





Alliance Theatre has released the official trailer for its production of A Christmas Carol, returning to The Coca-Cola Stage in Atlanta for the holiday season. Watch the video!

Adapted from Charles Dickens' classic novel by David H. Bell, the production is directed by Amanda Watkins, with original direction by Leora Morris.

A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman who is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. Through journeys into his past, present and future, Scrooge confronts the consequences of his choices and discovers the importance of compassion, generosity and human connection.

The Alliance Theatre production features live music, elaborate visuals and an ensemble of characters who bring Dickens' story to life.

A longtime Atlanta holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returns to The Coca-Cola Stage with its story of redemption and the spirit of Christmas.

For tickets and additional information, visit alliancetheatre.org/christmas.

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