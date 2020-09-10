WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Ephraim Sykes!

Click Here for More Articles on It's the Day of the Show, Y'All!

Ephraim Sykes is stopping by for the premiere of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!

It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his new show, Ten Minute Tidbits!

Tune in today on the official BroadwayWorld Instagram at 3pm ET for the premiere episode with Broadway star Ephraim Sykes!

On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!

Ephraim Sykes is a native of St. Petersburg, Florida. He was last seen in Kathryn Bigelow's new feature film Detroit, and as Seaweed J. Stubbs on NBC's Hairspray Live! Sykes graduated from the Alvin Ailey/Fordham University BFA program with departmental honors and toured with the Ailey II company for two years. His TV/film credits include Marvin in HBO's Vinyl, Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes, Marvel's Netflix series Luke Cage, Leave It on the Floor, Dance Flick, NBC's Smash, and 30 Rock. Sykes made his Broadway debut in The Little Mermaid and was in the original casts of Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton: An American Musical, Memphis, Newsies, and Motown The Musical. Twitter and Instagram: @ephsykes

About It's the Day of the Show Y'All

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

