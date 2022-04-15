W. Tré Davis, Tyler Fauntleroy & More to Star in TAMBO & BONES at Center Theatre Group

Casting has been announced for the World premiere production of Dave Harris' new work, "Tambo & Bones," coming to Los Angeles at the Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre May 1 through May 29, 2022, opening May 8, 2022. A co-production with Playwrights Horizons, this explosive new work from one of the country's fastest rising playwrights will be directed by Taylor Reynolds.

The cast of "Tambo & Bones" features W. Tré Davis, Tyler Fauntleroy, Tim Kopacz and Alexander Neher. The creative team includes Stephanie Osin Cohen (scenic designer), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume designer), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting designer), Mextly Couzin (lighting designer), Mikhail Fiksel (sound design), Justin Ellington (original music) and J. David Brimmer (fight director). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer, CSA, and additional casting is by Rosalinda Morales and Pauline O'con, CSA. Marcedés L. Clanton is the production stage manager.

Tambo (played by Davis) and Bones (Fauntleroy) are two characters trapped in a minstrel show. It's mad hard to feel like a real person when you're trapped in a minstrel show. Their escape plan: get out, get bank, get even. A rags-to-riches hip-hop odyssey, "Tambo & Bones" roasts America's racist past, wrestles America's racist present and explodes America's post-racial future-where what's at stake, for those deemed less-than-human, is the fate of humanity itself. "Tambo & Bones" is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Dave Harris is the Tow Playwright-in Residence at Roundabout Theatre Company. He has received the 2019 Ollie Award, The Lorraine Hansberry Award and Mark Twain Award from The Kennedy Center, The International Commendation for The Bruntwood Prize, the 2018 Venturous Fellowship from The Lark and a Cave Canem poetry fellowship, amongst others.

Taylor Reynolds is a New York-based director from Chicago and one of the Producing Artistic Leaders of Obie-winning The Movement Theatre Company. Taylor is the 2021 LPTW Lucille Lortel Award recipient, New Georges Affiliated Artist, 2017-2018 Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellow and Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab alum.

Playwrights Horizons is dedicated to cultivating the most important American Playwrights, composers, and lyricists, as well as developing and producing their bold new plays and musicals. Adam Greenfield became Artistic Director in 2020; Leslie Marcus has served as Managing Director since 1993. As it enters its 50th anniversary season, Playwrights builds upon its diverse and renowned body of work, counting 400 writers among its artistic roster. In addition to its onstage work each season, Playwrights' singular commitment to nurturing American theatre artists guides all of the institution's multifaceted initiatives: our acclaimed New Works Lab, a robust commissioning program, an innovative curriculum at its Theater School, and more. Robert Moss founded Playwrights in 1971 and cemented the mission that continues to guide the institution today. André Bishop served as Artistic Director from 1981-1992. Don Scardino succeeded him and served until 1996. Tim Sanford, the organization's longest-serving Artistic Director, held the position from 1996-2020. Over its 50-year history, Playwrights has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including seven Pulitzer Prizes, 13 Tony Awards and 47 Obie Awards.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

BIOS

W. Tré Davis (Tambo, he/him/his) CTG: Debut. Selected productions include "Tambo & Bones" (Playwrights Horizons), "Seared" (Williamstown/MCC), "Hamlet" (The Public), "Zooman and the Sign" (Signature Theatre), "Sweet" (National Black Theatre), "Carnaval" (NBT), and "Look Upon Our Lowliness" (Movement Theatre Co.). Tre's work has been seen in many theatres around NYC and regionally. TV/Film credits include: "With Love" (Amazon Prime), "SWAT" (CBS), "Premature" (Sundance Film Fest), "Violet" (w/Olivia Munn), "Valor" (CW), "Orange is the New Black" (Netflix), "Shades of Blue" (NBC), "Chicago PD" (NBC). I'm so thrilled to make my West Coast debut. For John and the Aranoff's. Infinite love.

Tyler Fauntleroy (Bones, he/him/his) Off-Broadway: "Tambo and Bones" (Playwrights Horizons) and "Looking for Leroy" (New Federal Theatre). Regional: "Tempest" (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), "The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington" (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), "1 Henry IV" (Folger Theatre), "Cinderella: A Musical Panto" (People's Light), "Romeo and Juliet" (Westport Country Playhouse), "Next to Normal" (Syracuse Stage). TV: "Succession," "FBI," "The Oath." Audelco Award for Best Acting Ensemble. BFA: Virginia Commonwealth University. Instagram: @earthwindandtyler_

Tim Kopacz (X1, he/him/his) Kirk Douglas Theatre debut. Los Angeles-based actor and educator. Regional: "Little Shop of Horrors" (Pasadena Playhouse), "Peter and the Starcatcher" (Theater at Monmouth), "Julius Caesar" (Trinity Rep), "King Lear" (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company). Los Angeles: "Sr. Plummer's Final Fiesta" (Rogue Artists Ensemble), "The Sirens of Titan" (Sacred Fools), "Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk" (The Burglars of Hamm). MFA: Brown University.

Alexander Neher (X2, he/him/his) is excited to be making his L.A. theatre debut at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Previous theater credits include "John Proctor is the Villain" (OPC workshop), "Tambo & Bones" (OPC workshop) and "Shiner" (NOLA Project). Film and TV credits include "For All Mankind," "The Sex Lives of College Girls," "The Birch," "9-1-1 Lonestar," "Grey's Anatomy," "Station 19," "Grown-ish" and many more. He can be seen next in Rogue Machine Theater's World premiere of "Beautiful People" by Tim Venable.

Dave Harris (Playwright, he/him/his) is a poet and playwright from West Philly. He is the Tow Playwright-in-Residence at Roundabout Theatre Company. Selected plays include "Tambo & Bones" (Playwrights Horizons, Center Theatre Group, 2022), "Exception to The Rule" (Roundabout Theatre Company, 2022) and "Everybody Black" (Humana Festival 2019). His first feature film, "Summertime" premiered as a Day One Feature at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was released in 2021. Selected honors include: the 2019 Ollie Award, The Lorraine Hansberry Award and Mark Twain Award from The Kennedy Center, The International Commendation for The Bruntwood Prize, the 2018 Venturous Fellowship from The Lark and a Cave Canem poetry fellowship amongst others. Dave is currently writing the feature adaptation of "The Fortress of Solitude" amongst several other feature and television projects. His first full-length collection of poetry "Patricide" was published in May 2019 from Button Poetry.

Taylor Reynolds (Director, she/her/hers) is a New York-based director from Chicago and one of the Producing Artistic Leaders of OBIE-winning The Movement Theatre Company in Harlem. Taylor has worked as a director, assistant, and collaborator with companies including Keen Company, Clubbed Thumb, New Georges, MTC, Signature Theatre Company, MCC and The 24 Hour Plays. Selected directing credits: "Man Cave" (Page 73), "Tambo & Bones" (Playwrights Horizons/Center Theatre Group), "The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington" (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, NYT Critic's Pick), "Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally" (Baltimore Center Stage/Playwrights Realm), "Tough" (AADA), "Plano" (Clubbed Thumb, Drama Desk nomination for Best Director) and "Think Before You Holla" (creator/deviser). Taylor is the 2021 LPTW Lucille Lortel Award recipient, a New Georges Affiliated Artist, 2017-2018 Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellow, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab alum and a member of SDC.