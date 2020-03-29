Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome
WATCH LIVE: Sondheim Unplugged for #54BelowAtHome
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowatHome series tonight with Sondheim Unplugged! Tune in at 6:30pm EST!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
