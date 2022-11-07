WE ARE HERE: SONGS FROM THE HOLOCAUST Comes To Carnegie Hall
The performance is on January 26, 2023.
"We Are Here", a remarkable concert of music written inside the Nazi camps and ghettos, comes to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on January 26, 2023, to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Featuring Tony Award nominees (Shoshana Bean, Andrew Lippa), pop stars (Brenda Russell, The Voice's Wendy Moten), renowned Cantors (Danny Mendelson), His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan (Archbishop of New York), and a band led by Lee Musiker, this moving one-night-only event pays tribute to the artists murdered during the Shoah who, in the worst of times, continued to create.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here. All profits will be donated to the Museum of Jewish Heritage, committed to preserving the memory of the six million.
In the years after the Holocaust, Jewish artists collected and published fourteen songbooks of wartime music. Hosted by Rabbi Charles Savenor, this moving concert features selections from all 14 books and stories of the artists who wrote them.
"What could be more important than giving voice to the voices that were taken from us?" said Ira Antelis, who had the idea to bring this music to the world. "From heart-wrenching folk ballads to up-tempo satire, this music presents a powerful spectrum of the human experience. Eighty years after the Holocaust, we strive to carry on their voices and honor their memories." Rabbi Savenor asserts, "At a time when global Antisemitic hatred has dramatically increased, this music reminds us as much about the Jewish people's perseverance as the human will to hope in the face of adversity."
The full lineup of performers and presenters will be announced soon. Find a video preview and more at wearehereconcert.com
Presented by Ira Antelis & Rabbi Charles Savenor for the benefit of The Museum of Jewish Heritage
Written by Emmet Smith and Ira Antelis
Executive Produced by Ira Antelis, Rabbi Charles Savenor, and Brannon Bowers
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 7, 2022
West End stars Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage will reunite as the titular pair in BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at The Garrick Theatre from Saturday 4 March 2023 for a strictly limited 11-week season.
VIDEO: Cameron Crowe Talks Personal Story Behind ALMOST FAMOUS on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
November 6, 2022
Watch Cameron Crowe revisit his personal story and the locations that inspired ALMOST FAMOUS, now running on Broadway.
Aaron Carter's Final Album 'BLACKLISTED' to Be Released On All Streaming Sites Today
November 6, 2022
In homage to Carter, the album's producers, Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson, have released the independent album on all streaming platforms. Carter's first album in six years, Blacklisted was recorded over a 12-month period, beginning in November 2021.
Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34
November 5, 2022
Aaron Carter, a singer with credits both on and off-Broadway, has passed away at the age of 34. According to reports, he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5th.
Tony-Winner Michael Cerveris To Star In A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL At Pittsburgh CLO
November 4, 2022
Pittsburgh CLO brings one of the nation's top performers, Michael Cerveris, to town in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in its 31st annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 9-23 at the Byham Theater.