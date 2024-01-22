Video: Watch Betty Who and Phillip Boykin Sing 'How Long?' in HADESTOWN

The cast currently features Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice, and Jordan Fisher as Orpheus.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Video: Watch Betty Who and Phillip Boykin Sing 'How Long?' in HADESTOWN

Hadestown currently stars Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Betty Who as Persephone, and Phillip Boykin as Hades.

Check out a video of Betty Who and Phillip Boykin performing 'How Long?' below! 

They are joined by Amelia CormackLindsey Hailes, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily AftonMalcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner BrownBrandon CameronTara JacksonMax KumangaiAlex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work. Earlier this year, the landmark musical became the longest running show in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and holds the record for highest grossing musical in that venerated stage’s 100-year history.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music supervision, direction, and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Whitley Theatrical (casting).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hadestown (@hadestown)




