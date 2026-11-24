



The new musical Wild Rose is getting ready to make its Off-Broadway debut! Based on the acclaimed 2018 film, the musical features a book by Nicole Taylor and direction by Tony Award winner John Tiffany. Performances begin today, November 24, at New York Theatre Workshop.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge recently stopped by Wild Horses to catch up with the company, led by Madeleine Brewer, for a special sneak peek at the new production.

For Taylor, who also wrote the original film, bringing Wild Rose to the stage has been a longtime dream.

"I'd never written for the theatre in my life, not even a student play, but I knew when I had this idea about this girl that it needed to be a musical as well as a movie," she explained. "And I had this fantasy that it would be John Tiffany who would do it, which was a cheek because I'd never written a thing. I had no business aiming so high, but I just did what I could, which is write him a fan letter about his work. And astoundingly, he replied and thank God, here he is."

Brewer, who takes on the central role of Rose-Lynn Harlan, shared what makes the aspiring country singer such a compelling character.

"She's my Scottish dream girl. She's full of fire, she's full of passion, she's a completely raw energy in the world. She leads with her heart first and then maybe her brain second," Brewer said. "She's a fierce, fierce lover and she's brave even though she's the last person to know it. I'm honored. It's an honor to bring her to the stage here in New York City."

Winningham, who plays Rose-Lynn's mother, Marion, reflected on the complicated relationship at the heart of the musical.

"In a way, it's like a great country song," she explained. "There's a character who has the drive and the desire and the fire inside her that needs this goal, this dream that she has to come true. And there's somebody there on her shoulder saying, you know, there are other things that are important, more important in life. And so, as the play moves forward and the two of them butt heads, there isn't a villain and there isn't a right or wrong."

Watch as the company shares more about bringing Wild Rose to life on the New York stage.

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