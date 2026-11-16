Vinny Cinque to Stage EXPLANATION OF BENEFITS at The Flea Theater in January

Part nightmare-theater, part urgent activism, NYC organizer and artist Vinny Cinque stages his real-life battle against a broken, for-profit healthcare system in EXPLANATION OF BENEFITS: AN ACTIVIST PLAY, directed by Felicia Lobo. The limited run plays January 21–24 at The Flea Theater (The Pete), with Opening Night on Thursday, Jan 21 at 7:00 PM.

In an imagined trial denied to him in real life, Cinque confronts the trauma of growing up a caregiver to a mother with a Traumatic Brain Injury, and his urgent, ongoing fight to free her from a locked dementia ward where she was placed despite having no dementia diagnosis. Written alongside his advocacy with Caring Across Generations, Physicians for a National Health Program, and NY Caring Majority, the play exposes a system that prioritizes profit over patients, demanding dignified care for the elderly, the disabled, and their caregivers.

A real-life ongoing fight against the American for-profit health care system is staged as a courtroom fever dream. The play is written by Vinny Cinque and directed by Felicia Lobo.

Part nightmare-theater, part activism, Vinny Cinque stages his ongoing battle for justice and the desperately needed individualized care for his mother, who is currently in a locked dementia ward despite not having dementia. In an imagined trial that he's been denied in real life, this courtroom fever dream sees Vinny confront the ghosts of his family's past, the psychological toll of growing up a caregiver to a Mother with Traumatic Brain Injury, and where it landed him today - fighting to get her the necessary care she deserves in a healthcare system that's run for profit, not patients. Explanation of Benefits is advocacy theater told by someone living the story, fighting for dignified care for his family and other vulnerable people who don't have anyone to speak on their behalf.

Vinny is executive producing and starring in this show that he wrote in tandem with his activist work with organizations like Caring Across Generations, Physicians for a National Health Program, and NY Caring Majority, using his skills in storytelling and organizing to fight for just and dignified care for the elderly, the disabled, and the people who care for them.

Vinny Cinque said, 'The fight for dignified care for my Mom remains ongoing. Since no one within the legal or medical systems will hear me out, I'm taking to the stage to demand attention be paid to the real effects this system has had on me and my family. And to remind you that no one in this life is exempt from needing care, or having to provide it.'

Writer and performer Vincent Cinque is a Brooklyn based actor, director, and theater maker. His previous theater includes Be My Baby (2025) alongside director Felicia Lobo, and he served as leading player and resident director of Cynthia Von Buhler's Immersive Theater Company Speakeasy Dollhouse (Credits include: Ziegfeld's Midnight Frolic, The Illuminati Ball, The Girl Who Handcuffed Houdini, The Bloody Beginning,). He works in advocacy to pass the NY Health Act and Medicare for All. He is a 2026 Care Fellow with the nation's leading Care Advocacy organization, Caring Across Generations; a Universal Healthcare Legislative Fellow with PNHP-NY; and a recipient of the 2026 Broadway Advocacy Coalition Rapid Response Microgrant.

Director Felicia Lobo is a Costa Rican American director, musician, performer, and educator based in Brooklyn, NY. Her genre-defying work confronts our greatest fears with a punk-rock sensibility. She is the 2026 Drama League Special Projects Directing Fellow and a 2026/27 Ars Nova Artist in Residence. Recent directing credits include Everyone's Seen My Tits (Edinburgh Fringe), Technocelibites (ALAB Theatre Festival), Wood Demon (East Village Basement), and Snow Dance (East Village Basement).

Running Time: 75 minutes | Suitable for ages 13+

COMPANY INFORMATION

Writer: Vinny Cinque

Director: Felicia Lobo

Scenic Designer: Erica Enriquez

Lighting Designer: Imani Denson-Pittman

Sound Designer: Matt Keim

CAST

Vinny: Vinny Cinque

The Judge: Fiona Robberson

The Prosecutor: A.J. Ditty

The Defense Attorney: Bailey Nassetta

EVENT DETAILS

Dates: January 21–24

Official Opening Night: Thursday, January 21, 7:00pm

Venue: The Flea Theater, The Pete, 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY 10007

Performances: Thurs – Sat 7pm, Sat & Sun 3pm

Tickets: $38.50 | https://events.humanitix.com/explanation-of-benefits | (212) 226-0051

Website: vinnycinque.com/explanationofbenefits

Social media: Insta @vinnycinque @explanationofbenefits | #ExplanationOfBenefits

LINKS TO ORGANIZATIONS

Caring Across Generations: https://caringacross.org

Physicians for a National Health Program: https://pnhp.org/

NY Caring Majority: https://www.nycaringmajority.org

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