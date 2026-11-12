My guest today is author Adam Rush, whose latest book is titled Adaptation in Musical Theatre. Adam is a Program Leader and Senior Lecturer in Musical Theatre at the University of Winchester in the UK.
WICKED National Tour to Hold Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy
The casting team is seeking a strong actor in their 20s to early 30s, of any ethnicity, with an effortless contemporary tenor 1 singing voice and strong movement ability.
The Telsey Office will hold a virtual open casting call for the national touring company of Wicked. The production is seeking a performer to appear in the ensemble and understudy the principal role of Fiyero.
The casting team is seeking a strong actor in their 20s to early 30s, of any ethnicity, with an effortless contemporary tenor 1 singing voice and strong movement ability. Performers must be able to sustain a high B in full voice. Fiyero is described as a striking prince with a bad-boy attitude and a philosophy of “Dancing Through Life.”
Rehearsals will begin January 6, 2027, with performances beginning January 23, 2027. Both Equity and non-Equity actors are welcome to audition. Performers of all ethnicities and gender identities are encouraged to submit. Authorization to legally work in the United States is required.
Virtual audition submissions are due Tuesday, November 17, 2026. For audition materials and submission instructions, visit tinyurl.com/FiyeroUST1Audition.
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The Shape of Water (feat. Musical Hell)
A special episode this week as we're joined by Christi of Musical Hell to discuss The Shape of Water! Join us for a great discussion on Guillermo Del Toro's fish (technically amphibian) romance masterpiece, how we felt when it came out, and how it's become more relevant in the years since.
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This week Jesse McAnally & Miranda Moffat take a look at two newly released films: Wildwood & Wicker. One about the darkness of the wood outside Oregon, and the other about the darkness inside the souls of a town jealous of a wicker husband.
Wildwood (2026) & Wicker (2026)
This week Jesse McAnally & Miranda Moffat take a look at two newly released films: Wildwood & Wicker. One about the darkness of the wood outside Oregon, and the other about the darkness inside the souls of a town jealous of a wicker husband.
Wildwood (2026) & Wicker (2026)
This week Jesse McAnally & Miranda Moffat take a look at two newly released films: Wildwood & Wicker. One about the darkness of the wood outside Oregon, and the other about the darkness inside the souls of a town jealous of a wicker husband.
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Join Heather and Chris as they welcome Matt Copley of Broadway Does Punk to the show! Matt is the mastermind behind the viral project, and now, the live concert series, where he transforms popular showtunes into pop, punk, and rock anthems.