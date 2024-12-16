Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards; LA LLAMADA at Spanish Theatre Repertory Company Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Oriana Sophia - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 26%

Dede Ayite - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross - Atlantic Theater Company 10%

Rodrigo Muñoz - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 10%

Bella Ellec - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8%

Debbi Hobson - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 7%

DeShon Elem - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 7%

Courtney Hansen - DARK LADIES - The Players Theatre 6%

Kara Branch - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 6%

Ásta Bennie Hostetter - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 5%

Brenda Bell - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 5%

Kaye Voyce - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Kaye Voyce - SPIRITUS/ VIRGIL’S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 4%

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Daniel Edwards - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 10%

Tiffany Knight - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 10%

Eli Lomax - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 7%

Iris Rodrigo and Jennie Hughes - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 7%

Leo O'Hear - BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 6%

Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - The Box 5%

Elizabeth Shevelev - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 4%

Peter Zhong - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - City Gate Productions 4%

Danny Durr - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 4%

Jaixa Irizarry - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY - FRIGID Under St Marks 4%

David B. Hyman - VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 4%

Federica Borlenghi - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 4%

Emily Geldermann - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 4%

Chris Leary - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 4%

Daniel Edwards - JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 4%

Aidan Griffiths - CON - Brooklyn Art Haus 4%

Thomas Gluodenis - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 3%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Olivia Rigdon - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St Marks 2%

Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Parker Giachetti - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 2%

Isabella Capponi - CALL US VILLAINS - The Long Haul 2%

Liv Rigdon - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St. Marks 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Rafa Sanchez - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 23%

Saheem Ali - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 12%

Cady Huffman - EMPIRE - New World stages 10%

Danielle Wirsansky - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 9%

Shino Frances - CINDERELLA - The Players Theater 9%

Kendrell Bowman - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - Marjorie S Dean Theater 8%

David Serero - ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 8%

Sarah Norris - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 8%

Jakob Karr - AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 5%

Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

Jen Wineman - THAT PARENTING MUSICAL - Theatre Row 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Michael Hagins - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 14%

Jacqueline Keeley & Jennie Hughes - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 11%

Marie Ingrisano Isner - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 10%

John Hickok - THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 9%

Christopher Carver - RODGERS AND HAMERSTEINS CINDERELLA - NCT 8%

Alli Miller & Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - The Box 8%

Jarrett Winters Morley - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 7%

P. William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 7%

Ryan Ward - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 6%

Chris Carver - GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 6%

P. William Pinto - THE LADY ON THE STAIRS - The Stonewall Inn 5%

Thomas Ryan Ward - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 4%

Kevin Davis - ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL - El Barrio Ars Center 4%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Selena Cadell - EDDIE IZZARD HAMLET - Greenwich House Theater 15%

nicHi douglas - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 12%

Sarah Benson - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 10%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Vicki Oceguera - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Duke on 42nd Street 10%

Brenda Bell - DARK LADIES - The Players Theatre 10%

Ashley M. Cowles - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 10%

Richard Israel - AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 9%

Karen Case Cook - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 7%

Attilio Rigotti - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 7%

Andrew Winans - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 6%

James Macdonald - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 3%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Cathy Chimenti - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - City Gate Productions 10%

David James Paar - ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING - Medi Wine Cellar 5%

Zuhairah McGill - THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 5%

Aleksey Burago - MASTER AND MARGARITA OR THE DEVIL COMES TO MOSCOW - Theater 86 5%

James Cougar Canfield & Diane Bertrand-Goldsmith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 5%

Ken Wolf - WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 5%

Sivan Raz - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 4%

Marcus Harmon - THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 4%

Coral Cohen - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 4%

Shellen Lubin - OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 3%

Federica Borlenghi - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 3%

Sophie Sam - PLUTO IS LISTENING - FRIGID Under St. Marks 3%

Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

Melody Brooks - HOTSPOT: MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN'S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL AT NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY - New Perspectives Theatre Company 3%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

Zoe Kay - THE CLIMATE FABLES: OGALLALA - FRIGID Under St Marks 3%

Ryan Henry - DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 3%

Jordan Westfall & Danika Jackson - SPRAWL - The Tank 2%

Tim Mulligan - WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 2%

Michael R. Mele - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 2%

M Hatten & Maya Jeyam - JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

Phoebe Brooks - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St Marks 2%

Micharne Cloughley - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 2%

Valeriya Voronova - CALL US VILLAINS - The Long Haul 2%

Jess Lauricello - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY - FRIGID Under St Marks 2%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

