My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2026- GALILEO Begins Previews and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's a look back at the stories that kept the Broadway world buzzing yesterday, Monday, November 11, 2026.
The biggest headline was the official opening of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where the cast took a bow on the big night. Also in the spotlight was Raúl Esparza's Broadway return in the new musical GALILEO, which celebrated its first preview at the Shubert Theatre. Fans can also catch up on Daniel Croix Henderson's backstage scoop from THE IMAGINARY INVALID in this edition of Words From The Wings.
Exclusive content kept the video fans happy, with Aliya Grace's showstopping performance of 'Something to Shout About' from the BOOP! THE MUSICAL North American Tour. Plus, City Center's IN THE HEIGHTS brought El Barrio to the TODAY Show, and Nicholas Christopher made his debut as the 'Dream Lover' crooner in JUST IN TIME.
Check out the latest photo galleries, including new images from the BILLY ELLIOT UK and Ireland tour, Karrin Allyson and Deborah Grace Winer's luncheon performance for the Dutch Treat Club, and Phyllida Lloyd's all-female JULIUS CAESAR at The Other Place.
In industry news, UK Equity urged members to act on casting directory fees ahead of its appeal, Rachel Chavkin will direct an industry reading of WAITING FOR SNOW IN HAVANA, and Denise Silvey announced she will step down as Artistic Director of THE MOUSETRAP at the end of 2026.
Several new productions made headlines too. Matt Smith will lead the West End world premiere of THE HUMANS, and Monét X Change will star in the West End premiere of THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE. Critics also weighed in on Caryl Churchill's CLOUD 9 at the National Theatre, and INTER ALIA, starring Rosamund Pike, is now playing on Broadway.
|Coming Up
Sunday, November 15
Downstate opens on Broadway
School Girls or, the African Mean Girls Play closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES on Broadway
The best of Broadway was at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Monday night, where Here There Are Blueberries officially opened. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs – what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity. Check out photos of the cast on the big night here.
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Daniel Croix Henderson Shares All of the Backstage Scoop From THE IMAGINARY INVALID
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Daniel Croix Henderson who plays Cleante in The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway. Find out what he has to say about his favorite backstage moments, routines, and more!
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Photos: Raúl Esparza Returns to Broadway in GALILEO, Now in Previews
Broadway welcomed four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza back to the stage for the first time in 14 years as he made his return in the new Broadway musical Galileo, which celebrated its first preview at the Shubert Theatre. See photos!
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Aliya Grace gives us 'Something to Shout About' with an exclusive video of the BOOP! The Musical showstopper. Learn more about the North American tour now!. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: City Center's IN THE HEIGHTS Performs on the TODAY SHOW
by Michael Major
The cast of City Center's In the Heights brought El Barrio to the TODAY Show this morning with two special performances. Watch videos of the cast performing 'Carnaval del Barrio' and 'When the Sun Goes Down.'. (more...)
|Video: Nicholas Christopher Joins JUST IN TIME on Broadway
by Michael Major
Nicholas Christopher has officially stepped into Just In Time on Broadway, leading the production as the 'Dream Lover' crooner. Watch videos from his first performance, including 'Splish Splash.'. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of the original award-winning production of BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL. Learn more about the tour and check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson & Deborah Grace Winer at Dutch Treat Club
by Stephen Sorokoff
Deborah Grace Winer and and Karrin Allyson put together a show especially for the Dutch Treaters about what it means to be a New Yorker. See photos from the luncheon. (more...)
|Photos: All-Female JULIUS CAESAR Opens at The Other Place
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Shakespeare Company and KPPL Productions have released new production photos from Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female production Julius Caesar as it arrives at The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment announced an invitation-only industry staged reading of the new musical CHARMING, with book by Addison Pia and Sandy Comstock, music and lyrics by PARKWILD and AJ Smith, directed by Kenneth Ferrone.. (more...)
UK Equity Urges Members to Act on Casting Directory Fees Before Spotlight Appeal Hearing
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' union Equity is urging members to act on casting directory fees ahead of its Court of Appeal challenge to the High Court's ruling on the Spotlight casting platform. The union argues performers should not be charged to access job vacancies.. (more...)
