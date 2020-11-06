Virtual Theatre This Weekend: November 7-8- with Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer and More!

What's streaming this weekend? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, November 7-8, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, November 7

11:00 AM

La MaMa Love Global Gala - Love is what La MaMa was founded on: love for creativity, love for humanity, and love for the earth. The 2020 La MaMa Love Global Gala brings artists together from around the world to celebrate the spirit and community that have fueled our work for the past 58 years. This year's virtual gala marks the first time that our global community will be able to join from wherever they are on November 7, Ellen Stewart's birthday. Honorary Chairs: Amy Sedaris and Philip Glass Honored Guest: Abigail E. Disney, Filmmaker and Activist Hosted by: Bill Pullman and Tamara Hurwitz Pullman Performances by Philip Glass, Bobbi Jene Smith, Joshua William Gelb + Katie Rose McLaughlin, Don Aroji and more! click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Jessie Mueller (previously recorded). click here

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena in Switzerland. Don't miss a golden opportunity to marvel at the capabilities of the human voice as two of the world's leading bel canto virtuosos come together. click here

2:00 PM

Atlantic Theater Fall Reunion Reading Series: Guards at the Taj - In Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's bold and arresting play, it is 1648 in India. Two Imperial Guards watch from their post as the sun rises for the first time on the newly-completed Taj Mahal - an event that shakes their worlds. When they are ordered to perform an unthinkable task, the aftermath forces them to question the concept of friendship, beauty and duty, and changes them. Guards at the Taj had its world premiere during our 2014|2015 season. It won 3 Obie Awards and 4 Lortel Awards, including "Best New American Play" and "Outstanding Play!" click here

3:00 PM

Linked by Tradition: Celebrating Dance of India, Spain, and The Near East - Three vibrant dance traditions come together in an exciting online concert. Mosaic Dance Theater Company prsents "Linked by Tradition: Celebrating the Dance of India, Spain, and The Near East," November 7 & 8, 2020. Journey to the Near East with MDTC featuring choreography by Samara Adell. Joining MDTC is Guest Artist Antonia Messina and her Viva FlamencoNJ. Guest Artist Rimli Roy and Surati for Performing Arts perform traditional and fusion dances from India. Stay after the 7:00pm Saturday performance for a talkback with the artists. The concert streams Saturday, November 7 at 3:00pm & 7:00pm, and Sunday, November 8 at 12:00N & 4:00pm. All events are offered at no charge, but you must register on Eventbrite to receive the links.: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../linked-by-tradition... This program is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and administered by the Essex County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs. Additional funds were provided by the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. click here

7:00 PM

Diwali Festival - Flushing Town Hall will celebrate the Festival of Lights with its sixth annual Diwali Festival-reimagined as a FREE virtual event. Our virtual celebration mixes live and pre-recorded content and opens with footage of a home traditionally decorated for Diwali and an explanation of the holiday and traditional foods. Then Nupur Arora, owner of Queens Curry Kitchen, will demonstrate mouth-watering authentic Indian dishes with ingredients that you can find at your local grocer, including aloo gobhi (spiced potato and cauliflower), tikka marsala sauce for chicken or tofu, and chai tea. Then move the furniture and get ready to move as master Indian dancer Abha B. Roy and the Srijan Dance Center shows you traditional, folk and Bollywood dance moves. Once you are warmed up, keep moving as DJ Rekha spins the music for a Bhangra dance party. The free event runs from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM on Zoom: here or at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83474221283. Audiences can support these amazing artists and Flushing Town Hall by making a donation- and receive some fantastic gifts. Please visit http://www.flushingtownhall.org/diwali-festival for more information and updates. click here

Rockers On Broadway: Band Together - ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® is the original Broadway "rock" series - a fun unique benefit concert. This virtual version of the annual event features Broadway and Music's brightest stars. This year we celebrate our COMMUNITY - the perseverance and strength against all odds of performing artists. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

'Art' by Yasmina Reza - Staged as a full-fledged production with Equity actors, professional costumes, set, lighting, sound, and props design, Art is everything you have come to expect from a San Francisco Playhouse production, adapted to the unique moment we live in. click here

Ken Ludwig's Twentieth Century - Palmyra Theatre presentes Ken Ludwig's Twentieth Century. Set in March 1933 on the Twentieth Century Limited, a train from Chicago to NYC, Broadway ballyhoo meets Hollywood hustle. The comedy centers around Oscar Jaffe, theater producer, who will do anything to get his ex-gal and great actress Lily Garland's signature on a contract for his latest play. He lies, cheats, and even pretends to be dying. Trying to make sense of the chaos are his longtime assistants Webb and O'Malley. Other hilarious characters include George, Lily's latest love, and Max (another ex- and producer) and a religious enthusiast who has escaped from an institution. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Forza del Destino Starring Leontyne Price, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci, and Bonaldo Giaiotti, conducted by James Levine. From March 24, 1984. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - PIPPIN Reunion with John Rubenstein, Michael Rupert and Dean Pitchford click here

