Tony and Grammy Award winner Shoshana Bean, who is currently starring as Lucy in The Lost Boys on Broadway, recently appeared on The View to perform 'Wild' from the musical. Watch the full performance now!

Bean's appearance on The View follows co-host Whoopi Goldberg's recent surprise cameo in The Lost Boys. Goldberg took viewers behind the scenes of her Broadway appearance, from learning how to fly onstage to spending time backstage with the cast.

Bean will also make her solo concert debut at New York City's Beacon Theatre on December 14. The concert will feature special guests JoJo, Celisse, David Michael Wyatt, and her The Lost Boys co-stars LJ Benet and Benjamin Pajak.

Shoshana Bean</a> Performs 'Wild' From Hit Broadway Musical '<a class="bww-aff-link" href="/ticket-go.php?dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fthe-lost-boys-ny-tickets%2Fartist%2F3935969%3Futm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_source%3D2299526-BroadwayWorld&show=335598&fromlink=2473177&regid=1&campaign=show&sg=e5fcea0a5ebce5022d4c4c1e" data-bww-dest="https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-lost-boys-ny-tickets/artist/3935969?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=2299526-BroadwayWorld" data-bww-campaign="show" data-bww-track="fromlink=2473177&clickedshow=335598&regid=1" rel="nofollow sponsored noopener">The Lost Boys</a>' | The View" width="356">

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