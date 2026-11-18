Voices of Ascension, the New York City-based professional chorus dedicated to sharing the transformative power of choral music through performances, commissions, and community engagement, presents Sound Out of Silence on Thursday, January 7, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension. This concert is curated and produced by Voices of Ascension's Executive Director, Jonathan Bradley, as a contribution to the ensemble's continued mission to explore and celebrate the profound creativity that shapes choral music's legacy and future.

The concert features guest organist James McVinnie and the world premiere of Nico Muhly's Nativity Cycle.

A sonically profound, encompassing concert experience, Sound Out of Silence traces a line from the earliest flowering of Western polyphony to the outer edges of contemporary sound, exploring how music emerges from silence and takes shape in space. The program invites listeners to encounter sound not only as something heard, but as something physical, unfolding within and around the body.

At the center of the evening is Nativity Cycle, a world premiere by Nico Muhly commissioned by Voices of Ascension, to be performed by one of the most sought-after organists in contemporary music James McVinnie on the Manton Memorial Organ. Conceived as a companion to Muhly's Seven O Antiphon Preludes, the seven-part cycle draws on the texts and melodies of the Christmas liturgy, reimagining ancient material through Muhly's distinctive contemporary voice.

The program opens with Pérotin's Viderunt Omnes, one of the defining works of 12th-century organum, a pioneering style of medieval polyphonic music that involves taking Gregorian chant melody and enhancing it by adding harmonizing vocal lines. The singers for these two works by Pérotin and Muhly are directed by Daniel Schwartz.

The concert culminates with Tristan Perich's Infinity Gradient, a monumental, hour-long work for pipe organ featuring 100 individually programmed loudspeakers installed in the Church of the Ascension, with the audience at the center. Performed by internationally acclaimed organist James McVinnie, for whom the work was originally written, Infinity Gradient is one of the most ambitious and immersive works in contemporary electronic music and has been described as 'mesmeric in impact and sonic variety' by The Guardian. The combination of the power of the pipe organ with Perich's pioneering 1-bit electronics performed in the historic Church of the Ascension brings together music, architecture, and technology in one of Voices of Ascension's major artistic undertakings of the season.

Voices of Ascension's season continues with Requiem Aeternam on Wednesday, February 18, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension. In collaboration with guest conductor Kathy Saltzman Romey, the concert is the second installment of Voices of Ascension's Choral Visionaries series and features works by Brahms, Nystedt, and Howells, plus Hugo Distler's rarely heard Totentanz ('Dance of Death'), which will include actors in a staged presentation directed by New York-based Broadway and opera director Rebecca Miller Kratzer.

Through a blend of contemporary and historical repertoire, the 2026-27 season, The Radiant Depths, spans the Renaissance to newly commissioned works and rarely heard masterworks, reflecting both the breadth of the tradition and the depth of expression that defines it as Voices traces a season-long journey through enduring questions about mortality, transcendence, and our relationship to one another. Many of these works emerged during periods of uncertainty and upheaval, asking questions that continue to feel deeply familiar: where we find meaning, how communities endure, and what sustains us through challenging times.

Voices of Ascension's 37th season celebrates the profound creativity that shapes choral music's legacy and future by inviting listeners into radiant musical landscapes where sound becomes a space for discovery, and the boundary between past and present begins to dissolve.

Program Information

Sound Out of Silence

Thursday, January 7, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Ascension | 36 Fifth Avenue at 10th St. | New York, NY 10011

Link: https://www.voicesofascension.org/mcvinnie27

Program

Pérotin — Viderunt Omnes

Nico Muhly — Nativity Cycle (*World Premiere, Voices of Ascension commission)

Tristan Perich — Infinity Gradient

Artists

James McVinnie, organ

Voices of Ascension Chorus

Dennis Keene, Artistic Director and Conductor

Daniel Schwartz, Music Director (Pérotin & Muly)

About Nico Muhly

Nico Muhly (b. 1981) composes orchestral, chamber, and sacred music, operas, and scores for film, theatre and television and site-specific collaborations. He has been commissioned by the Metropolitan Opera (Two Boys and Marnie), Carnegie Hall, the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic (including a concerto grosso), the Philharmonie de Paris (a concerto for two pianos for Katia and Marielle Labèque) and Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge, where he is composer-in-residence. He has collaborated with choreographers Kyle Abraham, Benjamin Millepied, and Justin Peck, and his vocal collaborators include Iestyn Davies, Renée Fleming, and Nicholas Phan. Among his concerti are works for violin (Pekka Kuusisto and Renaud Capuçon), viola (Nadia Sirota), trumpet (Tine Thing Helseth), organ (James McVinnie) and piano (Alexandre Tharaud). He's been composer-in-residence at Christ Church, Oxford since 2026, and the same year saw single-composer releases from Magdalen College, Oxford, and The Tallis Scholars.

