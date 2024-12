Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards; TONY BENNETT: A TRIBUTE Leads Best Show!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Standings

Best Alternative Cabaret Show

LOVE AND LET DIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOND GIRL - Don't Tell Mama 18%

THE LADY ON THE STAIRS - The Stonewall Inn 17%

STORM LARGE - 54 Below 15%

JUSTIN VIVIAN BOND: SEX WITH STRANGERS - Joe's Pub 15%

LET'S BROADWAY SHOWCASE SERIES - Sid Gold’s Request Room 11%

CANTATA! BY CREATINE PRICE - Red Eye NY 10%

GPC CABARET - Chelsea Table And Stage 9%

PETTY TYRANT - Arts on Site 5%

Best Big Band/Swing Show

NICOLE ZURAITIS - Birdland Jazz 72%

RUSSELL MOSS - Triad Theater 28%

Best Comedy Act

Michael Walters - DAME EDNA: OVERDRESSED FOR THE APOCALYPSE - Triad Theater 48%

THE BUCKET LIST - Don't Tell Mama NYC 39%

DAVID MILLS 'GLAMOUR + DESPAIR' - Pangea 13%

Best Debut Show - One Night Only

MICHAEL MARZILIANO - Don’t Tell Mama 43%

MATTHEW ROSENSTEIN: A PLEASURE TO HAVE IN CLASS - The Green Room 42 34%

WYATT SEPA-NEWELL: WHAT IS THIS THING CALLED LOVE? - The Green Room 42 23%

Best Debut Show - Run of Shows

CAN YASAR - TURKISH RHAPSODY - Don't Tell Mama NYC 40%

AVERY NUSBAUM - IT'S A GIRL - Don’t Tell Mama 39%

“Journey to the Center” LARAISHA DIEVELYN DIONNE - Don't Tell Mama NYC 22%

Best Director

Faith Prince - KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME - Don't Tell Mama NYC 15%

Sandy Kost-Sterner - KIDZ CABARET - Green Room, Don’t Tell Mama and Laurie Beechman 14%

Jeff Harnar - A DREAM AND A SONG (CELIA BERK), HOW MY HEART SINGS (JOSEPHINE SANGES), BROADWAY, BASIE & BEYOND (DEBORAH SILVER) - 54 Below, Pangea, City Winery, 54 Below 11%

Richard Jay-Alexander - NORM LEWIS: SUMMERTIME (SPECIAL TONY AWARDS EDITION) - 54 Below 11%

Doug Lucas - OVERDRESSED FOR THE APOCALYPSE: A TRIBUTE TO DAME EDNA - The Triad 9%

Jeff Harnar - TOVAH FELDSHUH - 54 Below 7%

Jeff Harnar - CRAIG RUBANO: TAKE THE MOMENT - Laurie Beechman Theater 7%

Jeff Harnar - RENEE KATZ SINGS IRVING BERLIN: LOST IN HIS ARMS - Don't Tell Mama NYC 4%

Lena Moy-Borgen - IT'S A GIRL - Don't Tell Mama NYC 3%

Lennie Watts - LOVE AND LET DIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOND GIRL - Don't Tell Mama NYC 3%

Lennie Watts - OVER THE MOON...ON PLUTO TRANSIT - Don't Tell Mama NYC 3%

P. William Pinto - THE LADY ON THE STAIRS - The Stonewall Inn 3%

Lennie Watts - DON'T CRY FOR ME MY YESHIVA - Don't Tell Mama NYC 3%

LaVon Fisher-Wilson - A STAR CENTER CELEBRATION BROADWAY MEETS BROADWAY BABIES - The Green Room 42 3%

James Beaman - SNEAK PEEK - A PERFORMER AND SONGWRITER LAB - Don't Tell Mama NYC 2%

Lennie Watts - THE MAGIC OF ME! - Dont Tell Mama 1%

P. William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 1%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Michael Walters - OVERDRESSED FOR THE APOCALYPSE: A TRIBUTE TO DAME EDNA - The Triad 31%

