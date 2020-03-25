Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome
WATCH LIVE: Joe Iconis and George Salazar in 'Two Player Game' for #54BelowAtHome
Feinstein's/54 Below kicks off their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Joe Iconis and George Salazar's 'Two Player Game' show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "George Salazar and Joe Iconis reunite! Salazar, the Drama Desk-nominated actor known for Be More Chill, Lightning Thief, Godspell, and tick tick BOOM, joins with Iconis, the Larson Award-winning musical theatre writer known for Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love In Hate Nation, The Black Suits, and his songs for "Smash"... for an intimate yet mind-melding concert you'll never forget!"
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
