Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 3, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 03, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what happened on BroadwayWorld yesterday. We've got exciting updates from a new featurette for the West End capture of HADESTOWN, plus backstage secrets from THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, check out our viewing guide featuring Broadway stars performing at the 250th Independence Day celebrations. We also have stunning performances from Paulo Szot in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny and David Toole performing from LES MISÉRABLES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre. Plus, industry news, rave reviews, and more. Let's dive in!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Video: Get a Look Inside the West End Capture of HADESTOWN
A new featurette was released for the live, West End capture of the Tony-winning Best Musical Hadestown. Starring the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company.
Larkin Reilly Shares Backstage Secrets From THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
In this edition of Words From The Wings, Larkin Reilly took us backstage at The Rocky Horror Show to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
July 4th Weekend Viewing Guide: Kelli O'Hara, Adrienne Warren & More Perform at 250th Independence Day Celebrations
Happy Fourth of July weekend! In honor of the 250th celebration of America, BroadwayWorld brings you a guide to this year's Fourth of July television specials, featuring performances from the casts of Broadway's Ragtime and Just in Time, Tony-nominated stars Megan Hilty and Josh Groban, and more.
|Must Watch
|Video: Watch Paulo Szot Perform 'Some Enchanted Evening' From SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Go into the rehearsal studio with Paulo Szot, who reprises his Tony Award-winning performance as Emile de Becque, as he performs a selection from 'Some Enchanted Evening' with Music Director Roberto Sinha at The Muny.. (more...)
|Video: David Toole Performs 'Bring Him Home' from LES MISÉRABLES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
by Michael Major
David Toole performs 'Bring Him Home' from LES MISÉRABLES at Tuacahn Amphitheatre, set against the red rock backdrop of Southern Utah, with accompaniment by Christopher Babbage. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Video: Watch the Trailer for DARK OF THE MOON at Charing Cross Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the trailer the world premiere of new musical Dark of the Moon, based on the classic 1941 play by Howard D Richardson and William Berney, now playing at Charing Cross Theatre.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Paper Mill Playhouse Adds Six New Members to Board of Trustees
by Stephi Wild
Paper Mill Playhouse announced the election of six civic leaders and professionals to its Board of Trustees, expanding the board to 34 members as the theater wraps up its Next Act Campaign.. (more...)
|Gideon Van Biljon Will Lead PETER PAN JR. at Die Centurion Teater
by Stephi Wild
Scenario Youth announced that young performer Gideon van Biljon will take on the title role in its 2026 production of PETER PAN JR. at Die Centurion Teater in South Africa.. (more...)
|Photos: Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
by Stephi Wild
Disney Channel star Laura Marano and Fernell Hogan have joined the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Leaf Coneybear, respectively. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
Earlier this week NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Council Finance Chair Linda Lee, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget Sherif Soliman and members of the City Council reached agreement on a balanced $125.8 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 budget.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/2/2026; Jobs In Casting, Sales, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/2/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Lane Hosmer Appointed Chief Development Officer Of Tampa's Straz Center
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lane Hosmer has been named as chief development officer of Tampa's David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts. Hosmer's selection coincides with the retirement of current CDO Julie Britton.. (more...)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Adds Three New Board Members
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Board of Directors of The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. elected three new Board members, Peter D. Cummings, Steven Sanders and Steven W. Barnes.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Arlekin has returned to Boston with Delirium, a new adaptation of Eugène Ionesco's Frenzy for Two, adapted and directed by Igor Golyak. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Paper Mill Playhouse announced the election of six civic leaders and professionals to its Board of Trustees, expanding the board to 34 members as the theater wraps up its Next Act Campaign.. (more...)
Review: LA BOHÈME, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Cheryl Markosky
On the opening night of director Richard Jones's excellent production of Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, England's captain, Harry Kane, leads his team to the last 16 after scoring two goals against the Democratic of Congo in the World Cup. Concurrently, another decisive victory is pulled off by an equally promising young man, 35-year-old Italian conductor Lorenzo Passerini, in his debut with The Royal Opera at Covent Garden.. (more...)
Mayor Mamdani's 2027 Budget Includes $323M Funding for NYC Culture
by Nicole Rosky
Earlier this week NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Council Finance Chair Linda Lee, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget Sherif Soliman and members of the City Council reached agreement on a balanced $125.8 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 budget.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Review: ARCADIA, Duke Of York’s Theatre
by Christiana Rose
Returning to the West End in a breath-taking production directed by Carrie Cracknell, this revival confirms that Tom Stoppard created one of the finest works in modern theatre.. (more...)
Review: WIFE TO JAMES WHELAN, Jermyn Street Theatre
by Clementine Scott
The New York-based Mint Theater Company specialises in theatrical gems neglected by accidents of history. On this occasion, their charge is Teresa Deevy’s 1937 Wife to James Whelan, chiefly famous for its rejection from Dublin’s Abbey Theatre under newly conservative censorship rules, and not performed in the UK since a brief New Diorama run in 2011.. (more...)
The Fascinating Backstory to LA CAGE AUX FOLLES’ Creation — and Why ‘Lawsuits Ensued’
by Michael Gioia
The 1983 Broadway musical 'La Cage aux Folles' was almost a project titled 'The Queen of Basin Street,' with music by Maury Yeston and direction by Mike Nichols.. (more...)
Review: I PURITANI, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Franco Milazzo
Thirty-four years is a long time to leave an opera in the attic, and I puritani has spent most of that period gathering dust for good reason. Bel canto — that Parisian tradition of vocal style over dramatic substance producing works that, to many, are all fur coat and no knickers — has never quite recovered its mass audience since the Sutherland-Callas generation retired, and Bellini's last opera, which substitutes plot for vocal spectacle with a candour that even its admirers find trying, is not the obvious place to start rebuilding one. That Richard Jones has now properly turned his attention to it for the first time in his long career suggests either a late conversion to the cause or, more plausibly, that he has simply run out of twentieth-century miseries to reframe as grand opera.. (more...)
Idris Elba, Little Simz, and Danai Gurira Join SHIFTERS Producing Team
by Stephi Wild
Idris Elba, Little Simz, and Danai Gurira announced as producers for the North American premiere of SHIFTERS, Benedict Lombe's acclaimed romance, opening at New York's Cherry Lane Theatre following sold-out London runs.. (more...)
OPERATION MINCEMEAT to Display Replica Aircraft to Celebrate Fleet Week and America250
by Stephi Wild
The Golden Theater, home to Operation Mincemeat, will unveil a replica of the aircraft flown by Willie “Bill” Watkins', the real-life American pilot featured in the show, to celebrate Fleet Week and America250.. (more...)
Photos: Lea Salonga Opens Broadway and Vine 2026 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway and Vine kicked off its 2026 season with a sunset concert by Tony and Olivier Award Winner Lea Salonga on Carneros Resort’s Vineyard Lawn in Napa Valley. See photos~. (more...)
BLACK COFFEE Will Come to Culver City This Summer
by Stephi Wild
Culver City will celebrate its 27th summer of free theatre in the park in 2026! Culver City Public Theatre will once again present two shows, including the classic Agatha Christie whodunnit, “Black Coffee.' . (more...)
Review: OUR PUBLIC HOUSE, Marylebone Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Barney Norris's new play is raw slice of life based on extensive research in left behind towns. (more...)