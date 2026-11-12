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WICKED National Tour to Hold Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy

The casting team is seeking a strong actor in their 20s to early 30s, of any ethnicity, with an effortless contemporary tenor 1 singing voice and strong movement ability.

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WICKED National Tour to Hold Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy

The Telsey Office will hold a virtual open casting call for the national touring company of Wicked. The production is seeking a performer to appear in the ensemble and understudy the principal role of Fiyero.

The casting team is seeking a strong actor in their 20s to early 30s, of any ethnicity, with an effortless contemporary tenor 1 singing voice and strong movement ability. Performers must be able to sustain a high B in full voice. Fiyero is described as a striking prince with a bad-boy attitude and a philosophy of “Dancing Through Life.”

Rehearsals will begin January 6, 2027, with performances beginning January 23, 2027. Both Equity and non-Equity actors are welcome to audition. Performers of all ethnicities and gender identities are encouraged to submit. Authorization to legally work in the United States is required.

Virtual audition submissions are due Tuesday, November 17, 2026. For audition materials and submission instructions, visit tinyurl.com/FiyeroUST1Audition.

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More on this show: Video: Jenna Bainbridge Looks Back on the SUFFS Cast Seeing Her WICKED Debut · 11/11/2026



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