About Tristan Perich

Tristan Perich's (New York) work is inspired by the aesthetic simplicity of math, physics and code.

The WIRE Magazine describes his compositions as 'an austere meeting of electronic and organic.' 1-Bit Music, his 2004 release, was the first album ever released as a microchip, programmed to synthesize his electronic composition live. His latest circuit album, 1-Bit Symphony (Cantaloupe, 2010) has received critical acclaim, called 'sublime' (New York Press), and the Wall Street Journal said 'its oscillations have an intense, hypnotic force and a surprising emotional depth.' His works for soloist, ensemble and orchestra have been performed internationally by ensembles including Bang on a Can, Calder Quartet, Eighth Blackbird at venues from the Whitney Museum and Mass MoCA to Sonar and Ars Electronica. He has received commissions from Bang on a Can, Meehan/Perkins Duo, Dither Quartet, Yarn/Wire, and others.

As a visual artist, Perich has had solo exhibitions at bitforms gallery (NYC), Mikrogalleriet (Copenhagen), Museo Carandente (Spoleto), The Addison Gallery (Massachusetts), Katonah Museum (New York), Monster Truck (Dublin), LEAP (Berlin) among others, as well as group shows around the world. His Machine Drawings, pen-on-paper drawings executed by machine, were described as 'elegantly delicate' by BOMB Magazine.

Perich was a featured artist at SonÃ¡r 2010 in Barcelona, and in 2009, the Prix Ars Electronica awarded him the Award of Distinction for his composition Active Field (for ten violins and ten-channel 1-bit music). Rhizome awarded him a 2010 commission for Microtonal Wall, an audio installation with 1,500 speakers. Perich attended the first Bang on a Can Summer Institute in 2002. He was artist in residence at Issue Project Room in 2008, at Mikrogalleriet in Copenhagen in 2010, at the Addison Gallery in Andover, MA and Harvestworks in New York in Fall 2010, and at the Watermill Center in 2012. His work has received support from New York State Council on the Arts, the American Music Center, Meet the Composer and others. He has spoken about his work and taught workshops around the world.

Perich studied math, music and computer science at Columbia University, and received a masters in from the Interactive Telecommunications Program at Tisch School of the Arts, NYU.

About James McVinnie

Through his boundless approach to music making, his collaborations with a vast array of artists from many different walks of musical life, his innovative programming and captivating musicianship of the highest order, James McVinnie has carved out a unique career as an organist and keyboard player.

McVinnie is a key advocate for contemporary music and has had major concerto and solo works written for him by Sam Adams, David Chalmin, artist Martin Creed, Bryce Dessner, Hildur Guðnadóttir, David Lang, Tom Jenkinson/Squarepusher, Nico Muhly, Richard Reed Parry, Tristan Perich, Gabriella Smith amongst many others. He directs the James McVinnie Ensemble, a collective of virtuoso keyboardists dedicated to exploring work often preoccupied with political themes by contemporary and emerging composers.

Recent and current highlights include concerto appearances with BBCSO/Thomas Adès, Helsinki Philharmonic/Pekka Kuusisto, Danish Radio Symphony Orchestra/Pekka Kuusisto, Bach recitals at Bold Tendencies, Jonny Greenwood's 8 hour organ piece 'X Years of Reverb' at Kilkenny Festival and Ruhrtriennale and solo recitals at Birmingham Town Hall, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, National Concert Hall Dublin, Boston Symphony Hall, London's Queen Elizabeth Hall and Lyon Auditorium.

McVinnie has released solo albums on Bedroom Community Records, Orange Mountain Music, Warp Records & Pentatone.

About Daniel Schwartz

A Philadelphia native, Daniel Schwartz received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in music from Temple University where he studied voice with retired Metropolitan Opera baritone David Arnold. Upon his graduation in 2011, Daniel was honored with the Elaine Brown Award for musicianship, dedication to excellence, and humanitarianism. After graduating, Daniel won the position of Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Voices of Pride, Philadelphia's LGBT mixed voice chorus.

From 2014-2017 Daniel sang with the Opera Philadelphia chorus where he performed a number of roles such as The Foreman in the east coast premiere of Oscar. Daniel also sings with The Crossing and has performed on three of their Grammy winning albums, as well as with orchestras such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic. In 2018 he made his debut as a soloist with The Philadelphia Orchestra for Pat Metheny and the American Beat. Most recently, he has made his debut in Vancouver with the Leonids, and in Miami with Seraphic Fire. Daniel teaches voice at Haverford College.

