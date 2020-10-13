WATCH: Terron Brooks' Special SOUL OF BROADWAY Premieres at 9pm ET!

The special benefits Rock the Vote!

As BroadwayWorld recently reported, we're partnering with 4 Times Entertainment, Inc. (creators of nationally recognized Pop Vocal Group The Company Men) to stream Terron Brooks and "The Soul of Broadway" Music Video Special benefiting RockTheVote.org tonight at 9pm ET.

A two-time NAACP Award and Ovation Award nominee, Brooks is best known for portraying Eddie Kendricks in NBC's Emmy Award-winning miniseries The Temptations, has starred on Broadway in The Lion King as Simba and Hairspray as Seaweed.

Watch live on BroadwayWorld on October 13 at 9pm ET.

Rock The Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of youth through registration, education, mobilization, and protecting their right to vote. For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use pop culture, sports, music, art, and technology to engage young people in politics and build our collective power.

This special streaming experience, produced and directed by Brian Michael Purcell and Leah Seminario will bring Broadway to audiences in their homes with a fresh perspective as Brooks reinterprets your favorite classic and contemporary Broadway songs.

This night of reimagined songs will take audiences through a journey of love, loss, and the hope of a new tomorrow. The Soul of Broadway pulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to live out impossible dreams.

Brooks states, "I conceived The Soul of Broadway to take the stories of the songs outside of the Broadway musical and make them relevant to everybody, no matter where they are in life. I thought if I had a blank canvas to create I could come up with something unique and special, putting my SOUL into it. The messages and themes take a universal human form beyond genre."

For more information: https://www.thesoulofbroadway.com