Xana DuMe - BRAZILIAN BOMBSHELL - The Duplex 23%

Ray DeForest - DORIS DEAR, THE PERFECT AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE - The Triad 15%

Miss Robusta Capp - THE LADY ON THE STAIRS - The Stonewall Inn 13%

Miss Robusta Capp - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 10%

Creatine Price - CANTATA! BY CREATINE PRICE - Red eye Ny 9%

Best Duo Show

Billy Stritch & Jim Caruso - SUNDAYS AT THE CARLYLE - Bemelmans at The Carlyle Hotel, NYC 33%

Hayley pezza and Haley Shultz - SPOTLIGHT KIDS - The Green Room 42 18%

Nelson Aspen & Allyson Briggs - TONY BENNETT: A TRIBUTE - Greenroom 42 17%

Deborah Zecher & Joshua Zecher-Ross - FAMILY MATTERS: A CELEBRATION OF THINGS RODGERS, RODGERS & GUETTEL (RICHARD, MARY & ADAM , THAT IS) - Don’t Tell Mama 13%

Karen Mack & Elliot Roth Pangea 9%

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano - ERIC COMSTOCK + BARBARA FASANO - Birdland 9%

Best Ensemble Soloist

Steve Doyle (bass) - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland, NYC 26%

Hayley Pezza - KIDZ CABARET - The Green Room 42, Laurie Beechman 20%

Jay Aubrey Jones - JERRY ORBACH’S BROADWAY, MAKE SOMEONE HAPPY - 54 Below, AMT Theatre 14%

Charlotte Cronin - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - The Green Room 42 9%

Renee Elizabeth Turner - BOUND FOR BROADWAY - Triad Theater 7%

Mark Vinci - DORIS DEAR 10TH ANNIVERSARY - The Triad 6%

Soleil Hall - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE, KIDZ CABARET - The Green Room 42, Laurie Beechman 6%

Mia Soleil Sanchez - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - The Green Room 42 5%

Sadie Johnson - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - The Green Room 42 4%

Cody Braverman - KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theater 4%

Best Group Show

A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland, NYC 32%

THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW - Joe's Pub 18%

DORIS DEAR 10TH ANNIVERSARY - The Triad 12%

HER NAME IS BARBRA - The Green Room 42 10%

JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS - Birdland, NYC 7%

A STAR CENTER CELEBRATION: BROADWAY MEETS BROADWAY BABIES - The Green Room 42 6%

THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 6%

BRYANT PARK PICNIC PERFORMANCES REED LUPLAU GROUP - Bryant Park Outdoor Stage 5%

FIND THE ROAD A JOHN COOK ANTHOLOGY - Don’t Tell Mama 5%

Best Host or Emcee

Jim Caruso - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland, NYC 31%

Susie Mosher - THE LINE UP - Birdland Theater 26%

GOLDIE DVER - SNEAK PEEK - A PERFORMER AND SONGWRITER LAB - Don't Tell Mama NYC 10%

Lena Moy-Borgen - MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT - Dont Tell Mama 7%

Charles Kirsch - BACKSTAGE BABBLE - 54 Below 7%

Michael Portantiere - JERRY ORBACH’S BROADWAY - 54 Below 7%

LaVon Fisher-Wilson - A STAR CENTER CELEBRATION: BROADWAY MEETS BROADWAY BABIES - The Green Room 42 6%

Jo Brisbane - HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Don't Tell Mama - NYC 5%