María Cristina Fuste - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 16%

Bradley King - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 10%

Danielle Prince - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8%

Tyler Elich - EDDIE IZZARD HAMLET - Greenwich House Theater 7%

Cha See - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 7%

Yang Yu - SHADOWS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 7%

Anthony Pearson - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

Tony Mulanix - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 5%

Emma Deane - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 4%

Tony Mulanix - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 4%

Jessica Choi - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 4%

Nic Vincent - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 4%

Graham Zellers - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 4%

Stacey Derosier - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 3%

Jess Choi - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 3%

Tollie Boone - THE LUCKY STIFF - AMT Theater 2%

Isabella Byrd - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Mary Louise Geiger - SPIRITUS/ VIRGIL’S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 2%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Adam Sherwin - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 11%

Alex Nemfakos - BOY MY GREATNESS, THE FIREBIRD PROJECT - The Firebird Project 8%

Kim Sanchez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 8%

Noel McDuffie - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 6%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 6%

Daniel Hughes - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 5%

Jen Leno - A DRAG IS BORN - 14th Street Y / NYC Fringe 5%

Jack Jewell - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY - FRIGID Under St Marks 4%

Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - The Box 4%

Christopher Wong - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St. Marks 4%

Yichen Zou - VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 4%

Jacqueline Scaletta - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 4%

Adrian Yuenubliuc - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 4%

Jen Leno - SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre 4%

Claudia Zajic - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER - FRIGID Under St Marks 3%

Janos Boon - DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%

Christian Specht - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2%

Rychard Curtiss - HOTSPOT: MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN'S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL AT NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%

Sam Lazofsky - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 2%

Tollie Boone - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2%

Lindsay Stevens - THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 2%

Yang Yu - CON - Brooklyn Art Haus 2%

Maile Binion - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Hughes - FLUFFY THE PINE - Forager Theatre Company, Wild Project 2%

Dylan Franz - THE AMISH PROJECT - The Secret Theatre 1%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 29%

Danielle Wirsansky - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 22%

Marco Ramirez - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 22%

Michael Aguirre - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 14%

Shaun Taylor Corbett & Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 13%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Eve Blackwater - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 30%

R.C. Staab - THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 19%

P. William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 15%

Shaun McKenna & Steven Dexter - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 15%

J-L Cauvin - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 13%

Robin Reseen - GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 8%

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 21%

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 18%

SAW: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - AMT Theater 15%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 12%

AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 7%

THAT PARENTING MUSICAL - Theater Row 7%

EMPIRE - New World stages 7%

THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 5%

GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 5%

DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 3%

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 18%

THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 16%

THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 14%

EXORCISTIC - The Box 12%

ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL - El Barrio Arts Center 12%

SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre / Moxie Arts NYC 10%

DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 8%

MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 7%

GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 4%

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

(PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 17%

DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 14%

COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 13%

DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 10%

UNENTITLED - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 9%

THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 7%

JONAH - Roundabout Laura Pels 7%

JUST ANOTHER DAY - Theater 555 6%

SHADOWS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 6%

INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 5%

THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER - The Theatre at St. Clements 5%

SPIRITUS/ VIRGIL’S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 2%

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 9%

BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 8%

OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 7%

WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 7%

YELLOW ROSES - Woodside Players of Queens 6%

THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 5%

THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 5%

JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 5%

GODDESS OF THE HUNT - The Wild Project (Fresh Fruit Festival) 4%

THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 4%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 3%

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 3%

UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 3%

HOTSPOT: MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN'S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL AT NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY - New Perspectives Theatre Company 3%

45 SCENES OF BAD SICKNESS - The Little Church 3%

DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 3%

43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 3%

THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St. Marks 3%

SPRAWL BY MICHAEL RONCA - The Tank 2%

E.G.G. - Tank Theatre 2%

THE TRANSFORMATION SERIES- DEAR DIARY: A CONFESSION IN MONOLOGUES - The Royal Theater - Producers Club 2%

UNDER THE AWNING - Piano Piano Studios 2%

CON - Yang Yu 1%

MIND OF I JOIN YOU? (RIC SUAREZ) - Lenox Hill Neighborhood House 1%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Gonzalo Valencia-Peña - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 34%

Shannon Wolf - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 18%

Frank Sanchez, Shannon Wolf, & Jane Achenbach - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 17%

Caroline sherman - EMPIRE - New World stages 16%

Andy Evan Cohen, Jennifer C Dauphinais & Grace Yukich - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 15%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

The Brokeneck Girls - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 28%

Seth Bisen-Hersh - THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 17%

Stephen Keeling - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 14%

Lisa Apple - BOY ON BILLBOARD - 2024 12%

Franco Giacomarra - PLANET W: A NEW SCI-FI MUSICAL - Ars Nova 12%

Michael Shaw Fisher - EXORCISTIC - The Box 9%

Richard Herschlag - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 8%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 20%

nicHi douglas - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 16%

Andrew Winans - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 10%

Ashlee Wasmund - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 10%

Lorna Ventura - EMPIRE - New World stages 9%

Ebony Noelle Golden - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 9%

Elizabeth Kessler - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 9%

Dustin Schlairet - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 8%

Jakob Karr - AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 8%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Willie Clyde Beaton II - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 12%

