Patrick Wilson joined Live with Kelly and Mark to talk about his role in producing The Lost Boys on Broadway, the show's GRAMMY nomination and Tony Award wins, plus more. Watch now!

"I was a huge fan of the film, and Joel Schumacher who directed it, I did The Phantom of the Opera with. So, I always had such a passion and reverence for the film."

The Lost Boys was nominated for a 2027 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, alongside the cast albums for CHESS the Musical, Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York).

The Lost Boys won 4 Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Ali Louis Bourzgui), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey), and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).

Patrick Wilson</a> Talks About Bringing “<a class="bww-aff-link" href="/ticket-go.php?dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fthe-lost-boys-ny-tickets%2Fartist%2F3935969%3Futm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_source%3D2299526-BroadwayWorld&show=335598&fromlink=2471149&regid=1&campaign=show" data-bww-dest="https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-lost-boys-ny-tickets/artist/3935969?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=2299526-BroadwayWorld" data-bww-campaign="show" data-bww-track="fromlink=2471149&clickedshow=335598&regid=1" rel="nofollow sponsored noopener">The Lost Boys</a>” to Broadway" width="356">

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