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental

DANIEL GLASS TRIO - Birdland Jazz 30%

BILL CHARLAP TRIO - Birdland Jazz 23%

QUINTIN HARRIS QUINTET - Birdland 17%

QUINTIN HARRIS TRIO - Birdland 17%

RICK BOGART TRIO - Tio Pepe / La Rivage 12%

Best Jazz Show, Vocal

TONY BENNETT: A TRIBUTE - Greenroom 42 30%

SUSAN MACK - Birdland, NYC 15%

CATHERINE RUSSELL - Birdland 12%

BRYAN ENG - Birdland, NYC 10%

THE QUINTIN HARRIS QUINTET - Birdland Jazz 9%

BRYCE EDWARDS - Birdland, NYC 8%

BRIA SKONBERG - Birdland Jazz 6%

JOIE BIANCO - Birdland, NYC 6%

RICHARD CORTEZ - Club Cumming 5%

Best Musical Comedy Show

THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW - Joe's Pub 24%

GETTING TO NOËL YOU - Don't Tell Mama NYC 16%

PASS ME THE POPCORN: SONGS FROM THE MOVIES - Don't Tell Mama NYC 15%

Lena Moy-Borgen - ITS A MANS WORLD - Don’t Tell Mama 15%

BAD ADVICE - Laurie Beechman Theater 10%

JUSTIN DYLAN NASTRO 'THE MAGIC OF ME' - Don't Tell Mama NYC 8%

THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 7%

CHEO BORNE - THE BUCKET LIST- CHEO BORNE - Dont Tell Mama 4%

Best Musical Director

Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY, A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland, NYC 15%

Alex Rybeck - JEFF HARNAR SINGS SAMMY CAHN THE SECOND TIME AROUND - 54 Below, Birdland 10%

Andy Warren - TONY BENNETT: A TRIBUTE - Greenroom 42 9%

Tedd Firth - MARILYN MAYE; MELISSA ERRICO; SUSAN MACK - 54 Below; Birdland 6%

David Maiocco - OVERDRESSED FOR THE APOCALYPSE: A TRIBUTE TO DAME EDNA - The Triad 5%

Jason Yeager - JULIE BENKO - Birdland, NYC 5%

Yasuhiko Fukuoka - ROBBIE ROZELLE: CONTRACTUALLY OBLIGATED, WYATT SEPA-NEWELL: WHAT IS THIS THING CALLED LOVE?, ROBERT BANNON: A CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Chelsea Table + Stage 5%

Beth Ertz - CRAIG RUBANO: TAKE THE MOMENT - Laurie Beechman Theater 5%

John Fischer - LOVE AND LET DIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOND GIRL - Don't Tell Mama NYC 4%

Blake Allen - DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SHOW - The Triad 4%

Brian J. Nash - MAURICIO MARTINEZ: 5'11', BASED IN NYC - 54 Below 3%

Adam J. Rineer - DOLL/GIRL, TRANS AM - Joe's Pub 3%

Katy Pfaffl - ITS A MANS WORLD - Don't Tell Mama NYC 2%

John Bronston - MATTHEW ROSENSTEIN: A PLEASURE TO HAVE IN CLASS - The Green Room 42 2%

Steven Ray Watkins - OVER THE MOON...ON PLUTO TRANSIT - Don't Tell Mama NYC 2%

Brandon James Gwinn - ALEXIS MICHELLE: HEROINE WORSHIP - Joe's Pub 2%

Christopher Marlowe - RENEE KATZ SINGS IRVING BERLIN”LOST IN YHE STARS” - Don't Tell Mama NYC 2%

Blake Allen - BAD ADVICE - Laurie Beechman Theater 2%

Yasuhiko Fukuoka - ITS A GIRL - Dont Tell Mama 2%

Jon Weber - WE LOVE THE WINTER WEATHER - 54 Below 1%

Dan Pardo - SNEAK PEEK - A PERFORMER AND SONGWRITER LAB - Don't Tell Mama NYC 1%

Kevin Winebold - KEVIN ON THE KEYS - The Green Room 42 1%

Jason Wetzel - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - Dont Tell Mama 1%

