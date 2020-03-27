Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, March 27- with Cheyenne Jackson, Mandy Gonzalez and More!
Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 27, 2020.
What can you watch today?
10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!
10:30am- Danielle Steers performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
11:00am- Lisa Helmi Johanson leads Broadway Storytime with Broadway Babysitters.
12:30pm- Steph Parry performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
1:00pm- Abby Smith leads Broadway Storytime with Broadway Babysitters.
1:00pm- Primary Stage hosts first Lunch and Learn Playwright Prompt with Kate Moira Ryan. Tune it here!
1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!
2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring Andréa Burns and Mandy Gonzalez. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
2:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with Rabbi Avram Mlotek presenting Spiritual Resistance During the virus. Watch on the company's Facebook here!
3:00pm- Jai'len Josey leads Broadway Storytime with Broadway Babysitters.
4:00pm- Richard Ridge chats with Cheyenne Jackson on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge. Watch right here!
4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Jean Louisa Kelly and Emily Walton. Watch here!
6:00pm- Michael Feinstein debuts Music and Conversations with stories about The Wizard of Oz. Watch here at BroadwayWorld!
6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below continues #54BelowatHome with archive performances from David Yazbek. Watch here!
7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Götterdämmerung (starring Deborah Voigt, Wendy Bryn Harmer, Waltraud Meier, Jay Hunter Morris, Iain Paterson, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by Fabio Luisi). Watch here!
8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring Colleen Ballinger/Miranda Sings. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!
What can you watch anytime?
Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online
Hampstead Theatre's I And You, starring Maisie Williams
New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week
L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"
A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone
Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play
Primary Plus Virtual Master Class
What did you miss yesterday?
Block, Arcelus, Porter and more visit Stars in the House!
Stanley and Halper sing from their living room!
BroadwayWorld rewinds with On the 20th Century!
Broadway Break(down) visits Wicked!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)