WUNDRLND to Open at Circle Theatre Festival

WUNDRLND, written by Gabriel Arriaga and directed by Michael Segal & Kyle Primack, offers a dark and fractured reimagining of Lewis Carroll's familiar world, transforming the whimsical landscape of Alice in Wonderland into a brutal and disturbing game.

The story follows Margaret, who wakes into a world where nothing is quite as it seems. As she ventures deeper down the rabbit hole, familiar characters become dangerous guides through a disorienting landscape of abandoned children, shifting identities, and distorted rituals. What begins as a journey through the curious becomes a confrontation with the past, as Margaret discovers that there is a price to pay for her past sins.

Blending the recognizable elements of a childhood fantasy with unsettling and violent imagery, WUNDRLND examines the darker corners of human experience, where wonder and violence coexist and the boundaries between reality and illusion begin to collapse.

The production stars Alicia Steinmann, Edi Zlatanchev, Birdie Hendrickson, Natalie Grove, and Eliza Popa. The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Adi Lynton, with Hila Kremer serving as stage manager.

WUNDRLND is presented as part of Circle Theatre Festival, an initiative committed to making professional theatre more accessible to both artists and audiences. The festival seeks to remove financial barriers that often prevent bold, original work from reaching professional stages, offering artists the opportunity to produce industry-level Off-Broadway theatre at a fraction of the traditional cost.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

October 28, 2026 - 6:30 PM

October 31, 2026 - 6:30 PM

November 2, 2026 - 6:30 PM

November 8, 2026 - 5:00 PM

November 9, 2026 - 6:30 PM

November 15, 2026 - 3:30 PM

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets range from $15-$53 and are available at:

https://linktr.ee/circlefestival

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