Hilary Goldman - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 11%

Gianna Vasquez-Bartolini - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 9%

Theresa Alexander - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 9%

Andrew Winans - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 8%

Andrew Winans - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 6%

Shani Bekt - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 6%

Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 5%

Christopher Carver - GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 5%

Camal Pugh - EXORCISTIC - The Box 5%

Nancy Ellen Reinstein - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 4%

Jennie Hughes - FLUFFY THE PINE - Forager Theatre Company, Wild Project 4%

Troy Barnes & Parker Sack - SPRAWL - The Tank 4%

Diina Tamm - DAWN TILL DUSK - New York Estonian House 4%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

Gerry Mcintyre - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 3%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Carmen Borla - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 13%

Lari Panini - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 10%

Zulema Clares - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 8%

Danny Hayward - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG - Theater 555 6%

Charlie Bryant III - HAIR SPRAY - Oxford, AL Theatre 5%

Danny Durr - SAW: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - AMT Theater 5%

Denzel Fields - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - Marjorie s dean theater 4%

Natalie Belcon - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

David Serero - ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 3%

Lisa Podulka - CINDERELLA - The Players Theater 3%

J Savage - EMPIRE - New World stages 3%

Jenyvette Vega - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 3%

Megan Audette - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 3%

Morgan Cowling - EMPIRE - New World stages 2%

Olly Sholotan - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross - Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Eric Fletcher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Players Theater 2%

Jakob Karr - AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 2%

Kenya Browne - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Erika Rolfsrud - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 2%

Jared Machado - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Julio Monge - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Michelle Rios - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 2%

Erin Yoffee - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 1%

Lynn Pineda - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 1%

Hannah-Kathryn Wall - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 1%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Zoe Rock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - A Class Act NY 8%

Alex Cooke - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 7%

Emily Ross - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 6%

Zoe Kanter - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 5%

Kathleen Raab - URINETOWN - The Secret Theatre 5%

Alexandria Thomas - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 5%

Alex Parrish - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 5%

Christopher Herr - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 5%

Emma Hunton - EXORCISTIC - The Box 4%

Olivia Whicheloe - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 4%

Claire-Francis Sullivan - SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre / Moxie Arts NYC 3%

Iris Rodrigo - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 3%

Sylvester Nunnery - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 3%

Juan Castro - URINETOWN - The Secret Theatre 3%

Greg Flaherty - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 3%

Sean Widener - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 2%

Matthew Turkle - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 2%

Katherine Winter - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 2%

Maxwell Swangel - PLANET W: A NEW SCI-FI MUSICAL - Ars Nova 2%

Sophie Smith-Brody - ONCE - Gallery Players 2%

Janine LaManna - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2%

Mariah Eskoh - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - 2024 2%

Miss Robusta Capp - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 2%

Juan Castro - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 1%

Jack Gereski - GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Madelyn Murphy - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 13%

Sandra Oh - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 9%

Tyler Nowell Felix - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 6%

Diego F. Salinas - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 6%

Aigner Mizzelle - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 4%

Naomi Grossman - AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 4%

Andrea Woodbridge - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 3%

Sarah Davis Reynolds - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 3%

Chris Carver - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 3%

Ashley De La Rosa - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 3%

DAN LAURIA - JUST ANOTHER DAY - Theater 555 3%

Jack Dillon - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 2%

Sue-Ellen Mandell - DARK LADIES - The Players Theatre 2%

Sydney Borchers - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 2%

Elise Stone - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 2%

Gil Tucker - UNENTITLED - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 2%

Andrea Woodbridge - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 2%

Naderah Munajj - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 2%

Annette Berning - SHADOWS - A.R.T. Theaters / Gural Theatre 2%

Ariel Kayla Blackwood - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 2%

Shino Frances - DARK LADIES - The Players Theatre 2%

Elise Stone - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 2%

Katia Mendoza - SHADOWS - A.R.T. Theaters / Gural Theatre 2%

Josh Tyson - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 1%

Patty McCormack - JUST ANOTHER DAY - Theater 555 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Alaina Hammond - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

Virginia Harmon - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 4%

Leo Lion - BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 4%

Penelope Deen - THE CLIMATE FABLES - FRIGID Under St Marks NYC FRIGID Fringe (Best Play Winner NYC FRIGID Fringe) 4%

Mars Holscher - WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 4%

Hila Shats - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 3%

Ashley Kristeen Vega - PLUTO IS LISTENING - FRIGID Under St. Marks 3%

Jonathan Tyler Peck - THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 3%

Nancy Umba - THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 3%

Amber Weissert - MACBETH - Screwdriver Productions 3%

Charlotte Ferraro - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

Alinca Hamilton - HONOR - The Gene Frankel Theatre 2%

Danielle Fleming - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 2%

Third Law Ensemble - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 2%

Asha Devi - THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 2%

Gil Charleston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

Clara Francesca - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 2%

Max Bank - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - City Gate Productions 2%

