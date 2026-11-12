Violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy to Perform at Caregivers Outreach 20th Anniversary Gala

Dr. Edward W. Hardy will perform as the solo violinist and serve as music curator at the Caregivers Outreach 20th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Maestro Caterers. The evening marks two decades of the organization's work educating, empowering, and uplifting caregivers and families through advocacy, education, respite, recognition, and community-based support.

The gala honors family caregivers, youth caregivers, community leaders, and partners, and includes caregiver awards, dinner, and a program highlighting COYE - Caregivers Outreach: Youth Empowerment - and its work with young people caring for a parent, grandparent, sibling, or loved one, recognized through the Leon David Simmons Youth Caregiver Award.

"Caregivers do the work that usually goes unseen, and an evening built around honoring them is one I wanted to be part of," Hardy said. "I'll be performing an original work along with my arrangements of music by Michael Jackson, Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Marc Anthony, and more."

Hardy's 2026 has included a performance at the American Composers Orchestra's gala at Carnegie Hall, where he appeared in the "Hello, America: We Gather Here" concert at Zankel Hall and provided solo entertainment at the after-party in the Weill Terrace Room. He is currently in the final stretch of his "Subway Series," a run of 100 free solo violin performances in New York City public spaces presented as part of the MTA Music program. His other credits include performances for the Congressional Black Caucus, the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the 2025 Met Gala and the 2026 Tommy Hilfiger fashion show.

Caregivers Outreach, Inc. (formerly known as Caregivers Outreach Ministries Empowerment, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting family caregivers of all ages.

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