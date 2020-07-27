Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, July 27- with Andre De Shields, Brenda Braxton and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 27, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - Virtual Verbal Description Program: A Celebration of Tap Dance. Join us for a behind-the-scenes exploration of tap dance materials from the archives of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Black Theatre Week - Welcome from BTN President Andre Harrington and Vice President Chris Berry. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Black Theatre Week - New Federal Theatre 50th Anniversary Celebration. Hosted by Tony and Grammy Award Winner Andre De Shields, renowned artists from theatre, television and film come together to honor NFT Founder and Artistic Director Woodie King, Jr. and the institution where many of them started their artistic journeys. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Megan Hilty (Rerun) - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song | Zonya Love - Allow me to help you dig deeper into the lyrics of a song. I will guide you through acting techniques that will allow you to connect with and personalize the material thereby enhancing your performance. We'll utilize subtext, strategy, and substitution to craft a song that isn't only beautiful to hear, but also compelling to watch. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - SAFE ACT & NEW FACES BY JEFF MCMAHON I have a full time job and a stimulus check. My students have no jobs, no in-person classes, no rehearsals, and need stimulation So I hired my students, current and former, to rehearse my new short pieces, virtually. Here are the results, mostly monologues with one group piece that zoomed-in as the virus plowed in, mutating into a piece about the virus itself. Other works also spiked outward to fit the circumstances. Just like live TV. But shorter. Like our attention spans, our life expectancy, our patience. But not our hair. click here

7:00 PM

Night Vision by Dominique Morisseau - A free live play reading of Night Vision by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Margo Hall. Presented as part of San Francisco Playhouse's Zoomlet series. Registration is required. click here

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo PLUS special guests! click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2006: Pop! Goes the Musical. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

Bindlestiff Open Stage Quarantine Edition - The mission of Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is to bring joy and wonder into the world. We cultivate, develop, and sustain the circus and variety arts. We celebrate tradition while maintaining an irreverent spirit, keeping the circus arts current, accessible, and relevant. click here

REMOJO 2020 GOES DIGITAL! - REMOJO, the company's recurring sneak peek at works in progress goes digital, giving audiences a chance to get up close and personal with Latinx theater, music, dance, and film/media artists. Events will broadcast for free on website, Zoom, and social media platforms. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor Starring Natalie Dessay, Joseph Calleja, Ludovic Tézier, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Patrick Summers. From March 19, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

NextGen Spotlight - Join Broadway Cares' NextGen Advocates for their very first virtual fundraiser, NextGen Spotlight, directed by Jelani Remy from Broadway's Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations and The Lion King. This fun and fresh virtual event will shine the spotlight on the next generation of movers and shakers on Broadway and beyond. We'll celebrate talented actors, writers, dancers, teachers and more. Those scheduled to appear include Marina Brabender, Joanna Burns, Garrett Clayton, Marti Gould Cummings, Nia Imani Franklin, Mila Jam, LaChanze, Jonathan Lee, Storm Lever, Justin Anthony Long, Douglas Lyons, Matt Manuel, Matt Rodin, Analise Scarpaci, Kellen Stancil, Sergio Trujillo, Natalie Weiss and more surprises. click here

Stars in the House - Guest Host Brenda Braxton click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

9:00 PM

SHAKESPEARE IN VEGAS - This comedy sparkles as it shines a spotlight on an unlikely pairing-Shakespeare and The Las Vegas Strip-as a wise guy producer with a dream and a despondent New York actress attempt to bring them together. Featuring a stellar cast of Broadway and Bay Area actors. click here

Mondays in the Club - A weekly party around a piano. Curated chaos. A spontaneous cabaret. With Lance Horne behind the piano and a roster of co-hosts, surprise guests, and whoever is there that night, you never know what it could turn into. Anything can happen on a Monday! click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - The Muny's biggest online feat yet! The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! promises to dazzle and guarantees something for everyone. Featuring cast reunion sing-alongs, famous musical theatre duets performed by real-life Muny couples, Munywood Squares, archived clips from past Muny summer productions, song and dances created by Muny artists across the U.S., behind-the-scenes stories and so much more! click here

