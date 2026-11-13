Violinist Edward W. Hardy to Perform at SuitUp's 11th Annual Gala in New York City

Dr. Edward W. Hardy will perform as the solo violinist and serve as music curator at SuitUp's 11th Annual SuitUp Gala on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. The evening celebrates the organization's mission to increase career readiness for underserved students and honors its student recipients.

The gala opens with a cocktail reception from 6:00-7:00 pm, followed by a seated three-course dinner and program from 7:00-8:30 pm, and closes with the SuitUp for SuitUp Gala party featuring live music from 8:30-11:30 pm. Hardy will perform a medley of Bridgerton-inspired pop covers as guests arrive, and as the featured violinist he will perform a portion of his signature solo violin composition, Evolution - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music.

The gala marks Hardy's second appearance this week as solo violinist and music curator: on November 12 he performed at the Caregivers Outreach 20th Anniversary Gala at Maestro Caterers, and he is scheduled to perform again next Friday at the New York Moves Power Gala. His 2026 has also included a performance at the American Composers Orchestra's gala at Carnegie Hall and at Girls Inc. of NYC's Junior Board and Ambassador Network Annual Soirée. As an in-demand New York City violinist, his other credits include 34 performances at Carnegie Hall, numerous performances at Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and fashion shows.

SuitUp is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing career readiness for underserved students through volunteer-driven programs. Sponsorship and ticket information for the gala are available.

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