WICKED National Tour to Hold Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy

The Telsey Office will hold a virtual open casting call for the national touring company of Wicked. The production is seeking a performer to appear in the ensemble and understudy the principal role of Fiyero.

The casting team is seeking a strong actor in their 20s to early 30s, of any ethnicity, with an effortless contemporary tenor 1 singing voice and strong movement ability. Performers must be able to sustain a high B in full voice. Fiyero is described as a striking prince with a bad-boy attitude and a philosophy of “Dancing Through Life.”

Rehearsals will begin January 6, 2027, with performances beginning January 23, 2027. Both Equity and non-Equity actors are welcome to audition. Performers of all ethnicities and gender identities are encouraged to submit. Authorization to legally work in the United States is required.

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Virtual audition submissions are due Tuesday, November 17, 2026. For audition materials and submission instructions, visit tinyurl.com/FiyeroUST1Audition.

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