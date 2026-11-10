Videos: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Returns to The Joyce in New York

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The program combines pointe work with parody of classical ballet repertoire. Swan Lake, Les Sylphides and Paquita are among the favorites the company will send up during the run. The Joyce describes the Trocks as "the world's foremost gender-skewing comic ballet company."

Tickets are available through The Joyce's website. The New York run follows the company's scheduled appearance in Portugal. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will return to Teatro Tivoli BBVA in Lisbon for performances from November 19 to 22, with a program that pairs classical ballet technique with comedy and parody.

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