Michael Lavine - MAKE SOMEONE HAPPY - AMT Theater, 54 Below 1%

Mike Greko - DAMN THE LIGHT'S STEVIE NICKS STORYTELLER TRIBUTE - The Triad 1%

Best Open-Mic Show

JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 59%

MATT BAKER - HIT THE STAGE! - The Triad, Chelsea Table & Stage 24%

SPOTLIGHT ON YOU - 53 Above 17%

Best Original Song

Wait With Me by Meg Parker Wilson & Lisa Apple - BOY ON BILLBOARD - 54 Below 10%

Artemisia LeFay - WASTED GIRL - The Triad/Don't Tell Mama 10%

Eden Casteel & Dan Chaika 'What Are You Doing Rosh Hashanah Eve?' - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland NYC 10%

Rick Crom - 'I CAN'T BECAUSE I'M DEAD' - OVERDRESSED FOR THE APOCALYPSE: A TRIBUTE TO DAME EDNA - The Triad 9%

What You Do To Me - INSOMNIA - Carnegie Hall: Weill Recital Hall 9%

Addison O'Donnell - 'I Coulda Been a Golden Girl' - CONTRACTUALLY OBLIGATED - 54 Below 7%

JOSEPH THALKEN / You Have Never Failed Me - HUGH PANARO: MAN WITHOUT A MASK - 54 Below 5%

November Day - KAREN MACK 'CATCH & KEEP' - Birdland, NYC 5%

Ricky Asch - “BATHING IN MOONLIGHT” - 2024 5%

In Plain Sight - VINCENT - 54 Below 4%

Jamie - BOY ON BILLBOARD - 54 Below 4%

Randy Edelman - EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE - Chelsea Table + Stage 3%

Music in the Sky by Meg Parker Wilson & Lisa Apple - BOY ON BILLBOARD - 54 Below 3%

Kevin Winebold - I'M READY - Greenroom 42 3%

John Cook - FIND THE ROAD - Don’t Tell Mama 3%

Lain Walls - I HATE THE SOUTH BUT I LOVE YOU - 54 Below 3%

Ricky Asch - “HE’S A GHOST” - 2024 2%

Ricky Asch - “FOOL’S HOPE” - 2024 2%

Ricky Asch - “DON’T TRY TO FIND ME” - 2024 1%

Nothing Left by Meg Parker Wilson & Lisa Apple - BOY ON BILLBOARD - 54 Below 1%

Randy Edelman - 80 MINUTES - Chelsea Table & Stage 0%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist

Anna Anderson Don't Tell Mama NYC 39%

Elena Bennett - BENNETT AND BARTON - Pangea 34%

Natalie Joy Johnson - LE MONOCLE - Friki tiki 27%

Best Record Producer

PRODUCER PETER ELDRIDGE - KAREN MACK 'CATCH & KEEP' - 2024 25%

MAURICIO MARTINEZ: LIVE IN NYC - ROBBIE ROZELLE & MAURICIO MARTINEZ - 2024 24%

WAYNE HAUN - Bryan Eng's A FEW DAYS WITH YOU, Natalie Douglas's BACK TO THE GARDEN - 2024 20%

