Join our trio as they discuss today's Grammy noms, casting news, and saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows getting ready to close
Video: Shoshana Bean Performs 'Wild' From THE LOST BOYS on THE VIEW
Bean's appearance on The View follows co-host Whoopi Goldberg's recent surprise cameo in The Lost Boys.
Tony and Grammy Award winner Shoshana Bean, who is currently starring as Lucy in The Lost Boys on Broadway, recently appeared on The View to perform 'Wild' from the musical. Watch the full performance now!
Bean's appearance on The View follows co-host Whoopi Goldberg's recent surprise cameo in The Lost Boys. Goldberg took viewers behind the scenes of her Broadway appearance, from learning how to fly onstage to spending time backstage with the cast.
Bean will also make her solo concert debut at New York City's Beacon Theatre on December 14. The concert will feature special guests JoJo, Celisse, David Michael Wyatt, and her The Lost Boys co-stars LJ Benet and Benjamin Pajak.
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Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
Spotlight Series: Sean Nyberg on Producing Broadway and the West End
What does a Broadway producer actually do? On this Spotlight Series episode of "Half Hour," we sit down with producer Sean Nyberg to find out, covering his shift from law into financing shows, the three-part test he uses before committing to a project, and why even a promising show can't guarantee a hit.
Act 102: Because We Can, Can, Can!
Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
RE-AIR Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy) on Craving Critique and Openness
In this Artist Exploration, we welcome Ali Louis Bourzgui an MTCA Alum, Ithaca Alum and the titular role of the upcoming revival of The Who’s Tommy. MTCA Director, Charlie Murphy and Ali discuss: Expectations of family members while auditioning.
Act 94: Summertime in the City
Join Heather and Amber as they chat what Broadway happenings have been going on this past week, plus new casting announcements, contests, and see how long Heather can host after half of a root canal today.
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In this College Deep Dive the Head of Musical Theater at West Virginia University, Ryan Scoble and MTCA Director, Charlie Murphy Discuss: What kind of student WVU is looking for in an audition. Life of a student on and off campus and the culture that their program cultivates.
Join us as we chat our favorite moments from last night's 79th annual Tony Awards. We also will chat the misses, the mistakes, and how many phones we counted were out when they shouldn't have been! Come join the convo live!
Join Heather and Amber for one of their favorite episodes every year where they go through each Tonys category and fight for their champion! Join in on the fun and stay tuned at the end of the show to see who wins the most categories!
THE BEST OF BROADWAY SHINES AT THE NEW DRAMATISTS SPRING LUNCHEON!
The stars came out in full force for the annual New Dramatists Spring Luncheon, bringing together some of Broadway’s brightest talents for an afternoon celebrating the future of theater.