





New footage shows the Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon performing at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The company joined eight other Broadway productions for the All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration, a one-time, 10-minute medley. Check out the video!

The Book of Mormon was one of nine Broadway productions showcased in the medley, which featured musical arrangements by Tom Kitt. The other shows included Chicago, Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon! and Wicked, with each production receiving approximately one minute in the spotlight.

The 100th parade was postponed for the first time in its history after a powerful storm struck New York City on Thanksgiving Day. The celebration was rescheduled for the following Saturday.

The Book of Mormon opened on Broadway on March 24, 2011. It has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, serving as the longest-running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre and is now the 10th longest-running Broadway musical of all time. The Book of Mormon is also playing in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and Australia, and on tour in North America.

In addition to nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical. The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The original cast featured Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad as Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, respectively, in addition to Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, Michael Potts, Brian Tyree Henry, and Lewis Cleale.

Original cast members Nikki M. James and Rory O’Malley recently returned for a limited run as Nabulungi and Elder McKinley, respectively. They spoke about reprising their roles in an interview with BroadwayWorld.

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