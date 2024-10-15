Video: The Radio City Rockettes Head Into Rehearsal for the 2024 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The beloved holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, will return to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall from November 8, 2024 through January 5, 2025. The ladies have headed into the rehearsal room to prepare for the big show! Check out photos and video as the Rockettes prepare to enchant audiences once more this holiday season.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the awe-inspiring Christmas Spectacular features intricate choreography performed by the incomparable Radio City Rockettes throughout nine show-stopping numbers. The production, which can only be seen at Radio City Music Hall, blends classic numbers that audiences know and love, such as “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” with innovative technology that extends the show beyond the stage, including immersive digital projections. In “Dance of the Frost Fairies,” the production’s newest number which was introduced in 2022, the Rockettes perform alongside Frost Fairy drones that magically fly above the audience, turning Radio City into a winter wonderland. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 71 million people from around the world.

The Radio City Rockettes, the longest-running precision dance company in America, are renowned for their unity, athleticism and iconic precision style that combines elements of ballet, jazz, and tap, as well as techniques of modern and contemporary dance. In addition to the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes perform annually in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting, and have appeared as part of some of the biggest events in entertainment, including the Tony Awards, the MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride Parade, and “Saturday Night Live.” To ensure that the Rockettes line showcases greater diversity and that dancers from all backgrounds see themselves represented, the dance company actively works to open education and training opportunities to more dancers through a robust dancer development program – including the no-fee Rockettes Conservatory – and by establishing strong partnerships with diverse dance organizations like The Ailey School, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Harlem School of the Arts, and International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD).

Tickets for the 2024 production start at $45 when purchased in person at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets) and at $56 (including $11 in service charges) when purchased online at www.rockettes.com/christmas. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Visit www.rockettes.com/groups for more information.