Anderson-Hopkins Award for Excellence in the Theater Arts Honors Four DC-Area Theatre Artists
by Stephi Wild
The Anderson-Hopkins Award for Excellence in the Theater Arts presented four awards at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, honoring performers and designers in the Washington, DC region. Theatre Washington has taken on a role supporting the program.. (more...)
Rachel Chavkin to Direct WAITING FOR SNOW IN HAVANA Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An industry-only developmental reading of the new musical WAITING FOR SNOW IN HAVANA will take place at Open Jar Studios in New York City. The musical is based on Carlos Eire's memoirs and directed by Rachel Chavkin.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Aliya Al-Hassan
In Victorian Africa, where Clive is a colonial administrator and patriarch, his wife, son and servant struggle to be what’s expected of them. When the family turn up a hundred years later in 70s London, what can they make of themselves in a world where empire lingers and freedom calls?. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Rachel Stone
Comedy Central will air a new episode of the animated series SOUTH PARK titled "We Be Clubbin'," in which Tweek signs up for club sports with Craig. Additional new episodes will premiere on Comedy Central and stream the next day on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada and Australia.. (more...)
CHARMING Industry Staged Reading Will Take Place at La Mirada Theatre
by Stephi Wild
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment announced an invitation-only industry staged reading of the new musical CHARMING, with book by Addison Pia and Sandy Comstock, music and lyrics by PARKWILD and AJ Smith, directed by Kenneth Ferrone.. (more...)
Review: CLOUD 9, National Theatre
by Josh Maughan
Churchill is a reminder of what genuine provocation looks like. Cloud 9 is outrageous, uncomfortable and often confronting but never simply for the sake of it.. (more...)
Matt Smith Will Lead World Premiere of THE HUMANS in the West End
by Stephi Wild
Matt Smith will lead the world premiere of The Humans, a new play by multi-award-winning playwright and screenwriter Jack Thorne. Learn more about the production here.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of INTER ALIA, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Starring Golden Globe, Emmy Award, and Olivier Award-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia, directed by Justin Martin, is now playing. Meet the cast here!. (more...)
Denise Silvey to Step Down as Artistic Director of THE MOUSETRAP at End of 2026
by Stephi Wild
Denise Silvey will step down as Artistic Director of THE MOUSETRAP at the end of 2026, after 32 years with the long-running play, 18 of them as Artistic Director. Brian Fenty and his team will take over the production.. (more...)
Jordan Rice and Nia Otchere-Sarfo Share Their Backstage Rituals, Must-Haves, and More at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY
by Stephi Wild
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Jordan Rice and Nia Otchere-Sarfo, who play cousins Gifty and Mercy in School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play on Broadway, to discuss their backstage rituals, must-haves, and more!. (more...)
Video: GALILEO Takes First Preview Bows on Broadway
by Michael Major
Galileo celebrated its first preview on Broadway, marking Raúl Esparza's return to Broadway in the title role. Watch a video of the company taking their first bows at the Shubert Theatre!. (more...)
Monét X Change Will Lead West End Premiere of THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
by Stephi Wild
Matthew López's comedy THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE will receive its West End premiere at @sohoplace in a strictly limited run, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. Monét X Change will star as Tracy, with further casting to be announced.. (more...)
Isa Briones, Jeremy Jordan and More to Join Michael Mott's BROADWAY HOLIDAY Album
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Michael Mott & Friends will release BROADWAY HOLIDAY, a holiday album featuring Isa Briones, Mandy Gonzalez, Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Vosk. Digital release is set for November 27, with a CD edition to follow.. (more...)
Video: See Broadway Under the Stars This Holiday Season at the Shops at Columbus Circle
by Nicole Rosky
There is no better place to get your holiday shopping started and enjoy the magic of Broadway than The Shops at Columbus Circle! This holiday season, Broadway Under the Stars returns, bringing captivating performances from today’s top shows to 59th Street. Watch a sneak peek in this video!. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Jamie Lloyd
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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