Producer Randy Edelman - WALTZING ON A HIGH WIRE - 2024 20%

PS CLASSICS - 2024 8%

BART MIGAL - 2024 3%

Best Recording, Commercial

AND ALL THAT JAZZ, KAREN MASON - 2024 32%

JEFF HARNAR SINGS SAMMY CAHN THE SECOND TIME AROUND - 2024 25%

NATALIE DOUGLAS - BACK TO THE GARDEN - 2024 24%

BRYAN ENG - A FEW DAYS WITH YOU - 2024 11%

Rick Bogart - RICK BOGART SINGS MR. PAGANNI - Rick Bogart 7%

Best Recording, Independent

Karen Mack - Catch & Keep - Karen Mack 20%

HUGH PANARO - MAN WITHOUT A MASK - 2024 14%

MAURICIO MARTINEZ: LIVE IN NYC - ROBBIE ROZELLE & MAURICIO MARTINEZ - 2024 14%

RICKY ASCH “BATHING IN MOONLIGHT” - 2024 10%

BLAKE ALLEN: INSOMNIA - 2024 9%

IRENE MICHAELS - MY HEART - 2024 9%

Randy Edelman - WALTZING ON A HIGH WIRE - 2024 7%

WALTZING ON A HIGH WIRE - RANDY EDELMAN - 2024 6%

THIRD SEX: 1930S TRANSVESTITE LIEDER - 2024 6%

RICKY ASCH “DON’T TRY TO FIND ME” - 2024 4%

RICKY ASCH “FOOL’S HOPE” - 2024 2%

Best Revue or Recurring Series

THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher - Birdland, NYC 30%

MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT - Dont Tell Mama 20%

BOUND FOR BROADWAY - Triad Theater 13%

NATALIE JOY JOHNSON AT THE MONOCLE - the friki tiki 11%

KIDZ CABARET - Green Room, Don’t Tell Mama and Laurie Beechman 9%

SNEAK PEEK - A PERFORMER AND SONGWRITER LAB - Don't Tell Mama NYC 9%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 MINUTES - Chelsea Table & Stage 8%

Best Show

TONY BENNETT: A TRIBUTE - Greenroom 42 17%

DAVID MARINO - Birdland, NYC 16%

KAREN AKERS - Birdland, NYC 9%

CRAIG RUBANO: TAKE THE MOMENT - Laurie Beechman Theater 8%

CAMILLE DIAMOND - OVER THE MOON...ON PLUTO TRANSIT - Don't Tell Mama NYC 7%

DORIS DEAR 10TH ANNIVERSARY - The Triad 7%

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY - 54 Below 5%

BAD ADVICE - Laurie Beechman 4%

KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME - Don't Tell Mama NYC 4%

RENEE KATZ SINGS IRVING BERLIN” LOST IN THE STARS” - Don't Tell Mama NYC 4%

KIDZ CABARET - Green Room, Don’t Tell Mama and Laurie Beechman 4%

THE LADY ON THE STAIRS - The Stonewall Inn 4%

WASTED GIRL - Don’t Tell Mama / Triad Theater 4%

LOVE AND LET DIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOND GIRL - Don't Tell Mama NYC 3%

THE MAGIC OF ME! - Dont Tell Mama 2%

ROBERT BANNON: A CHRISTMAS PLAYLIST - Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42, 54 Below, Chelsea Table + Stage 2%

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

Daniel Glass (drummer) - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland, NYC 19%

Don Kelly - CAN YASAR; SARAH CARSON; LYNDA RODELITZ - Don't Tell Mama NYC 11%

Lauren Molina - THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW - Joe's Pub 10%

Steve Doyle (Bass) - CRAIG RUBANO: TAKE THE MOMENT - Laurie Beechman Theater 10%

Wendy Ip - THE LADY ON THE STAIRS - The Stonewall Inn 8%

Mark McLean - MARILYN MAYE; CATHERINE RUSSELL; KAREN MACK - Birdland, 54 Below 7%

Jeffrey Carney (Bass) - CRAIG RUBANO: TAKE THE MOMENT - Laurie Beechman Theater 7%

Magda Kress - DORIS DEAR 10TH ANNIVERSARY - The Triad 6%

Cody Braverman - KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theater 6%

Matt Scharfglass - VARIOUS - Don't Tell Mama NYC 5%

John M. Cook, piano - KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME - Don't Tell Mama NYC 5%

Rick Bogart - RICK BOGART TRIO, RICK BOGART SINGS MR. PAGANNI - Tio Pepe / La Rivage 4%

Kalia Stapleton - KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theater 3%

Best Show, Celebrity

NORM LEWIS - NORM LEWIS: SUMMERTIME (SPECIAL TONY AWARDS EDITION) - 54 Below 38%

Lorna Luft - HOME AGAIN - 54 Below 36%

Mauricio Martinez - 5'11', BASED IN NYC - 54 Below 17%

John Lloyd Young - JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Cafe Carlyle 9%

