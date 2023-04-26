Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: See Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan in a Clip From THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

Opening night is set for Thursday, April 27.

Apr. 26, 2023  

BAM's production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (in his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan is now playing at the James Earl Jones Theater. Opening night - the final opening of this Broadway season - is set for Thursday, April 27.

Watch a clip below!

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire of "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This will be its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years. Its run at BAM welcomed new audiences and broke every house record at the Harvey Theater. This is the first BAM-produced production to transfer to Broadway since The Gospel at Colonus, 35 years ago.

Joining Isaac (Sidney Brustein) and Brosnahan (Iris Brustein) is the complete cast from the BAM production, including Gus Birney (Gloria Parodus), Julian De Niro (Alton Scales), Glenn Fitzgerald (David Ragin), Andy Grotelueschen (Wally O'Hara), Miriam Silverman (Mavis Parodus Bryson), Raphael Nash Thompson (Max). The understudy company features Joey Auzenne, Katya Campbell, Gregory Connors, and Brontë England Nelson.

The creative team includes dots (Scenic Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), John Torres (Lighting Design), Bray Poor (Sound Design), Leah Loukas (Wig Design), Arminda Thomas (Dramaturg), Kate Wilson (Voice Coach), Sonya Tayeh (Movement Director), Ralph Stan Lee (Stage Management). Casting is by Taylor Williams.








Related Stories
Photos: Isaac and Brosnahan Take First Bway Bows in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Photos: Isaac and Brosnahan Take First Bway Bows in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
 The BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, officially began performances on Broadway last night, April 25. Check out photos of the cast taking their first bows here!
You Have Several Chances For Discounted Tickets to THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
You Have Several Chances For Discounted Tickets to THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
All new ticket initiatives have been revealed for Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window on Broadway in which for the first two weeks of performances, the first two rows will be on sale for $40 per ticket. Learn how to get your hands on tickets here!
Photos: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Meet The Photo
Photos: Oscar Isaac & Rachel Brosnahan of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Meet The Press!
The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, is getting ready to begin previews on Broadway. Today the show's stars met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the moment. See photos from the event! 
Meet the Cast of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Meet the Cast of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan officially begins performances tonight, April 25. Meet the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window!

From This Author - Show Highlights


Video: Watch Highlights from SUMMER, 1976 on BroadwayVideo: Watch Highlights from SUMMER, 1976 on Broadway
April 24, 2023

Previews are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, which has been extended for two weeks through Saturday, June 10 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Watch the cast in action in this video!
Photos/Video: First Look at Sean Hayes and More in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Ahead of Tonight's Opening NightPhotos/Video: First Look at Sean Hayes and More in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Ahead of Tonight's Opening Night
April 24, 2023

The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opens on Broadway tonight, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar’s 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27. Check out all new photos and video footage of the production here!
Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
April 23, 2023

Prima Facie opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theater (252 West 45th Street). Check out new production photos here!
Photo: First Look at NEW YORK, NEW YORK on BroadwayPhoto: First Look at NEW YORK, NEW YORK on Broadway
April 20, 2023

Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Featuring Neil Patrick HarrisPhotos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Featuring Neil Patrick Harris
April 19, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opens tonight, Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement. Check out all new photos, featuring Neil Patrick Harris who appears in the show for a limited time!
share