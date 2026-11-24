WHITE WAVE is now accepting applications for their 26th Annual DUMBO Dance Festival (DDF), taking place June 24-27, 2027 at the Paul Taylor Dance East Theatre, 551 Grand St, NYC. The Early Bird Special Application deadline is December 4, 2026 at 11:30pm, and the Regular Application deadline is December 14, 2026 at 11:30pm. Applications are available here.

For over two decades, WHITE WAVE Dance has proudly showcased contemporary dance artists from across the globe. The 2027 Dumbo Dance Festival will be a three-day spectacular presenting over 50 companies from New York and around the world.

WHITE WAVE scours the globe to bring today's most innovative dancemakers—both emerging and established—to NYC for one unforgettable weekend, with a special focus on the new, emerging, and experimental. Dance lovers will enjoy a vibrant showcase of contemporary dance, experiencing the energy and vitality of New York and global dance scenes up close.

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for the 2027 DUMBO Dance Festival. Please note that each application requires a separate form and application fee, which is non-refundable.

All applications will be reviewed by a panel of impartial adjudicators. If your work is selected, you will be notified by email by mid-February 2027. For all inquiries regarding the 2027 DDF, please contact Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director, at 718-855-8822 or email ww2027ddf@gmail.com.

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