE MUSICAL performed 'I Miss Disco' at the Bridge Theatre, with book and lyrics writer Stephen Beresford and director Matthew Warchus discussing the number before the production's first performance there.. (more...)
|Video: THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS Trailer at Cincinnati Playhouse
by Michael Major
A new trailer previews THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS, a one-woman comedy about dating in the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Only Make Believe Hosts 2026 Gala With Jim Parsons, Ali Louis Bourzgui, and More
by Bruce Glikas
Only Make Believe, the non-profit organization dedicated to bringing interactive theatre to children in hospitals, schools, and care facilities, held its 27th Anniversary Gala. Check out photos from the event here.. (more...)
|Photos: YELLOWJACKETS Final Season Premieres on Paramount+ After Los Angeles Event
by Rachel Stone
Paramount+ held a premiere event for the final season of YELLOWJACKETS on the Paramount Lot in Los Angeles, with cast members Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci attending. The fourth season will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan.. (more...)
|Photos: Morgan Wallen to Launch 2027 LAST TIME I CHECKED TOUR With June 11 Tampa Stadium Opener
by Rachel Stone
Morgan Wallen announced his Last Time I Checked Tour, a 14-date stadium run beginning June 11, 2027, with two nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and Thomas Rhett will join on select dates, with Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty on all shows. The tour concludes August 27 and 28 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/12/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
THE FEAR OF 13 Licensing Rights Acquired by Concord Theatricals
by Stephi Wild
Concord Theatricals acquired English-language worldwide licensing rights to Lindsey Ferrentino's drama THE FEAR OF 13 for its Samuel French imprint. Learn more here.. (more...)
Broadway Advocacy Coalition Opens Applications for Theater of Change 2027 Workshop
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Advocacy Coalition has opened artist applications for Theater of Change 2027, its flagship workshop presented with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School. The program is open to New York City-based directors, performers, playwrights, dramaturgs, and composers, and selected artists will receive $700 upon completion.. (more...)
BARDO, New Vocal Arts House, Launches to Reimagine Choral Music for New Audiences
by Stephi Wild
Jamie Powe, conductor and artistic director, has founded BARDO, a vocal arts company creating multidisciplinary theatrical productions built around voices. Its debut, THE MATCHGIRL PASSION, will be staged at Marylebone Theatre, blending voices, puppetry and projection.. (more...)
Photos: John Patrick Shanley Receives 2026 Monte Cristo Award From Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center presented its 2026 Monte Cristo Award to Tony, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley. See photos from the event!. (more...)
Jelani Remy to Host TheaterWorksUSA's Cause for Applause NYC Benefit Cabaret at The York Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
TheaterWorksUSA revealed the cast for Cause for Applause NYC, a one-night benefit concert at The Theatre at St. Jean's, hosted by Jelani Remy. Proceeds will fund at least 100 free tickets to the company's new series with The York Theatre.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Rachel Stone
Taylor Hanson, one-third of the multiplatinum trio HANSON, announced that his debut solo single “Criminal” will be released Friday, November 20. The single marks his first release as an independent solo artist.. (more...)
Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire's 300th Episode and Gifting Fallon a Helmet
by Rachel Stone
Taylor Kinney discussed shooting the 300th episode of Chicago Fire, working with Jessica Chastain in Zero Dark Thirty, and why he carries a golf club at work, then gave Jimmy Fallon a firefighter helmet.. (more...)
Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
by BWW Awards
Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Steve Carell and John C. Reilly Will Lead THE ODD COUPLE on Broadway, Directed by Thomas Kail
by Stephi Wild
Steve Carell and John C. Reilly will star in a new Broadway production of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple, directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail next year, also starring Laura Benanti, Rob McClure, James Monroe Iglehart, and more.. (more...)
Michelle Visage Will Make Her Broadway Debut in SCHMIGADOON!
by Stephi Wild
Michelle Visage is set to make her Broadway debut! Best known as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, Visage will join the cast of Schmigadoon! at the Nederlander Theatre.. (more...)
Shoshana Bean Adds JoJo, LJ Benet, and More as Special Guests For Beacon Theatre Concert
by Stephi Wild
Shoshana Bean will be joined by singer-songwriters JoJo, Celisse and David Michael Wyatt, along with Lost Boys co-stars LJ Benet and Benjamin Pajak, for her solo concert debut at the Beacon Theatre.. (more...)
SIX Adds Evening Performance to Final Day on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
SIX, the Tony Award-winning musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has added a performance. The new final performance will be SIX's 2,179th performance at the Lena Horne Theatre. . (more...)
Full Cast Set For THE UNSINKABLE World Premiere at Perelman Performing Arts Center
by Stephi Wild
Perelman Performing Arts Center has revealed the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Unsinkable, a new play by Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig, directed by Aya Ogawa. . (more...)
Exclusive: Gaten Matarazzo Says Filming OCTET Was ‘Unreal,’ Describes Its ‘Fast Process’
by Michael Gioia
Gaten Matarazzo exclusively tells BroadwayWorld that Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Dave Malloy's chamber musical 'Octet' will be worth the wait. . (more...)
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Thomas Kail Open The Gilbert Parker Studio at The Drama Book Shop
by Michael Major
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail have opened The Gilbert Parker Studio at The Drama Book Shop, continuing its legacy of supporting theatre artists, nurturing new work and fostering collaboration. Watch a video of them at the opening.. (more...)
Interview: How MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and Social Media Star Stella Cole Beat the BFA Belt to Make Her Broadway Debut
by A.A. Cristi
Stella Cole chats with BroadwayWorld about embracing her Golden Age musical influences, finding fame on social media, and making her Broadway debut as Jill Bentley in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING.. (more...)
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Will Host In-Person Ticket Lottery for $13 Tickets on Friday the 13th
by Stephi Wild
In honor of Friday the 13th, PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway will host a special in-person ticket lottery on November 13th where winners have the chance to purchase $13 to that evening’s performance. Learn more here!. (more...)
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