Best Special Event, Multiple

WE LOVE THE WINTER WEATHER (JEFF HARNAR, TODD MURRAY, KT SULLIVAN, STACY SULLIVAN & JON WEBER) - 54 Below 15%

BIRTHDAY BUDDIES: A PARTY FOR STEPHEN SONDHEIM AND SIR ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER - The Green Room 42 9%

BOY ON BILLBOARD - 54 Below 9%

THOSE GIRLS: THE ONE-OFFS SET - Pangea 7%

A TRIBUTE TO THE HITS OF WHITNEY HOUSTON - 54 Below 6%

DORIS DEAR 10TH ANNIVERSARY - The Triad 6%

THEIR PRONOUNS ARE ÉL/ELLE/ELLA - 54 Below 6%

RETURN TO WOODSTOCK - 54 Below 5%

Irene Michaels, Randy Edelman - PAUSE THE WORLD FOR PEACE - Times Square 5%

NATALIE JOY JOHNSON AT THE MONOCLE - the friki tiki 5%

Anthony Fett - GAYER THAN CHRISTMAS - The Triad 5%

GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY - Birdland, NYC 4%

NONBINARY FINERY - 54 Below 4%

HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Don't Tell Mama - NYC 3%

THE AMERICAN RELICS: THE EYES OF 1969 - Chelsea Table And Stage 3%

GAME-A-PALOOZA - Singnasium 3%

HERE’S LOVE TO THE MUSIC MAN - 54 Below 2%

JOURNEY OF INSPIRATION: THROUGH THEATER - Green room 42 2%

New Musical! Vincent by Matt DeMaria - 54 Below 1%

Best Special Event, Solo

JULIE BENKO SINGS JULE STYNE - Birdland, NYC 17%

DORIS DEAR'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION - Doris Dear 10%

Celia Berk: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 9%

KAREN MASON SINGS KANDER & EBB - 54 Below 8%

Meg Flather - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN TODAY - Don't Tell Mama NYC 7%

Gabrielle Stravelli - BEAUTIFUL MOONS AGO - Birdland NYC 7%

ZOE VAN TIEGHEM - OUT OF THE BOX WITH ZOE VAN TIEGHEM - The Green Room 42 5%

Robbie Rozelle - CONTRACTUALLY OBLIGATED - 54 Below 4%

Karen Mack - 'CATCH & KEEP' ALBUM RELEASE - Birdland Jazz 4%

Talia Suskauer - SONGS FROM MY SHOWER - Joe's Pub 4%

Scarlet Envy - BAD ADVICE - Laurie Beechman 3%

NATALIE JOY JOHNSON - The Green Room 42 3%

THE SEASON: STRAIGHT UP - WITH A TWIST (BENEFIT FOR ST JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL) - Don't Tell Mama NYC 3%

MY GOLDEN AGE: SONGS FROM AN OLD SOUL - 54 Below 3%

Natalie Joy Johnson - NATALIE JOY JOHNSON - The Green Room 42 2%

KELLY BRANDEBURG'S MY FAVORITE BARBRA - The Green Room 42 2%

PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK - Joe's Pub 1%

Josephine Sanges - HOW MY HEART SINGS - Pangea 1%

Sandy Kost-Sterner - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 1%

Mama Alto - MAMA ALTO: TRANSCENDENT - Joe's Pub 1%

THE MONOCLE - 2024 1%

Jimmie Herrod - COLOR & LIGHT - 54 Below 1%

Louisa Lee Poster - SWINGING DOWN TIN PAN ALLEY - Silvana 1%

ALLAN NICHOLLS - CHASING THE THRILL - Joe's Pub 0%

Best Tech Design, Lighting

Matt Duer - ALL MONDAYS AT BIRDLAND - Birdland, NYC 37%

Kelly Wolford - RENEE KATZ SINGS IRVING BERLIN: LOST IN THE STARS - Don't Tell Mama NYC 25%

Adam DeCarlo - LOVE AND LET DIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BON DGIRL - Don't Tell Mama NYC 20%

