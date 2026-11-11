My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2026- Jordan Fisher Will Lead PURPLE RAIN on Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's a look at the biggest stories from yesterday on BroadwayWorld. Kicking things off, you can now get a first look at production photos from the unauthorized musical parody TRAITORZ, inspired by the hit reality series "The Traitors," now playing at St. Luke's Theatre. Fans of new musicals will also want to check out our video chat with Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman, who discuss love, collaboration, and bringing THE CONVERSATION to the stage ahead of its November 17 opening at the Asher Place Theatre.
On the business side, Broadway box office climbed 24% to $36.7 million for the week ending 11/8/26. See the full breakdown in our Broadway Grosses report. Big casting news came from producer Orin Wolf, who announced that Jordan Fisher will lead PURPLE RAIN on Broadway as "The Kid."
Our exclusives brought the musical theatre fans plenty to sing about. Tony nominee Andrew Durand and an ensemble of 15 actor-musicians perform "A Little Life" from THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at The Public Theater, and Troy Iwata and Ryann Redmond take on "Gay Guy" in HEATED RIVALRY: The Unauthorized Musical Parody.
Check out some hot photos from around the community: Austin Colby stars as Jay Gatsby in the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY, opening night of THE VISITORS at Second Stage Theater brought out a star-studded company, and EBENEZER's global premiere in London's Leicester Square drew Johnny Depp and Rupert Grint.
In industry news, Alec Baldwin will star in a staged reading of HORROR: A LOVE STORY, and the full cast for Sam Rockwell's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE has been announced. The creative team for THE AMISH PROJECT, starring Jonathan Groff, is now set, and Rupert Goold's first season at The Old Vic features Damian Lewis as Henry V. Over on the film side, critic Aliya Al-Hassan reviews GIANT, starring John Lithgow, now in cinemas.
That's a wrap on yesterday's highlights. Don't forget to test your theatre knowledge in the BroadwayWorld Games Center. See you bright and early tomorrow!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Wednesday, November 11
Now You See Me Live opens on Broadway
|Coming Up
Sunday, November 15
Downstate opens on Broadway
School Girls or, the African Mean Girls Play closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: First Look at TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway
You can now get a first look at production photos for TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, an unauthorized musical parody of the popular reality competition series 'The Traitors' at St. Luke's Theatre in New York.
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Video: Joshua Henry & Julia Harriman Talk Love, Collaboration, and Bringing THE CONVERSATION to the Stage
A new musical is starting a conversation about love! The Conversation, written by and starring Tony Award winner Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman, is preparing to make its New York debut at the Asher Place Theatre, with performances beginning November 17. Watch as Henry, Harriman, and the creative team share more about the making of The Conversation, and get a sneak peek at the new musical in this video.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/8/26 - Box Office Jumps 24% to $36.7 Million
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/08/2026.
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Live a little life with Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand and 15 actor-musicians as they perform 'A Little Life' from THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at The Public Theater. The exclusive video gives a new preview of he North American premiere.. (more...)
Exclusive: Troy Iwata & Ryann Redmond Sing 'Gay Guy' in HEATED RIVALRY Musical
by Michael Major
Watch an exclusive video of Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander' and Ryann Redmond as 'Rose Landry' performing 'Gay Guy' in Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Off-Broadway.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Austin Colby Stars in THE GREAT GATSBY North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
New production photos have been released from the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY, featuring original Broadway cast member Austin Colby, who is appearing as Jay Gatsby for a limited engagement. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE VISITORS at Second Stage Theater
by Jennifer Broski
Second Stage Theater is now presenting Bryna Turner’s World Premiere play, The Visitors, directed by Jenna Worsham. The company features Esco Jouléy, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Mary Wiseman, and Danny Wolohan. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
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Photos: EBENEZER Global Premiere Held in London's Leicester Square With Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint
Photos: Full Cast Announced for Sam Rockwell-Led A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
Photos: WEST SIDE STORY Co-Stars Rita Moreno and George Chakiris Reunite
|Industry Insights
by Rachel Stone
Alec Baldwin will star as Jonathan Penner in a staged reading of Horror: A Love Story, a new autobiographical play written by Penner, with Hannah Heller as Stacy Title. The reading is directed by Meghan Finn and produced by Aimee Howard, and is intended to introduce the work to potential backers and theaters.. (more...)
MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to the New Musical HALLMARKED
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the new musical, Hallmarked. Created by proprietors of the renowned regional theater, Hale Centre in Utah, Hallmarked features a book by Michael D. Fox and music and lyrics from the family trio Cameron, Dawn & Quinn Dietlein. . (more...)
Disney Theatrical Group Selects 200 Elementary Schools for Stage Connect Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Disney Theatrical Group revealed the 200 public elementary schools to participate in the Disney Musicals in Schools: Stage Connect program for the 2026-27 school year.. (more...)
Dramatists Guild Foundation Names 10 Fellows for 2026–2027 Season
by Rachel Stone
The Dramatists Guild Foundation announced its class of 10 emerging playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists for its free, year-long New York City fellows program. Participants receive mentorship and creative development support, led by co-chairs Migdalia Cruz, Itamar Moses, Rona Siddiqui, and Adam Gwon.. (more...)
The Lyceum Appoints Euan Borland and Ashlie Nelson to Senior Leadership Team
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh has announced two senior leadership appointments. Euan Borland will join as Director of Participation and Engagement, and Ashlie Nelson as Director of Producing, both from Liverpool's Everyman and Playhouse.. (more...)
OH, MARY! to Return to Seattle's Paramount Theatre in 2028 After Record-Setting Week
by Chloe Rabinowitz
OH, MARY! set a Paramount Theatre box office record for the highest-grossing week ever for a play. The production will return to Seattle in 2028 as part of its North American Tour, with dates, tickets and casting to be announced later.. (more...)
Clare Morrow Appointed Chair of Leeds Playhouse Board
by Stephi Wild
Leeds Playhouse has announced Clare Morrow as its new Chair of the Board, succeeding Neil Adleman. Morrow, a former ITV Controller of Programmes North, is currently Chair of Bettys & Taylors Group.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Playwrights Horizons is presenting Christina Anderson’s “the ripple, the wave that carried me home,” directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, at the Judith O. Rubin Theater in New York City. See what the critics are saying.... (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Jordan Fisher Will Lead PURPLE RAIN on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Producer Orin Wolf announced today that actor, producer, and musician JORDAN FISHER will play the leading role of “The Kid” in the highly anticipated Broadway stage adaptation of PURPLE RAIN. This marks the first time that Jordan has created a role in a new Broadway musical. . (more...)
Disney on Broadway Sets Concert Lineup For 2027 Festival of the Arts
by Michael Major
Disney on Broadway has announced the lineup for its 2027 concert series for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal, Marisha Wallace, Ryan McCartan, Norm Lewis, Caissie Levy, and more.. (more...)
Goldie Hawn Guest Appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Discuss Oscar, Kurt Russell, Elvis Presley
by Rachel Stone
Actress Goldie Hawn will appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss her children's book, her Academy Award win, and her 43-year relationship with Kurt Russell. She will also recount her meeting with Elvis Presley.. (more...)
Zachary Noah Piser, Ali Louis Bourzgui and More to Star in THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in Concert
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tickets are now on sale for Manhattan Concert Productions’ one-night-only concert presentation of The Prince of Egypt in concert, starring Zachary Noah Piser, Ali Louis Bourzgui and more. . (more...)
INTER ALIA Delays First Preview on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Suzie Miller’s new play Inter Alia has delayed its first Broadway preview. No reason has been given for the delay. Ticket holders can contact their point of purchase for assistance.. (more...)
Taylor Trensch Addresses BAT BOY’s Future Amid Broadway Shows They’d Be ‘Competing’ With
by Michael Gioia
Will 'Bat Boy' fly onto Broadway? Even Taylor Trensch is wondering. 'It feels scary to try to mount a niche show about a half-bat, half-child,' the actor — who starred in the New York City Center gala staging — admitted.. (more...)
HENRY V, ASSASSINS, and More Set For Rupert Goold's First Season at The Old Vic
by Stephi Wild
The Old Vic has announced the first four productions of Rupert Goold's inaugural season as artistic director. Damian Lewis will star as Henry V, Milly Alcock will play the title role in Julie, Goold will direct ASSASSINS, and Arinzé Kene will perform the one-man show Kohlhaas.. (more...)
Design Team Set For Jonathan Groff-Led THE AMISH PROJECT
by Stephi Wild
Tickets are now on sale and the creative team has been set for the Broadway production of THE AMISH PROJECT, a solo play starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, written by Jessica Dickey, and directed by Sarna Lapine.. (more...)
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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