WATER FOR ELEPHANTS On Broadway Announces Digital Lottery

Run away and join the circus from your smartphone! The new Broadway musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will launch its Digital Ticket Lottery, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The lottery tickets are priced at $45.

The production will also release a select number of Rush tickets for each performance, available at the Imperial Theatre box office.

Get full details here on all the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS discount ticketing options here:

Digital Ticket Lottery

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $45 each through the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Digital Ticket Lottery. You can enter the Digital Ticket Lottery at https://rush.telecharge.com/ at 12:01am the day before the desired performance.

There will be two drawings the day of the performance: First drawing will be at 10am - Second drawing at 3pm. Winners will be contacted by email and have 3 hours to purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.

Box Office Rush

Rush tickets will be sold in-person at the Imperial Theatre box office (249 West 45th Street) for $49 each. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.

About WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux) and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS had its world premiere in Atlanta on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre, running from June 7, 2023, through July 9, 2023.