Whoopi Goldberg made a cameo appearance during the Broadway production of The Lost Boys. Watch Whoopi and the hosts of The View discuss!

Goldberg shared, "They're all great! It was a great time had by all, and we'll show you more on Monday." Tune in to The View on Monday, November 23, for more on Goldberg's Broadway cameo!

Whoopi Goldberg</a> Makes Cameo In Broadway's '<a class="bww-aff-link" href="/ticket-go.php?dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fthe-lost-boys-ny-tickets%2Fartist%2F3935969%3Futm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_source%3D2299526-BroadwayWorld&show=335598&fromlink=2471833&regid=1&campaign=show&sg=e5fcea0a5ebce5022d4c4c1e" data-bww-dest="https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-lost-boys-ny-tickets/artist/3935969?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=2299526-BroadwayWorld" data-bww-campaign="show" data-bww-track="fromlink=2471833&clickedshow=335598&regid=1" rel="nofollow sponsored noopener">The Lost Boys</a>' | The View" width="356">

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