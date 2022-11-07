WE ARE HERE: SONGS FROM THE HOLOCAUST Comes To Carnegie Hall

"We Are Here", a remarkable concert of music written inside the Nazi camps and ghettos, comes to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on January 26, 2023, to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Featuring Tony Award nominees (Shoshana Bean, Andrew Lippa), pop stars (Brenda Russell, The Voice's Wendy Moten), renowned Cantors (Danny Mendelson), His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan (Archbishop of New York), and a band led by Lee Musiker, this moving one-night-only event pays tribute to the artists murdered during the Shoah who, in the worst of times, continued to create.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here. All profits will be donated to the Museum of Jewish Heritage, committed to preserving the memory of the six million.

In the years after the Holocaust, Jewish artists collected and published fourteen songbooks of wartime music. Hosted by Rabbi Charles Savenor, this moving concert features selections from all 14 books and stories of the artists who wrote them.

"What could be more important than giving voice to the voices that were taken from us?" said Ira Antelis, who had the idea to bring this music to the world. "From heart-wrenching folk ballads to up-tempo satire, this music presents a powerful spectrum of the human experience. Eighty years after the Holocaust, we strive to carry on their voices and honor their memories." Rabbi Savenor asserts, "At a time when global Antisemitic hatred has dramatically increased, this music reminds us as much about the Jewish people's perseverance as the human will to hope in the face of adversity."

The full lineup of performers and presenters will be announced soon. Find a video preview and more at wearehereconcert.com

Presented by Ira Antelis & Rabbi Charles Savenor for the benefit of The Museum of Jewish Heritage

Written by Emmet Smith and Ira Antelis

Executive Produced by Ira Antelis, Rabbi Charles Savenor, and Brannon Bowers