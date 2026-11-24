





Milwaukee Repertory Theater has released a trailer for its production of Heist, written by Arun Lakra and directed by Blake Robison. The production runs through December 20, 2026, in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. Check out the video!

Drawing inspiration from cinematic crime capers like Ocean’s Eleven, Heist follows a crew harboring secrets as they undertake one last job that could change everything. The play combines elements of mystery, suspense, and comedy.

The cast features Brian Vaughn as Marvin, Alex Purcell as Ryan, Jessica Fishenfeld as Angie, Brian Thomas Abraham as Kruger, Angel Lin as Fiona, and Kate Goehring as The Spider.

Lakra, an India-born, Calgary-based playwright, screenwriter, and ophthalmologist, hopes the production will introduce new audiences to live theater.

“The most gratifying thing about Heist is that it seems to be attracting a new cohort of folks in addition to traditional theatregoers,” said Lakra. “And if plays like Heist can bring a new generation into the theatre, I think that would be fantastic.”

The creative team includes Tim Mackabee (set design), Shahrzad Mazaheri (costume design), Jaymi Lee Smith (lighting design), Matthew M. Nielson (sound design and compositions), and Joe Payne (projection design). Mark Johnson serves as stage manager.

Tickets and additional information are available at MilwaukeeRep.com.

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