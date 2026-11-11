Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 11, 2026- Jordan Fisher Will Lead PURPLE RAIN on Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's a look at the biggest stories from yesterday on BroadwayWorld. Kicking things off, you can now get a first look at production photos from the unauthorized musical parody TRAITORZ, inspired by the hit reality series "The Traitors," now playing at St. Luke's Theatre. Fans of new musicals will also want to check out our video chat with Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman, who discuss love, collaboration, and bringing THE CONVERSATION to the stage ahead of its November 17 opening at the Asher Place Theatre.

On the business side, Broadway box office climbed 24% to $36.7 million for the week ending 11/8/26. See the full breakdown in our Broadway Grosses report. Big casting news came from producer Orin Wolf, who announced that Jordan Fisher will lead PURPLE RAIN on Broadway as "The Kid."

Our exclusives brought the musical theatre fans plenty to sing about. Tony nominee Andrew Durand and an ensemble of 15 actor-musicians perform "A Little Life" from THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at The Public Theater, and Troy Iwata and Ryann Redmond take on "Gay Guy" in HEATED RIVALRY: The Unauthorized Musical Parody.

Check out some hot photos from around the community: Austin Colby stars as Jay Gatsby in the North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY, opening night of THE VISITORS at Second Stage Theater brought out a star-studded company, and EBENEZER's global premiere in London's Leicester Square drew Johnny Depp and Rupert Grint.

In industry news, Alec Baldwin will star in a staged reading of HORROR: A LOVE STORY, and the full cast for Sam Rockwell's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE has been announced. The creative team for THE AMISH PROJECT, starring Jonathan Groff, is now set, and Rupert Goold's first season at The Old Vic features Damian Lewis as Henry V. Over on the film side, critic Aliya Al-Hassan reviews GIANT, starring John Lithgow, now in cinemas.

That's a wrap on yesterday's highlights. Don't forget to test your theatre knowledge in the BroadwayWorld Games Center. See you bright and early tomorrow!