Gian DiCostanzo - KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME - Don't Tell Mama, NYC 18%

Best Tech Design, Sound

Matt Duer - ALL MONDAYS AT BIRDLAND - Birdland, NYC 35%

Jean-Pierre Perreaux - CRAIG RUBANO: TAKE THE MOMENT - Laurie Beechman Theater 35%

Adam DeCarlo - LOVE AND LET DIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOND GIRL - Don't Tell Mama NYC 30%

Best Tribute Show

TONY BENNETT: A TRIBUTE - Greenroom 42 22%

Jeff Harnar - JEFF HARNAR SINGS SAMMY CAHN THE SECOND TIME AROUND - 54 Below, Birdland 17%

THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW - Joe's Pub 13%

JERRY ORBACH’S BROADWAY - 54 Below 11%

DAMN THE LIGHT'S STEVIE NICKS STORYTELLER TRIBUTE - The Triad 10%

FAMILY MATTERS: A CELEBRATION OF ALL THINGS RODGERS, RODGERS & GUETTEL (RICHARD, MARY & ADAM, THAT IS) - Don’t Tell Mama 9%

OVERDRESSED FOR THE APOCALYPSE: A TRIBUTE TO DAME EDNA - The Triad 7%

STEVE ROSS SINGS ALAN JAY LERNER - Birdland, NYC 6%

BIRD AMONGST THE BLOSSOM. - Chelsea Table And Stage 5%

Best Vocal Group

THOSE GIRLS - Pangea, Don't Tell Mama, Birdland Theater 61%

SPOTLIGHT KIDZ - Green Room, Don’t Tell Mama and Laurie Beechman 39%

Best Vocalist

David Marino - SEVERAL - Birdland, NYC 12%

Allyson Briggs - TONY BENNETT: A TRIBUTE - Green Room 42 9%

Julie Benko - SEVERAL - Birdland, NYC 8%

Camille Diamond: OVER THE MOON...ON PLUTO TRANSIT - Don't Tell Mama 7%

Jeff Harnar - JEFF HARNAR SINGS SAMMY CAHN THE SECOND TIME AROUND - 54 Below, Birdland 6%

Jessica Vosk - VOSK - Paradise Club 5%

Nicolas King The Green Room 42 5%

Gabrielle Stravelli - VARIOUS - Birdland, NYC 5%

Karen Mason - SEVERAL - Birdland, NYC 5%

Mauricio Martinez - 5'11', BASED IN NYC - 54 Below 4%

Michae Walters - OVERDRESSED FOR THE APOCALYPSE: A TRIBUTE TO DAME EDNA - The Triad 4%

Craig Rubano - CRAIG RUBANO: TAKE THE MOMENT - Laurie Beechman Theater 4%

Nelson Aspen - TONY BENNETT: A TRIBUTE - Green Room 42 4%

Nicole Zuraitis Birdland Jazz 3%

Renee Katz - RENEE KATZ SINGS IRVING BERLIN: LOST IN THE STARS - Don’t Tell Mama 3%

Artemisia LeFay - WASTED GIRL - The Triad/Don't Tell Mama 3%

Quinn Lemley - THE HEAT IS ON! - Dont Tell Mama 2%

Quintin Harris - QUINTIN HARRIS TRIO/QUINTET - Birdland 2%

Shannon Daley - LOVE AND LET DIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOND GIRL - Don't Tell Mama NYC 2%

Cheo Bourne - THE BUCKET LIST - Don’t Tell Mama 2%

Eden Casteel - KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME - Don't Tell Mama, NYC 1%

Justin Dylan Nastro - THE MAGIC OF ME! - Dont Tell Mama 1%

Grace Capeless - KIDZ CABARET - The Green Room 42 1%

MaryAnne Piccolo - DAMN THE LIGHT'S STEVIE NICKS STORYTELLER TRIBUTE - The Triad, Don't Tell Mama 1%

Marissa O'Donnell - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - The Green Room 42 0%