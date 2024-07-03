Voting Ends Sunday For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Time is running out to make your voice heard for the first round of BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket! Round one continues through Sunday, July 7th, 2024.

Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? This spring, our readers picked Les Miz as the ultimate Tony Award-winning Best Musical of all time. But what about all of the other shows? By popular demand, we bring you our Summer Madness Bracket: Best Musical Losers Edition!

Our editors have selected Broadway's most acclaimed shows that didn't win the top prize, and now BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which Tony Award-loser deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Musical Loser!

How To Participate

-Select your pick in each contest round below & submit the form.

-Come back for round each round to see if your selections made it.

-Didn't join the contest in the first round? No problem! Join in any round.

Schedule of Events

-Round 1: Starts Wednesday, June 26, 2024 and ends Sunday, July 7, 2024

-Round 2: Starts Monday, July 8 and ends Friday, July 12, 2024

-Round 3: Starts Monday, July 15 and ends Friday, July 19, 2024

-Round 4: Starts Monday, July 22 and ends Friday, July 26, 2024

-Round 5: Starts Monday, July 29 and ends Friday, August 2, 2024

-Round 6: Starts Monday, August 5 and ends Friday, August 9, 2024