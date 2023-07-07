Video: Watch Santino Fontana and More in Transport Group's NINE Concert

Transport Group presented Nine in Concert, the next installment in the company’s Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series, on Monday, June 26, in Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

The cast was led by Santino Fontana with Klea Blackhurst, Lilli Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Jessica Fontana, Julia Murney, Alexandra Silber, Emily Skinner, Elizabeth Stanley, Jessica Vosk, and Vanessa Williams. The cast also included Benjamin Pajak as Young Guido, joined by Ethan Joseph, Matthew Lamb, and Jayden Theophile as the Young Boys.

Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III directed the evening, which was written by Hannah Oren with musical direction by Joey Chancey who conducted the orchestra.