Andrei Dolezal - SPRAWL - The Tank 2%

Ashley Kristeen Vega - ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING - Medi Wine Cellar 2%

Gal Yosepov - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - City Gate Productions 2%

Charlotte Vaughn Raines - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Listerman - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - FRIGID Under St Marks 2%

Mollie Elyse - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Da'Mar Levi - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL - Perelman PAC 20%

TEETH - Playwrights Horizons 16%

LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 15%

ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 9%

FUN HOME - Nxt Generation Theatrics 7%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7%

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 6%

A SIGN OF THE TIMES - New World stages 6%

CINDERELLA - The Players Theater 4%

THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 4%

SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED - BAM Harvey 3%

EMPIRE - New World stages 2%

DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 2%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 14%

MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 14%

FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 11%

THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 9%

HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 9%

THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 8%

EXORCISTIC - The Box 8%

WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 6%

PLANET W: A NEW SCI-FI MUSICAL - Ars Nova 5%

SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre / Moxie Arts NYC 5%

MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 4%

LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 4%

GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 4%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 10%

EDDIE IZZARD HAMLET - Greenwich House Theater 10%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Duke on 42nd Street 9%

AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 8%

KING LEAR - American Theater of Actors 7%

INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 6%

(PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 6%

THE BEACON - The Irish Repertory Theater 6%

THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 6%

THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - National Black Theatre & The Apollo 5%

COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 5%

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 4%

DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 4%

JUST ANOTHER DAY - Theatre 555 3%

SHADOWS - A.R.T. New York Theatres 3%

DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 3%

THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 3%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

A DRAG IS BORN - FRIGID Under St Marks 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 7%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN - City Gate Productions 7%

BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 6%

ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 5%

WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 5%

OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 4%

THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 4%

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 4%

ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING - Medi Wine Cellar 4%

NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 4%

JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 3%

OVEREAGER - The Tank 3%

UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater 3%

VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 2%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

PLUTO IS LISTENING - FRIGID Under St. Marks 2%

SPRAWL - The Tank 2%

THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 2%

DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%

UNREHEARSED: R&J - The Barefoot Shakespeare Co. & Needs More Work Productions 2%

43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 2%

HOTSPOT: MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN'S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL AT NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

K.C. McGeorge - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 28%

Raúl Abrego - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 23%

Arnulfo Maldonado - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 12%

Izmir Ickbal - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - National Black Theatre & The Apollo 10%

Anna Kiraly - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 9%

Harry Smith - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8%

Elizabeth Chaney - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 6%

Elizabeth Cheyney - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 4%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

C. Shea - OBSERVANT - Chain 11%

Sara Fellini - WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 11%

Andrés López-Alicea - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 11%

Nicole and Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 10%

Katie Homer-Drummond - BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 10%

Erin Long - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 9%

Dan Daly - VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 6%

Em Hauseman - DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 6%

Matthew Imhoff - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 6%

Danny Durr - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 6%

Cosette Pin - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 5%

Miles Giordani - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 5%

Dan Stefanic - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 3%

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Glenn Shuster - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 20%

Germán Martínez - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 17%

Tanner Griffin - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6%

Ellen Mandel - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 6%

Bray Poor - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 5%

Ray Archie - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - National Black Theatre & The Apollo 5%

Ben Selke - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

Shannon Slaton - A SIGN OF THE TIMES - New World stages 5%

Jonathan Deans - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Joseph 'Sloe' Slawinski - AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 4%

Ellen Mandel - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 4%

Mikaal Sulamain - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre & Ars Nova 4%

Kwamina 'Binnie' Biney - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 4%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Duke on 42nd Street 3%

Lindsay Jones - SPIRITUS: VIRGIL'S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 3%

Palmer Hefferan - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Michael Sgouros - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 2%

Michael Sgouros - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 1%

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Nate Edmondson - METAMORPHOSIS - Studio Exhibit 10%

Brandon Bulls - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - Frigid Under St Marks 10%

James Cougar Canfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 10%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 9%

Stephanie L. Carlin - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 9%

Claudia Zajic - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER - FRIGID Under St Marks 7%

Graydon Gund - OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 7%

Nate Edmondson - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 7%

Kiara Negroni - SPRAWL - The Tank 6%

Claudia Zajic - THE CLIMATE FABLES: OGALLALA - FRIGID Under St Marks 6%

Maile Binion - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 6%

Cosette Pin - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 5%

Jarius L. Parker - THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 4%

Emily Rose Simons - WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 3%