My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
WAGNER COLLEGE THEATRE Will Present THESE SHINING LIVES, a Play on the Radium Girls
Hadly Patterson, a Wagner College Theatre graduate, directs THESE SHINING LIVES, with a cast led by Lilly Daisey and Vivian Maucher.
Wagner College Theatre is proud to present THESE SHINING LIVES by Melanie Marnich from Nov. 19-22nd. Set in the 1920s and inspired by true events, this powerful play follows Catherine Donohue, a spirited young woman who takes a job painting watch dials at a factory, doing work that promises independence and camaraderie, but comes at a devastating cost. As Catherine and her fellow workers form friendships and find pride in their craft, they remain unaware of the danger they face from exposure to radium.
The story of the Radium Girls is a chapter in history that has been retold many times. They were the female factory workers who suffered radiation poisoning from painting watch dials and hands with self-luminous paint. For director Hadly Patterson, a graduate of Wagner College Theatre, THESE SHINING LIVES is a homecoming and a chance to inspire the next generation of WCT students. 'One of the most important aspects of this play,' shares Hadly, 'is that it refuses to let these women be remembered merely as passive victims of history. This is not a tragedy about dying; it is a story about how they chose to live.'
About Wagner College Theatre
Wagner College's Theatre Department provides students with a strong liberal arts background combined with intensive training in dance, music, acting, design, and more. With more than 50 years producing live performances on Staten Island, Wagner College has become a leader in the field and has ranked among the top five collegiate theater programs in the United States by the Princeton Review since 2004, most recently ranking 2nd nationally in their 2027 'Best 392 Colleges' guide. Through a rigorous combination of theory and practice, the department seeks to foster leadership, a sense of community, artistic integrity, intellectual expertise, and the best professional values to serve students in their chosen profession.
For more information about the season, faculty, students, and ticketing please visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/.
Wagner College Theatre is on Instagram at @wagnercollegetheatre.
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