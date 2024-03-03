Video: Watch Fran Drescher Interview Barbra Streisand for SAG/AFTRA's ACTOR TO ACTOR

SAG- AFTRA's President Fran Drescher sat down with 2024 Life Achievement Recipient Barbra Streisand to discuss her legendary career as an actor, director, and recording artist.

Given annually to an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession," the SAG Life Achievement Award joins Streisand's numerous accolades, including being one of only 18 EGOT winners. Recent honorees include Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Carol Burnett, Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, and more.

Nominated and voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA National Honors and Tributes Committee, the Life Achievement Award is bestowed for outstanding achievement in fostering the best ideals of the acting profession. The recipient of this award is a well-established performer who has contributed to improving the image of the acting profession and has a history of active involvement in humanitarian and public service endeavors.

The SAG Awards are now available to view on Netflix.