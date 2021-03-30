Wake Up With BWW 3/30: BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Returns For Season 3, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that Next on Stage is BACK for season 3! After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin reveals that some shows are 'tentatively holding September dates for reopening or opening,' with a several others planning on October and November.

The York Theatre Company will present an All-Singing, All-Talking, All-Virtual special benefit presentation of the Off-Broadway hit THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) starring Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and more!

1) Broadway Shows Holding September Dates for Re-Openings; Could Be Sooner

Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin reveals that some shows are 'tentatively holding September dates for reopening or opening,' with a several others planning on October and November.. (more...)

2) Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski & More to Star in THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!)

The York Theatre Company will present an All-Singing, All-Talking, All-Virtual special benefit presentation of the Off-Broadway hit _THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!).This event will raise funds to help The York recover and rebuild after devastating damage from a water main break on January 4, 2021.. (more...)

3) Which NYC Shows and Venues Are Back? A Full List of Theatre Re-Openings!

Spring is here, vaccines are rolling out, and New York City, slowly but surely, is getting ready for the renaissance of 2021. The lights of Broadway are still dim for now, but we are stepping out of the dark ages nonetheless. Since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo began expanding arts re-openings earlier this month, several off-Broadway shows and NYC venues have announced plans to return.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Strauss's Capriccio Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by John Cox. From April 23, 2011. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House celebrates Women's History Month with guest host Brenda Braxton, joined by the cast of "Cougar the Musical" who will reunite to discuss their time in the show, and honor B. Smith and her restaurant, where they would all hang out and spend time together. Tune in at 8pm here!

What we're watching: Ladies of Broadway Unite for Maestra Music's AMPLIFY 2021- Watch Now!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Maestra Music will present its inaugural concert event, Amplify 2021 on today, March 29 (8pm ET). Amplify 2021 will take place virtually, in association with Broadway Unlocked, to raise money and highlight Maestra's programs which provide support, visibility, and community for the female, non-binary, and TGNC music makers in the theater industry.