A War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells enters the 21st century as a science journalist thrust into the events of an alien invasion after a meteor from the "Red Planet" Mars crashes 70 miles outside Chicago at the start of the new decade. Separated from family, friends, and everything they have ever known, the eclectic cast of Chicagoland characters must do everything in their power to survive as our world comes crashing down around them. As the Martians reveal their deadly Heat-Ray and their true intentions, whirling our characters into hair-raising chases across Chicago, one question remains: is life on Earth doomed? Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild. click here

Krapp, 39 - Starting off the Best of SoHo benefit live-stream series is "KRAPP, 39" a hilarious and heartbreaking window on one man's last moment of youth inspired by Beckett's "Krapp's Last Tape." A benefit stream for the Soho Playhouse. "A beautifully shaped, beautifully revealed work...tremendously poignant"- NYT Critic's Pick click here

8:30 PM

Spring Awakening- presented by Capitol City Theater Company - The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Featuring a pop rock score sung by an amazing cast AMAZING local actors this show is sure not to disappoint! Join Capitol City Theater Company and their group of students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening. All LIVE performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska and Streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International. click here

9:00 PM

International Theatre Festival - Covid & Cigarettes - To celebrate Aurora Theatre's ten-year anniversary, we are proud to present our first virtual- and global- production. A collection of stories of different people experiencing the various facets of COVID19, from smoking cigarettes to cure the virus, to stressed out parents coping with restless children, and challenged lovers learning to adapt to the new normal, C&C gathers a variety of situations and people, all joined together by the same guilty pleasure: the cigarette. click here

Sunday, November 8

12:00 PM

Linked by Tradition: Celebrating Dance of India, Spain, and The Near East - Three vibrant dance traditions come together in an exciting online concert. Mosaic Dance Theater Company prsents "Linked by Tradition: Celebrating the Dance of India, Spain, and The Near East," November 7 & 8, 2020. Journey to the Near East with MDTC featuring choreography by Samara Adell. Joining MDTC is Guest Artist Antonia Messina and her Viva FlamencoNJ. Guest Artist Rimli Roy and Surati for Performing Arts perform traditional and fusion dances from India. click here

Ken Ludwig's Twentieth Century - Palmyra Theatre presentes Ken Ludwig's Twentieth Century. Set in March 1933 on the Twentieth Century Limited, a train from Chicago to NYC, Broadway ballyhoo meets Hollywood hustle. The comedy centers around Oscar Jaffe, theater producer, who will do anything to get his ex-gal and great actress Lily Garland's signature on a contract for his latest play. He lies, cheats, and even pretends to be dying. Trying to make sense of the chaos are his longtime assistants Webb and O'Malley. Other hilarious characters include George, Lily's latest love, and Max (another ex- and producer) and a religious enthusiast who has escaped from an institution.

Playing on Air presents HOW TO BE A WIDOW - Theater podcast Playing on Air releases feminist dramedy HOW TO BE A WIDOW, a short audio play written by Emmy nominee Tori Keenan-Zelt (Kilroys List). On a sweltering afternoon in 1864, two Civil War widows meet in a graveyard. Mirabelle is trying to paint a pineapple; Annaleigh needs to make sure that her husband hasn't turned into a vampire. Together, the women begin to imagine the futures that might await them beyond corsets, lockets, and bullets. HOW TO BE A WIDOW by Keenan-Zelt features Mary Bacon (Coal Country) and Naomi Lorrain ("Orange is the New Black"). Lucie Tiberghien (Molière in the Park) directs. After the play, Tiberghien joins the cast, the playwright, and host Claudia Catania to discuss how the rules of womanhood and widowhood have - and haven't - changed from the Civil War to today. click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

3:00 PM

Atlantic Theater Fall Reunion Reading Series: LIVE WITH ATLANTIC: REMIX - To close out our series, join us live as Rajiv Joseph and Amy Morton interview each other about their Guards at the Taj collaboration, artistic processes and careers! click here

4:00 PM

7:00 PM

Neighbors - Created by, written by, and starring Sharrod Williams (Cats, Tuck Everlasting, Hamilton - Chicago), NEIGHBORS is a seven-episode web-series that celebrates love, friendship, BIPOC, and the LGBTQ experience. Premiering November 8, the series tells the story of unemployed actors and best friends Sharrod and Joey (Joey Rosario, Guys and Dolls - Asolo Rep.), as they navigate pandemic life, new interracial relationships, and a secret that threatens their friendship for good. click here

WHAT THE HELL IS A REPUBLIC, ANYWAY? - The Election - In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O'Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg Starring Annette Dasch, Johan Botha, Paul Appleby, and Michael Volle, conducted by James Levine. From December 13, 2014. click here

Play-PerView: Sundogs - Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name, Broadway's Straight White Men) will star as "Joe" in a Veterans Day benefit presentation of Sundogs, a new play by Howard Emanuel and directed by Heather Arnson. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Jessie Mueller - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Jessie Mueller most recently appeared on Broadway and at Steppenwolf in Tracy Lett's new play The Minutes alongside the playwright, Armie Hammer and Blair Brown. She received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Julie Jordan in the recent revival of Carousel opposite Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming. Prior to that she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. She recently starred as Marian in The Music Man with Norm Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell at The Kennedy Center. click here