About Dennis Keene

Dennis Keene is Artistic Director and Conductor of the Voices of Ascension. Known internationally through his many concerts and recordings with Voices of Ascension as well as his regular guest appearances as conductor and teacher, he is one of the leading choral conductors in the world today.

Recognized early as an exceptional organist, Dennis Keene studied at The Juilliard School, where he earned the BM, MM, and DMA degrees and the coveted Gaston Dethier Organ Prize as a student of Vernon de Tar. Dr. Keene also studied privately in Paris with Marie-Madeleine Duruflé, André Marchal, and André Isoir.

In addition to his work with Voices of Ascension, Dr. Keene continues as Organist and Choirmaster of Church of the Ascension in New York City. He served for many years on the Board of Directors of Chorus America, the national service organization for the choral field, which honored him with the first Louis Botto Award for 'innovative action and entrepreneurial zeal in developing a professional ensemble of exceptional artistic quality.' He has also served on the Choral Panel of the National Endowment for the Arts and on the Music Panel of the New York State Council on the Arts.

From 1998 to 2003, Maestro Keene presented a major summer institute for the training of conductors and singers: The Dennis Keene Choral Festival, in Kent, Connecticut. In 1993, he began his recording association with Delos International, with which he has recorded such best-selling CDs as Beyond Chant, the Duruflé Album, and the Berlioz Te Deum. This series of highly acclaimed recordings with Voices of Ascension has secured international recognition for both conductor and chorus and become the standard for first-ranked ensembles worldwide.

About Voices of Ascension

Voices of Ascension is one of New York City's premier professional choral ensembles, dedicated to presenting masterworks for chorus and orchestra at the highest artistic level. Founded in 1990 by Artistic Director Dennis Keene, Voices has built an international reputation for its exquisite choral artistry, innovative programming, and commitment to expanding the choral canon.

Performances by the Grammy-nominated ensemble have been praised as 'richly colored, impressive, and beautifully balanced' (Wall Street Journal) and 'inspired' (The New York Times). The ensemble's landmark Duruflé Festival, the first-ever complete retrospective of the composer's works, established Voices as a leader in presenting comprehensive explorations of major choral composers. Since then, Voices of Ascension has continued to champion both historical and contemporary repertoire, with a special commitment to new music, including commissions and premieres—particularly by female composers—in partnership with the Sorel Organization.

Throughout its 37-year history, Voices of Ascension has produced an acclaimed annual concert series, released multiple Grammy-nominated recordings, and engaged in artistic collaborations with the San Francisco Symphony, Mostly Mozart Festival, José Limón Dance, the Mark Morris Dance Group, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and others. The ensemble has also been a longtime partner of The Church of the Ascension, home to the Manton Memorial Organ, the only French-built organ in the United States and a direct link to Voices' deep engagement with French sacred music traditions.

The organization plays an important role in mentoring emerging artists through its Voices of Promise program, which has supported over 50 young professional vocal soloists, and in creating community connections through Voices of Experience, an initiative bringing choral music to NYC's senior centers.

About Jonathan Bradley

Jonathan Bradley is Executive Director of Voices of Ascension, where he is helping guide the organization through a period of artistic and institutional renewal. Working in close partnership with founding Artistic Director Dennis Keene and the Board of Directors, he has helped shape a strategic vision rooted in musical excellence, creative risk-taking, and deeper community connection. In addition to leading organizational strategy, Jonathan has played a central role in developing new artistic initiatives and season programming, including Choral Visionaries, Voices' guest conductor initiative, and immersive projects such as Sound Out of Silence, which brings together world premieres, contemporary artists, and large-scale sonic experiences within the resonant setting of the Church of the Ascension.

Jonathan brings more than twenty-five years of leadership experience across New York City's cultural landscape. Prior to joining Voices of Ascension, he served as Executive Director of The Crossing, leading the Grammy Award-winning ensemble through a period of transformational growth that doubled its production output and budget while overseeing world premieres, recordings, and collaborations with Carnegie Hall, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic. During his six years there, The Crossing received three Grammy Awards and nine nominations and was named Musical America's 2023 Ensemble of the Year.

His career also includes a decade at Carnegie Hall, where he co-founded the Hall's social media program and helped launch new audience engagement initiatives, as well as leadership work at Primephonic, now Apple Music Classical, where he explored new intersections between classical music and digital innovation.

Jonathan earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and an MBA from Baruch College's Zicklin School of Business and has been an invited speaker at Yale, Columbia, and NYU.

For more information, visit www.voicesofascension.org.

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